Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount, Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits all-time low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits all-time low, DJI OM5 smartphone gimbal falls to $129, and much more…
Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is already on sale for $50 off. While not the biggest savings, the fact that you can get the latest Apple has to offer at a discount just a few weeks after announcement is pretty solid. The M2 iPad Pro packs a lot of new features, including Wi-Fi 6E, a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and Apple Pencil 2 support. All of this combines to deliver a great experience for on-the-go workflows. Wondering how good Apple’s 11-inch iPad lineup is? I still have my 2018 model that I use frequently, so if you’ve been holding off on getting a new tablet, you can be sure that the latest M2 model will last you for years to come.
Are you still using an old, boring slab-style smartphone? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings you into the 21st century for cell phones with a unique flip design. While it might resemble flip phones of old, the Z Flip 4 offers the latest technology with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 5G connectivity, two displays with one measuring 1.9-inch on the outside and 6.7 inches on the inside. Right now, the Z Flip 4 is on sale for $791.50 from its normal $1,060 going rate, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
Are you ready to take family videos this fall and winter? Are you also tired of watching them back and not being able to see anything because whoever recorded it had shaky hands? Well, the DJI OM5 will take care of that. On sale for $129, this smartphone gimbal stabilizer is super easy to use and allows you to record stable footage with just about any smartphone. There’s also tracking functions, and an integrated selfie stick so you can take photos of you and others without having to ask someone else to hold your phone.
Is the “max” treatment worth the upgrade? Roccat Syn Max Air review [Video]
- Tested: Casely wraps your iPhone 14 in painterly MagSafe designs and bold patterns
- Tested: Journey’s desk mat combines a vegan leather work surface with MagSafe charging
- Roborock Dyad Review: A great mop/vacuum to clean holiday spills
Kohl’s 2022 Black Friday ad arrives: Tech deals, smart home, more + early access starts today
- Black Friday 2022 guide
- Nintendo details upcoming Black Friday deals: Switch bundle, first-party games, and more
- Walmart reveals Deals for Days highlights: AirPods Pro hit $159, Google markdowns, more
- Save 50% on a yearly Walmart+ membership ahead of Black Friday, dropping to $49
- Costco Black Friday Ad 2022 revealed: Deals start Oct. 31, Apple Thanksgiving Day sale, more
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with Samsung Frame TV all-time lows, more
Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
- Overwatch 2 adds new tank hero Ramattra, joining the battle pass on December 6
- Honeycomb’s new Alpha Flight Controls XPC adds Xbox compatibility and upgraded sensors
- AMD’s RDNA 3-powered RX 7900 series GPUs focus on performance and cost
- Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs: Live coverage of the road to Grand Finals
- Nikon’s new 600mm f/4 Z lens with teleconverter ships late November along with MC-N10 remote
- Make Sims 4 feel more like home with the Everyday Clutter Kit, coming November 10
- SANDMARC intros stainless steel Apple Watch link band, exclusively 10% off
- Elgato announces ‘world’s first’ 4K60 webcam with the Facecam Pro
- ANYCUBIC intros highest resolution Photon resin printer yet with new LighTurbo 2.0 UV system
- Casio unveils new retro-style Super Mario Bros. G-Shock watch set for release next week
- November Free Games with Prime include Fallout: New Vegas, Indiana Jones, more
- Amazon Music goes free for Prime members, if you can live with shuffled tracks
LEGO reveals four new ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ sets ahead of January 1 launch
- LEGO’s latest 2022 sets see first discounts: Boutique Hotel, new Star Wars kits, more from $24
- LEGO’s UCS Star Destroyer retires this year, score it at a $625 all-time low before it’s too late
- LEGO’s Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare drop to $185, more Technic vehicle discounts
- October’s best LEGO Ideas include a vintage radio, mechanical flip clock, and more
Apple Watch SE 2 returns to all-time low pricing at $240 (Reg. $279), more from $199
- Apple’s iPad Air 4th/5th Gen magnetic Smart Folio returns to Amazon low at $52 (34% off)
- Walmart is clearing out Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models from $329 (Save $170)
- Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop now over 50% off at $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $39)
- Apple launches $10 or less iTunes movie sale alongside bundle discounts and $1 HD rental
- Save up to $499 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with even deeper clearance discounts
- Fresh batch of Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models see first discounts from $490 (Save $39)
- AirPods Max deliver ANC and Spatial Audio at the best price yet of $355 (Refurb, Orig. $549)
Chromecast with Google TV (HD) sees first discount to an even more affordable $20
- All-time lows return on latest Google Nest Cams: Outdoor $120, Video Doorbell, more from $70
- Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 returns to best Amazon price yet from $299
- Enjoy ANC and 29-hour battery life with an all-time low on Galaxy Buds 2 at $90 (Save $60)
- Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra comes within $10 of the all-time low with $300 discount to $900
Fitbit’s all-new Sense 2 Smartwatch sees very first discount down to $200 (Reg. $300)
- Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks now marked down from $40 in weekly Amazon sale
- Satechi launches early Black Friday sale with 40% discounts on USB-C chargers, hubs, more
- Philips Hue Halloween sale discounts cert. refurb HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $20
- Samsung launches Halloween storage sale with discounted microSD cards, SSDs, more from $20
- Amazon’s 36W dual USB-C wall charger hits its best price yet at $10, plus more up to 50% off
- Line your sidewalk with Philips Hue Calla outdoor pathway lights at $106 (Amazon low)
