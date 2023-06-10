Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, Google Pixel 6a $299, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows return from $219, Google Pixel 6a hits $299 low, Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at 2023 low, and much more…
Leading the way in this week’s best deals is the latest Apple Watch SE 2 that’s on sale from $219. This marks a return to its all-time low and saves $30 from the normal going rate. Designed as Apple’s most affordable wearable, the Watch SE 2 packs a lot of features for its price point. Delivering watchOS 9, you’ll find a Retina Display here alongside water resistance, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and even an onboard compass now. Perfect for tracking summer workouts and also keeping tabs on how good of sleep you get each night, if you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch, then now’s your chance.
Are you still rocking an older Android smartphone because paying several hundred or even a thousand dollars is just out of the question? Well, then this week’s lead Android deal is for you. Google’s now previous-generation Pixel 6a is on sale for $299, which marks the first time we’ve seen it this low since December. As a return to its all-time low, the Pixel 6a offers some of Google’s best specs in a budget-focused smartphone. While it’s not the latest Pixel 7a, you’ll be spending $200 less than Google’s latest while still getting a Tensor chip, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, the 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras make capturing fun summer moments with the fam a simple task.
Is it time to pick up a new computer? Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for a new 2023 low of $999. At $1 below the previous best mention of the year, and delivering a full $100 in savings, this laptop will easily handle most tasks you throw at it. The fanless design is silent yet powerful thanks to Apple’s efficient M2 chip. This means you’ll have enough juice on-the-go to do video or photo editing, play some games, and much more.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
HyperX Cloud III review: Comfort and clarity highlight this new gaming headset [Video]
- ThermoPro Twin TempSpike Review: A great BBQ thermometer with one major drawback
- Tested: OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock is built like a tank and performs even better
- Tested: Satechi’s Pro Slim Hub is fit for 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 7-port USB 4 design
- Tested: OLIGHT’s Seeker 4 Mini with UV light is my new favorite EDC flashlight
Pre-Orders |
Madden NFL 24 brings more realism to core game mechanics like catching; pre-order now
- 8Bitdo launches ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick’ today, pre-order now
- Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag
- Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
- Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features
- Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today
New Products, Guides, more |
Spider-Man 2 official release date revealed, collector’s edition, Venom statue, box art, and pre-order details
- Look your best on the course with Kenny Flowers golf apparel collection
- Blue Microphones brand to be sunset into Logitech G, but no products will be discontinued
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, and much more…
- Hot on the heels of macOS support, No Man’s Sky gets a new expedition with fresh cosmetics
- Pad & Quill offers up to $210 off its new Gladstone leather MacBook bags, backpacks, more
- GEEKOM’s new AS 6 compact desktop packs Ryzen 9, 32GB DDR5, and dual NVMe for $650
- Reserve Samsung’s upcoming OLED G9 49-inch monitor at $50 off and score a $250 gift card
- SANDMARC brings that wide aspect flare to iPhone with new anamorphic lens
- WD launches new officially licensed 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5
- WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts today to undercut Seagate at $80
- Nintendo officially announces Pikmin 4 release date alongside today’s new trailer
- Microsoft’s big Xbox summer game sale goes live today with hundreds of titles up to 80% off
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather sleeve for the just-unveiled 15-inch MacBook Air
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO Ideas Orient Express slated to launch on November 1 with 2,500 bricks and $300 price tag
- LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion goes live on new kits alongside set freebies
Top Apple Deals |
Get ready for iOS 17’s StandBy mode with an official Apple MagSafe Charger at $29 (Save $10)
- Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank sees second discount of the year to $84
- Score a single Apple AirTag with AR precision finding at 2023 low of $25 (Reg. $29)
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now $270 (Up to $80 off), alongside Smart Keyboard Folio at $124
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is an even better value with 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM at $600 off
- Save $100 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with first 512GB discount this year
Top Google Deals |
Pixel Buds A-Series deliver ‘Hey Google’ support and more at 2023 low of $79 (20% off)
- Google brings ANC, ‘Hey Google’ support, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro at $160
- Pixel Watch brings Google’s first fitness tracking experience to your wrist at $300 (Save $50)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro has never sold for less with all-time low discounts from $699 (Save $200)
- Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy S21 FE sells for even less with $100 discount to $500
- Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra now start at $825 all-time lows via Amazon (Reg. $1,000+)
- OnePlus 11 5G sees second-ever cash discount to $700 with $100 off 256GB model
Top Deals |
Pit Boss’ vertical electric smoker makes homemade BBQ easy at 2023 low of $200
- Anker’s annual WWDC sale discounts 15W MagSafe chargers, power banks, more from $12
- Aqara’s just-released HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Home Key sees first discount to $161
- Birkenstock Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $48
- adidas Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $7
- Amazon is offering up to 50% off select Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar Sunglasses
