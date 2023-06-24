Best of 9to5Toys: Up to $700 off M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio, Google Nest Smart Thermostat hits low of $50 refurb, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio on sale up to $700 off, Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat at new low of $50 refurb, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits all-time low of $1,350, and much more…

Leading the way with this week’s best deals is a staggering up to $700 off Apple’s now previous-generation M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio. Just a few weeks ago, Apple refreshed its high-end desktop lineup with M2 Max/Ultra, and we’re now starting to see closeout clearances of previous-generation systems. Still extremely capable, this week brought us up to $700 off Apple’s previously most powerful computer ever. Pricing starts at $2,099, though the largest savings amount comes in the form of the near-maxed M1 Ultra model which ships with 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 1TB SSD, and 64GB of RAM, which delivers the full $700 discount at $3,399.

On the other end of the pricing spectrum, we also saw the best price yet hit Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat. Shipping to your door in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition, you’ll find that it’s still completely usable and even includes a 90-day warranty. Ready to help make your home’s heating and cooling smart throughout the entire year, the latest Nest Thermostat can be programmed to turn up your AC whenever you head to work, then pre-condition the house to be cool when you arrive back home. This can really add up and help save both cash and electricity this summer, making it an eco-friendly smart home upgrade. Right now, you can score the Nest Smart Thermostat for $50, while it typically goes for $129.

Are you still rocking an older, slab-style smartphone? Well, it’s time to finally enter the 21st century with the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s down to a new all-time low this week. As the latest generation foldable from Samsung, you’ll find that it packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, an internal 7.6-inch display with a 6.2-inch external screen, and a new under-display selfie camera. All of this is backed by 256GB of built-in storage, a triple camera array around back, and an unlock design to let you use the smartphone on virtually any carrier. And, it’s on sale right now. Discounted to $1,350, this week brings in a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $450 in the process.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Prime Day 2023 |

Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2023 for July 11 and 12

Pre-Orders |

Ninja brings Woodfire pizza to the backyard with brand new 8-in-1 outdoor oven

New Products, Guides, more |

Best Buy takes on Prime Day 2023 by announcing upcoming Black Friday in July sale

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO officially reveals new 4,800-piece Disney Castle set, launching on July 1 for $400

Top Apple Deals |

Apple TV HD brings a HomeKit hub and Fitness+ to your TV with rare discount to $93 (2023 low)

Top Google Deals |

Save $100 on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260 on Amazon

Top Deals |

Anker’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers are perfect StandBy companions from $110

