Best of 9to5Toys: Up to $700 off M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio, Google Nest Smart Thermostat hits low of $50 refurb, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio on sale up to $700 off, Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat at new low of $50 refurb, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits all-time low of $1,350, and much more…
Leading the way with this week’s best deals is a staggering up to $700 off Apple’s now previous-generation M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio. Just a few weeks ago, Apple refreshed its high-end desktop lineup with M2 Max/Ultra, and we’re now starting to see closeout clearances of previous-generation systems. Still extremely capable, this week brought us up to $700 off Apple’s previously most powerful computer ever. Pricing starts at $2,099, though the largest savings amount comes in the form of the near-maxed M1 Ultra model which ships with 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 1TB SSD, and 64GB of RAM, which delivers the full $700 discount at $3,399.
On the other end of the pricing spectrum, we also saw the best price yet hit Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat. Shipping to your door in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition, you’ll find that it’s still completely usable and even includes a 90-day warranty. Ready to help make your home’s heating and cooling smart throughout the entire year, the latest Nest Thermostat can be programmed to turn up your AC whenever you head to work, then pre-condition the house to be cool when you arrive back home. This can really add up and help save both cash and electricity this summer, making it an eco-friendly smart home upgrade. Right now, you can score the Nest Smart Thermostat for $50, while it typically goes for $129.
Are you still rocking an older, slab-style smartphone? Well, it’s time to finally enter the 21st century with the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s down to a new all-time low this week. As the latest generation foldable from Samsung, you’ll find that it packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, an internal 7.6-inch display with a 6.2-inch external screen, and a new under-display selfie camera. All of this is backed by 256GB of built-in storage, a triple camera array around back, and an unlock design to let you use the smartphone on virtually any carrier. And, it’s on sale right now. Discounted to $1,350, this week brings in a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $450 in the process.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: NZXT Relay offers a complete audio line-up with an auto-switching stand [Video]
- Review: Sony’s new XB100 Bluetooth speaker excites with delightful colors and booming bass
- xTool D1 Pro 40W review: This 40W diode laser truly does deliver CO2-like performance
- Hands-on: Anker’s new battery-powered EverFrost cooler begins shipping with dads’ seal of approval
- Review: Logitech’s beloved Mac keyboard gets even better with new MX Keys S upgrade
Prime Day 2023 |
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2023 for July 11 and 12
- Amazon’s Prime Day Audible deal arrives early with three free months for new subscribers
- Early Prime Day offer delivers one of the best prices ever on 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids at $28
- Early Prime Day eero savings arrive with prev-gen. 3-node system now $150 (Orig. $449), more
- Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs hit new lows from $130, plus details on $100 doorbuster
- Best prices of the year now live in early Prime Day Fire tablet sale from $55 (Up to 50% off)
- Amazon’s all-new Echo Pop speaker includes a wired Ring Video Doorbell at $40 ($105 value)
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad down to $40 low
Pre-Orders |
Ninja brings Woodfire pizza to the backyard with brand new 8-in-1 outdoor oven
- Jackery’s new Explorer 2000 Plus makes the switch to LFP batteries with 2kWh capacity
- Madden NFL 24 brings more realism to core game mechanics like catching; pre-order now
- 8Bitdo launches ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick’ today, pre-order now
- Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag
- Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
New Products, Guides, more |
Best Buy takes on Prime Day 2023 by announcing upcoming Black Friday in July sale
- UGREEN’s new 145W battery charges a 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad at the same time [Deal]
- Walmart announces its Prime Day competitor with upcoming Walmart+ Week event
- Pad & Quill launches new leather MacBook stand, Bauhaus travel bags, more at up to $220 off
- Anker launches new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power bank with LED lamp [Deal]
- Amazfit focuses on runners with Cheetah series smartwatch that has ultraprecise GPS tracking
- Xbox Game Pass subscription price hike on the way, Series X consoles going up as well
- Mous’ latest MacBook backpack can withstand an 8-story drop and look good doing it
- Today’s 40-minute Nintendo Direct show starts now! Pikmin 4, games releasing this year, more
- ROCCAT’s first wireless keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini Air, turns itself off when you walk away
- Kensington’s new award-winning silent mechanical keyboard available now
- Nintendo announces 40-min. Direct presentation scheduled for tomorrow morning: Pikmin 4, more
- Denon launches new PerL/Pro earbuds with ANC, Spatial Audio, and personalized Masimo AAT audio
- Kingdoms and Castles city builder gets new buildings in industry and infrastructure update
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO officially reveals new 4,800-piece Disney Castle set, launching on July 1 for $400
- Score six of LEGO’s new Series 24 collectible minifigures with all-time low discount at $22
- LEGO continues celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with upcoming Peter Pan set
Top Apple Deals |
Apple TV HD brings a HomeKit hub and Fitness+ to your TV with rare discount to $93 (2023 low)
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now an even better value at $250 ($80 off)
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for Mac deliver Touch ID from $130 at Amazon (Reg. $149+)
- Outfit your iPhone 14/Plus/Pro with an official MagSafe clear case at $37.50 (Reg. $49)
Top Google Deals |
Save $100 on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260 on Amazon
- Galaxy Watch 5 styles hit second-best prices of the year from $229 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 land at best price of the year, now $85 (Save $65)
Top Deals |
Anker’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers are perfect StandBy companions from $110
- Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, Thunderbolt 4 docks, more from $14
- Gorilla Carts’ 800-pound steel garden cart hits the Amazon 2023 low at $104 (Reg. $150+)
- mophie charging station for iPhone/Android, AirPods, and Apple Watch at $25 (Reg. $80)
- Need an extra 4K TV? Score Best Buy’s 2023 AirPlay 50-inch 4K model at the $200 low, more
- OtterBox’s regularly $40 black MagSafe wallet is now going for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon
