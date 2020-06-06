Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad is $99 off, Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, Home Depot outdoor tool sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops by $99, Apple Watch Series 5 on sale from $299, Home Depot discounts outdoor electric tools, and more…

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is a great option for those who want a portable tablet without paying for a higher-end model like iPad Pro or iPad Air. With support for both Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the 10.2-inch iPad is a great option all around. Right now, you can save up to $99 on this tablet, making it a must-have summer accessory. It’ll keep the kids entertained in the car with movies or games, and then double as a laptop replacement while you’re at the hotel, giving you the ability to browse the web, check up on news, and more.

If you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch until a killer deal came around, well, the wait is over. You can score the Apple Watch Series 5 from $299 right now, with various models and configurations on sale. You’ll score an always-on display here with killer battery life all-around. Ready to step up to cellular connectivity on your wearable? Those models start at $399 right now. Both discounts save at least $100 from the regular going rates, bringing the Apple Watch Series 5 to one of its best prices yet.

Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week is nearly over, and once it ends, your chance to save big on outdoor electric tools will be gone. Prices start at $18 in this sale, but one of the best discounts is a 2000PSI pressure washer. It’s down to $169 right now, which saves you quite a bit from its $225 going rate. No gas or oil is required here, making it a great option for those who hate dealing with messy liquids. But, the deals don’t stop there, as string trimmer + blower kits are also on sale, plus much more.

New Products, Guides, more |

Hands-on with the Glorious GMMK Compact: Affordable custom keyboards [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Take over $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, entry-level now $2,148

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!