Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat sees first discount, Kindle Paperwhite from $100, and much more…

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air has a lot to like about it. From a refreshed design to the return of MagSafe, Apple put a lot of thought into this release. You’ll find that the M2 MacBook Air is the latest Apple has to offer in the laptop space. This week, the M2 MacBook Air went on sale at all-time lows coming in at a $150 discount on Amazon. The pricing now starts at $1,049, making it more affordable than ever before. So, if you need a new laptop, there’s never been a better time than now to pick up Apple’s latest ultralight notebook.

The latest ecobee HomeKit Smart Thermostat has a lot to like about it if you’ve yet to dive into the smart thermostat ecosystem. ecobee’s latest model now features built-in air quality sensors to let you know what your home’s air quality is. Right now, it’s on sale for the first time ever down at $232 from its normal going rate of $250. Adding a smart thermostat to your home ahead of the winter months is the best time as it’ll help keep your heating under control.

Are you looking forward to curling up with a nice book next to the fire this fall and winter? Ditch that book and pick up Kindle’s latest Paperwhite model so that way you can have thousands of books at your disposal at any given moment. The Kindle Paperwhite features a 300 ppi 6.8-inch e-ink display, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and built-in water resistance. Today, it’s on sale from $100, which is up to $70 off its normal going rate, coming within $5 of its Prime Day mention.

Xbox, you broke my heart: Elite Series 2 Core controller review

iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in mop when it detects carpet

LEGO set to release massive new 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower set on Black Friday

Save 33% on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $666 Amazon low

Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare fall discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $19

