Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, Google Pixel 6a $299, more

Leading the way in this week’s best deals is the latest Apple Watch SE 2 that’s on sale from $219. This marks a return to its all-time low and saves $30 from the normal going rate. Designed as Apple’s most affordable wearable, the Watch SE 2 packs a lot of features for its price point. Delivering watchOS 9, you’ll find a Retina Display here alongside water resistance, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and even an onboard compass now. Perfect for tracking summer workouts and also keeping tabs on how good of sleep you get each night, if you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch, then now’s your chance.

Are you still rocking an older Android smartphone because paying several hundred or even a thousand dollars is just out of the question? Well, then this week’s lead Android deal is for you. Google’s now previous-generation Pixel 6a is on sale for $299, which marks the first time we’ve seen it this low since December. As a return to its all-time low, the Pixel 6a offers some of Google’s best specs in a budget-focused smartphone. While it’s not the latest Pixel 7a, you’ll be spending $200 less than Google’s latest while still getting a Tensor chip, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, the 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras make capturing fun summer moments with the fam a simple task.

Is it time to pick up a new computer? Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for a new 2023 low of $999. At $1 below the previous best mention of the year, and delivering a full $100 in savings, this laptop will easily handle most tasks you throw at it. The fanless design is silent yet powerful thanks to Apple’s efficient M2 chip. This means you’ll have enough juice on-the-go to do video or photo editing, play some games, and much more.

