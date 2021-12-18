Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Watch SE $229, eero Wi-Fi 6 systems from $57, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 72-hour Flash Holiday Sale, Apple Watch SE $229, eero Wi-FI 6 systems from $57, and much more…
As we enter the final weekend before Christmas, Best Buy has you covered for last-minute gift giving. Launched yesterday, the store is now running a 72-hour sale that lasts through the weekend with discounts across a wide variety of product categories. You’ll find deals on everything ranging from Bose ANC headphones to Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet, Arlo Ultra 2 cameras, Roku Streaming Sticks, and much more. These deals are gone after Sunday though, so be sure to hurry and pick them up before the pricing returns to normal.
While it might arrive after Christmas, it’s hard to ignore the Apple Watch SE while it’s on sale from $229. Delivering both 40mm and 44mm displays, you’ll also find many of the features available here that the flagship Series 7 delivers. Of course, the swim-proof Retina OLED display is the highlight, as well as fitness tracking features galore. Sound like this would make the perfect belated Christmas present? Our coverage tells everything you need to know for how to save.
If you’re expecting family to visit for the holidays, then there’s still time to bolster your Wi-Fi network. For those still on older routers, having dozens of devices connected at the same time can really slow things down. eero’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems are currently on sale from $57 and help alleviate that problem, giving you faster speeds both when company is in town and once they leave.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]
- Neat Bumblebee II review: This simple USB mic sounds great [Video]
- Tested: Anker’s new MagGo 2-in-1 Charger sports a detachable MagSafe power bank
- Tested: Customizing your very own CASETiFY Player Patch ‘Squid Game’ iPhone case
- Tested: Spigen’s new OneTap Ring brings MagSafe to any iPhone case
New Products, Guides, more |
Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors
- LG unveils 810W Soundbar alongside battery-powered and canvas-inspired Lifestyle TVs
- Warframe: The New War changes the Origin System forever in latest cinematic DLC
- Nintendo adds 5 new SEGA Switch Online games to the pricey Expansion Pack
- ASUS unleashes portable 15.6-inch anti-glare monitor with USB-C, automatic rotation, more
- Ark: Lost Island intros first community map, three new creatures, more in FREE update DLC
- adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft Footprint sneakers are low-carbon performance footwear
- Urban Shop’s new Sunset Projector Lamp casts a unique lighting effect for an affordable price
- Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake is in the works as game nears 20th anniversary
- Score this Zelda Phone Ring Holder for nothing but some My Nintendo points and a shipping fee
- Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 arrives and is ready to scratch that retro-iPod itch
- Take a look at this epic Hylian Shield statue from Zelda Breath of the Wild, pre-orders now $10 off
- Razer intros all-new limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand
- Halo Infinite gains Slayer, Free-for-All, Tactical Slayer, and more tomorrow
- Mark & Graham’s personalized holiday gifts are ready to ship! Travel luggage, home items, more
Gift Guides |
Last-minute gifts arriving by Christmas
- Ali’s men’s fashion holiday gift guide
- Simon’s go-to gadgets for a streamlined tech setup
- Justin’s picks for musicians, beat makers, and guitar geeks from $10
- Blair’s refreshing smart home upgrades from $13
- Patrick’s path to the perfect outdoor grilling setup from $15
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
[Update: Day 18] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars
- Amazon discounts exclusive The Monkie Kid LEGO kits as low as $28, today only
- LEGO’s Super Mario sets are all now 25% off: Starter kits, expansions, more from $7.50
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 900-piece Overwatch 2 Null Sector Titan set
- LEGO showcases upcoming 2022 winter catalog with Star Wars, Marvel, and other new kits
- LEGO’s adidas Originals Superstar sneaker sees rare discount to low of $64 (Save 20%), more
- Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets: $530 Master Builder Series, more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s new AirPods 3 are back in stock at the all-time low price of $140
- Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at the best prices this holiday season from $570
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to best price of the year ahead of Christmas at $99 (Save $30)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases now on sale at Amazon from $39
- Skip Apple’s new releases and score its prev-gen. AirPods 2 at just $90 instead
- Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My arrives by Christmas at low of $48
- Apple launches $10 Spider-Man movie sale alongside $1 HD rental and more
- Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $50 off starting from $349 for the holidays
Top Deals |
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees $400 pre-paid discount to $600 with free Galaxy Buds 2
- Rare Amazon deals hit the Disney Vault collectibles from $24: Mickey, Winnie, and more
- Nike takes up to 50% off new holiday markdowns: Dri-FIT apparel, running shoes, more
- Bose now 38% off from $79 + 2-day shipping: Smart speaker up to $140 off, headphones, more
- ASUS’ military-grade Chromebook has a spill-resistant keyboard, more at $130 (Reg. $220)
- Cuisinart’s popular Convection Oven Airfryer hits 2021 Amazon low at $130 ($100 off), more
- Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $13
- REI Holiday Warm Up Sale takes up to 70% off North Face, Marmot, more
- Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrip and HDMI Sync Box bundle sees rare $138 discount
- Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: Shoes, apparel, more
- NVIDIA’s Shield TV 4K streamers see rare discounts: Pro hits $180, more from $130
- Hisense’s latest U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 now $300 off at Amazon lows, more
