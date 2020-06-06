Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad is $99 off, Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, Home Depot outdoor tool sale, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops by $99, Apple Watch Series 5 on sale from $299, Home Depot discounts outdoor electric tools, and more…
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is a great option for those who want a portable tablet without paying for a higher-end model like iPad Pro or iPad Air. With support for both Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the 10.2-inch iPad is a great option all around. Right now, you can save up to $99 on this tablet, making it a must-have summer accessory. It’ll keep the kids entertained in the car with movies or games, and then double as a laptop replacement while you’re at the hotel, giving you the ability to browse the web, check up on news, and more.
If you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch until a killer deal came around, well, the wait is over. You can score the Apple Watch Series 5 from $299 right now, with various models and configurations on sale. You’ll score an always-on display here with killer battery life all-around. Ready to step up to cellular connectivity on your wearable? Those models start at $399 right now. Both discounts save at least $100 from the regular going rates, bringing the Apple Watch Series 5 to one of its best prices yet.
Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week is nearly over, and once it ends, your chance to save big on outdoor electric tools will be gone. Prices start at $18 in this sale, but one of the best discounts is a 2000PSI pressure washer. It’s down to $169 right now, which saves you quite a bit from its $225 going rate. No gas or oil is required here, making it a great option for those who hate dealing with messy liquids. But, the deals don’t stop there, as string trimmer + blower kits are also on sale, plus much more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on with the Glorious GMMK Compact: Affordable custom keyboards [Video]
- Best credit cards for DIY projects and renovations to save big
- Luxurious Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition debuts with Apple Health support
- Hands-on: Anker’s $100 24K gold USB-C to Lightning cable brings a pop of color
- Lost-lost SimRefinery game from the SimCity developers now playable online
- Denon intros new 8K AV receivers with AirPlay 2, gaming-focused features, more
- EA is launching 25+ games on Steam, EA Access coming this summer
- Two all-new Timex Metropolitan smartwatches arrive with 2-week battery life
- Panasonic intros new truly wireless earbuds, undercutting AirPods pricing
- LEGO assembles new Wooden Duck set inspired by an iconic 85-year old toy
- New Xbox summer sale event offers hundreds of digital game deals
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let players take their first steps in early 2021
- New LG Ergo delivers flexibility, good looks, USB-C, a QHD resolution, more
- Samsung’s new Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors tout 240Hz panels, pre-order now
- Sega Game Gear Micro set to arrive with iconic titles including Sonic
- Sony launches big-time Days of Play summer sale: 50% off games, headsets, more
- Report: Amazon planning 7-10 day summer sale kicking off on June 22
- New NEC 4K projector outshines most with 5,000-lumens + 20,000-hour lifespan
- HP unveils new Omen gaming PCs alongside budget-friendly accessories
- Plugable debuts four flat USB-C adapters including HDMI, Ethernet, more [Deal]
- Never-before-seen Days of Thunder NES game resurfaces after 30-years
- Lenovo’s latest VR headset offers 4K screens and 3 DoF for enterprise
- Luxurious Technics limited edition turntable debuts in restricted quantity
- LEGO gets nostalgic with new Hot Rod set, here’s how to score it for FREE
- Pokémon Company unveils Battle Academy, the “first-ever” TCG board game
- Samsung Sero 4K TV arrives with rotational display and AirPlay 2 support
- [Update: now cancelled] Sony set to host hour long PS5 game showcase next week
Top Deals |
Take over $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, entry-level now $2,148
- Apple launches new 4K movie sale from $4, new releases, more from $1
- Get 11 award-winning Mac apps including Parallels, PDF Expert, more for $54
- adidas Running Sale takes up to 60% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more from $20
- Apple hits the weekend with $5 4K movie sale featuring 90s hits
- Amazon discounts official Apple Watch bands: Milanese, Sport, more from $25
- Microsoft Surface Keyboard packs a metal design and is down to $50 (Save $40)
- Philips Hue Go Lamp drops to new 2020 low at $56 (30% off), more from $42
- All the latest Beats headphones on sale from $119: Powerbeats Pro $189, more
- Sony’s new 4K Android TVs get first price drops from $598: 65-inch $748, more
- Nomad takes up to 80% off leather iPhone cases, cables, more from $10
- PSA: Sony’s rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30
- Turn your tailgate into an outdoor living room with CARSULE, now $300 (Orig. $379)
- Wear OS for $99? Yep, Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch is up to $196 off
- iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in of eligible devices at Sprint
- SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Dual Drive is both USB-A and USB-C at just $20
- Amazing new Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 LE console now available at $100 off
- Holy Stone’s best-selling FPV quadcopter drops to $36 following a 48% discount
- Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $179 offering great value, fitness tracking, more
- Strap Fossil’s Wear OS Smartwatch on your wrist for $129 (Save 35%+), more
- New Balance gets you running with 25% off select styles from $50
- Google Pixel 3a/XL returns to Amazon lows from $279 shipped ($120 or more off)
