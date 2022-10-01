Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat sees first discount, Kindle Paperwhite from $100, and much more…
Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air has a lot to like about it. From a refreshed design to the return of MagSafe, Apple put a lot of thought into this release. You’ll find that the M2 MacBook Air is the latest Apple has to offer in the laptop space. This week, the M2 MacBook Air went on sale at all-time lows coming in at a $150 discount on Amazon. The pricing now starts at $1,049, making it more affordable than ever before. So, if you need a new laptop, there’s never been a better time than now to pick up Apple’s latest ultralight notebook.
The latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat has a lot to like about it if you’ve yet to dive into the smart thermostat ecosystem. ecobee’s latest model now features built-in air quality sensors to let you know what your home’s air quality is. Right now, it’s on sale for the first time ever down at $232 from its normal going rate of $250. Adding a smart thermostat to your home ahead of the winter months is the best time as it’ll help keep your heating under control.
Are you looking forward to curling up with a nice book next to the fire this fall and winter? Ditch that book and pick up Kindle’s latest Paperwhite model so that way you can have thousands of books at your disposal at any given moment. The Kindle Paperwhite features a 300 ppi 6.8-inch e-ink display, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and built-in water resistance. Today, it’s on sale from $100, which is up to $70 off its normal going rate, coming within $5 of its Prime Day mention.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Xbox, you broke my heart: Elite Series 2 Core controller review
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]
- Tested: Magic Bullet’s new Mini Juicer packs a fruit and veggie punch at under $60
- Tested: Are Totallee’s barely-there, branding-free iPhone 14 cases worth the price tag?
- Tested: Anker’s new Bio Lightning cables bring an environmentally friendly design to iPhone 14
- Tested: Alto wraps your iPhone 14 in unique wood grains/colors with custom laser engraving
- AMD Ryzen 7000 review: A generational leap with huge performance gains
Pre-Orders |
iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in mop when it detects carpet
- Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Amazon announces new Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, refreshed Echos, Fire TV Cube, more
- eufy’s latest Edge Security System features self-learning AI to identify family and friends
- Free Games with Prime for October include Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, more
- Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods to the punch with built-in heart rate sensor, more
- Shark brings a self-emptying station to its latest cordless vacuum to keep your home dust free
- Elgato’s new Wave DX XLR mic promises ‘precise vocals without coloration’ at $99
- PlayStation Stars program launches in US next week, here’s how to score the freebies and more
- Momax MagSafe iPhone 14 chargers sport futuristic transparent designs
- Intel’s new 13th Gen CPUs have up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and 5.8GHz clock speeds
- Skullcandy’s new SLYR Pro Wired and PLYR Wireless gaming headsets feature Tile tracking
- Microsoft unveils new Mineral Camo SE Controller for Xbox, PC, and mobile today
- Best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands for any style and budget
- Govee‘s new TV Backlight T2 has a dual-lens camera and more dense LED strip
- Amazon announces upcoming fall Prime Early Access sale ahead of holiday shopping season
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO set to release massive new 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower set on Black Friday
- LEGO’s new Technic Airbus Rescue Helicopter sees first discount to $160 (Save $50), more
- LEGO reveals new Ray the Castaway gift with purchase set launching on October 1
- LEGO’s 1,300-piece Seinfeld set sees very first discount to $70 with Jerry, George, and more
- LEGO Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter sees first discount to new low of $50 (Save $10), more
- LEGO officially reveals upcoming 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest launching October 3
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $399 off at Amazon, second-best prices from $1,600
- Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less iTunes movie sale
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard delivers a floating hinge design to 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300 (Save $49)
- Apple’s official Smart Folio protects your 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with rare drop to $70 (Save $29)
- Take up to $149 off Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac with fall discounts from $1,199
- Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $60 (Reg. $99)
- Save $49 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at second-best price yet of $280
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees rare discount to $169
Top Google Deals |
Save 33% on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $666 Amazon low
- Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon SoC falls to $250 low ($100 off)
- Save $209 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at new low of $1,591
Top Deals |
Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare fall discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $19
- Anker ends the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale starting at $9
- Anker Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger hits $29 in four styles (Save 20%), more from $15
- This 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and SD/microSD is now 50% off at just $10.50
- This 16-pack of solar LED lights lets your guests know where the stairs are for $26
- Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off last year’s styles from $7
