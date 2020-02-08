Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4/5 from $234, iPad Pro $199 off, iPhone 7 BOGO $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 are up to $250 off, iPad Pro drops by $199, iPhone 7 goes BOGO for $50, more…

Have you been looking for a new Apple Watch? Well, now’s your chance to save big. You can currently grab an open-box Series 4 at $234, which is quite the savings compared to its regular $349 or more going rate. However, if open-box isn’t your thing, the Series 5 is available from $354.99 right now with higher-end models grabbing discounts of up to $250 off. The Series 4/5 offers an all-new edge-to-edge display and a built-in ECG to help detect potential heart issues early before they become a big problem.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro offers many great features, but it normally comes at a high price. Right now, you can snag savings of up to $199 on this edge-to-edge tablet. I picked up an 11-inch iPad Pro at launch and it’s yet to disappoint me. With USB-C, I can use my MacBook’s charger to power it and even hook up SD readers and more. Plus, it’s extremely powerful, which is perfect for on-the-go photo edits and other high-demand workflows.

On the lookout for a backup smartphone? Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 7 for just $49.99, but the sale doesn’t stop there. Right now, when you buy one iPhone 7 at $50, you’ll score a second at no charge. Just pay the activation fees, which are generally around $30 for each smartphone, and you’ll have two iPhone 7’s for around $110 total. The iPhone 7 is still a great smartphone, all things considered. It’s Apple’s first water-resistant device with a 4.7-inch Retina display and a 12MP camera.

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Trying out this new kitchen mash-up [Video]

Take $300 off various 16-inch MacBook Pro models in this sale

