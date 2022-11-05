Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount, Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits all-time low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits all-time low, DJI OM5 smartphone gimbal falls to $129, and much more…

Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is already on sale for $50 off. While not the biggest savings, the fact that you can get the latest Apple has to offer at a discount just a few weeks after announcement is pretty solid. The M2 iPad Pro packs a lot of new features, including Wi-Fi 6E, a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and Apple Pencil 2 support. All of this combines to deliver a great experience for on-the-go workflows. Wondering how good Apple’s 11-inch iPad lineup is? I still have my 2018 model that I use frequently, so if you’ve been holding off on getting a new tablet, you can be sure that the latest M2 model will last you for years to come.

Are you still using an old, boring slab-style smartphone? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings you into the 21st century for cell phones with a unique flip design. While it might resemble flip phones of old, the Z Flip 4 offers the latest technology with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 5G connectivity, two displays with one measuring 1.9-inch on the outside and 6.7 inches on the inside. Right now, the Z Flip 4 is on sale for $791.50 from its normal $1,060 going rate, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Are you ready to take family videos this fall and winter? Are you also tired of watching them back and not being able to see anything because whoever recorded it had shaky hands? Well, the DJI OM5 will take care of that. On sale for $129, this smartphone gimbal stabilizer is super easy to use and allows you to record stable footage with just about any smartphone. There’s also tracking functions, and an integrated selfie stick so you can take photos of you and others without having to ask someone else to hold your phone.

Is the “max” treatment worth the upgrade? Roccat Syn Max Air review [Video]

Kohl’s 2022 Black Friday ad arrives: Tech deals, smart home, more + early access starts today

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

Apple Watch SE 2 returns to all-time low pricing at $240 (Reg. $279), more from $199

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) sees first discount to an even more affordable $20

