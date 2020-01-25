Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE for $60, Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 50% off at Sprint, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE drops to just $60, Best Buy’s 3-day sale takes place, Sprint offers the Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off, and more…
If you’ve been looking for a great backup device, well, the iPhone SE might just be the ticket. While it’s locked to Simple Mobile, Best Buy is offering the iPhone SE for just $60 right now. While the iPhone SE might not be the latest-and-greatest, it does offer some impressive specs for its size. You’ll find a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more here. Whether you’re looking for a backup phone or just something for the kids to play Clash of Clans on, this is a great option.
However, Best Buy didn’t stop at just putting the iPhone SE on sale. No, the electronics retail giant is currently running a 3-day weekend sale with offers around its entire store. From iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases for $104 to Powerbeats Pro, MacBook Pro, Google Pixel 4, and more, Best Buy is discounting it all. If you’ve yet to give this sale a look, be sure to drop by our announcement coverage. Hurry though, you only have until tomorrow to take part.
Sprint customers take note, you can currently upgrade to the latest Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off for a limited time. That’s right, after you finish your 24 months of payments, you’ll have only given Sprint around $250 for Apple’s latest and greatest. While you’ll have to have at least one line on Sprint already (or start one), this promotion is great if you’re planning to stick with the carrier for at least 24 months. Just keep in mind that your smartwatch will have to be activated on a service plan, but I absolutely love having an LTE-connected Apple Watch, as it makes listening to Music, making calls, and more super simple when leaving your phone at home.
New Products, Guides, more |
Top Deals |
