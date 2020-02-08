Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4/5 from $234, iPad Pro $199 off, iPhone 7 BOGO $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 are up to $250 off, iPad Pro drops by $199, iPhone 7 goes BOGO for $50, more…
Have you been looking for a new Apple Watch? Well, now’s your chance to save big. You can currently grab an open-box Series 4 at $234, which is quite the savings compared to its regular $349 or more going rate. However, if open-box isn’t your thing, the Series 5 is available from $354.99 right now with higher-end models grabbing discounts of up to $250 off. The Series 4/5 offers an all-new edge-to-edge display and a built-in ECG to help detect potential heart issues early before they become a big problem.
Apple’s latest iPad Pro offers many great features, but it normally comes at a high price. Right now, you can snag savings of up to $199 on this edge-to-edge tablet. I picked up an 11-inch iPad Pro at launch and it’s yet to disappoint me. With USB-C, I can use my MacBook’s charger to power it and even hook up SD readers and more. Plus, it’s extremely powerful, which is perfect for on-the-go photo edits and other high-demand workflows.
On the lookout for a backup smartphone? Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 7 for just $49.99, but the sale doesn’t stop there. Right now, when you buy one iPhone 7 at $50, you’ll score a second at no charge. Just pay the activation fees, which are generally around $30 for each smartphone, and you’ll have two iPhone 7’s for around $110 total. The iPhone 7 is still a great smartphone, all things considered. It’s Apple’s first water-resistant device with a 4.7-inch Retina display and a 12MP camera.
Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Trying out this new kitchen mash-up [Video]
- Rockford Fosgate introduce RGB marine speakers to up your boating game
- Expand your smart home setup with these neat Alexa devices under $50
- Arlo Pro 3 Review: Robust features and sharp video make it an easy 2020 buy
- Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]
- New Tubbz collectibles turn favorite franchises into adorable duck cosplayers
- Sperry celebrates 85 years of business with an anniversary collection
- Funko Pop! unveils four new Pokémon figures including Mewtwo, Pichu, and more
- The Defense Titan offers 224Wh of power with 60W USB-C, solar charging, more
- New VAIO SX12 gets 40% faster, trounces MacBook Air weight and port selection
- Lululemon partners with Robert Geller for travel-friendly clothing collection
- Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain leather Lowry Apple Watch Band at 25% off
- Meister unveils new Mandalorian watch with beskar steel-inspired design
- MSI Prestige 14 in rose pink is a creator’s dream machine
- Leviton puts Alexa in your wall with its new Smart Voice Dimmer, more
- February’s Reading List is full of buzz-worthy books to pick up
- LEGO announces Ultimate Collector’s Series Republic Gunship is on the way
- Break out the dubstep guns and Inflato-Rays, Saints Row IV is coming to Switch
- Fujifilm intros new X100V camera designed for street photography
- Anker intros two new 10,000mAh power banks with 18W USB-C
- 3D Printing Diary: Tips, tricks, and terms that have propelled my creations
- Jennifer Lopez x COACH update your sneakers with new CitySole Collection
- NVIDIA’s Geforce Now cloud gaming service launches with free tier and more
- The Wonderful 101 gets remastered for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PS4
- Tubmarine uses wood and a premium design to rethink the hot tub
- Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more
- Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the music with wireless immersion [Video]
- 9to5Toys’ budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift guide
- Marvel x TOMS Collaboration brings iconic superheroes to your footwear
- Amazon’s Echo Show lineup can now scan barcodes to your grocery list
- New Atari 2600/7800 book has over 500-pages of visuals, history, and pixel art
Take $300 off various 16-inch MacBook Pro models in this sale
- Apple’s $20 Oscar movie bundle sale is live, 4K films, more from $1
- Anker discounts projectors, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $8
- New $5 movie sale at Apple focuses on action films, Friends Complete Series $80, more
- These Apple TV 4K bundles offer a rare discount + extended Apple Music trials
- Say bye to ink and hello to HP’s AirPrint-ready LaserJet Pro at $149 (25% off)
- Save big on Ryobi tools, accessories, and more in the latest Home Depot sale
- This gaming headset offers 7.1-Ch. surround for just $18.50 Prime shipped
- adidas Last Chance Event offers extra 30% off sale: Ultraboosts, slides, more
- Add 49-inches of curved screen to your desk with Acer’s UltraWide at $235 off
- Amazon launches huge Funko Pop! sale from $4: Music, movies, more
- Save $150 on Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver, more from $330
- Take your choice of $5 Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors via Amazon
- L.L. Bean offers up to 60% off all clearance including boots, jackets, more
- Take up to $200 off various Mac mini models from $729
- JBL’s Link 300 is $240 less than Google’s Home Max: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 drops to an all-time low of $71 (Reg. $100)
- Lenovo’s Smart Clock hits a new all-time low of $26 (Refurb, Orig. $80)
- Save up to $650 on prev-gen. MacBook Pros + deeper deals on other models, more
- Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air at various retailers
- Switch eShop games from $1: For The King, Joe and Mac, Toby, NBA 2K20, more
- Save $700 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G Android Smartphone on sale for $600
