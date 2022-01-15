Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 return to $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, and much more…
Launched late last year, AirPods 3 bring a lot to the table for those who aren’t ready to spend the cash on Apple’s AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. You’ll find Spatial Audio support, a MagSafe charging case, 30-hours of listening per charge, the W1 chip for fast pairing (and cross-device syncing), and much more here. Normally $179, AirPods 3 are currently marked down to $140 which is a return to its Black Friday pricing, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s in-house earbuds.
Ready for a computer upgrade? Well, Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac is a great choice all around. It offers impressive power, a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, and even a 1080p FaceTime camera. All of this pairs well with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty of fun exterior colors to choose from as well. Currently on sale from $1,249, you’re saving $100 from its normal going rate and enjoying a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.
For portable work, consider checking out Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that’s on sale for up to $199 off right now. offering the same processor as the iMac above, it has plenty of power to handle your daily tasks and then some. With all-day battery life and a Touch Bar, you’ll easily be able to get work done away from your desk with this laptop. Pricing starts at $1,150 with this sale, marking the best pricing since the holiday season that we’ve tracked.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
How to make the HyperX SoloCast sound better with simple accessories [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Cherry DW 9100 Slim keyboard and mouse review: A must-have for the office? [Video]
- Tested: Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount justifies its price with very few compromises
New Products, Guides, more |
Rode debuts new VideoMic Go II for smartphone content creators and filmmakers at $99
- Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
- HORI launches new Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories, pre-order now
- HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles
- Jabra’s new Elite 4 sport earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair now shipping
- Iconic audio brand Shure debuts new SRH headphones for content creators
- New CLCKR MagSafe accessory offers a full-handed grip around your iPhone 12 or 13
- Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers
- Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker is going FREE on Nintendo Switch for a week + more
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection now lets you live out the iconic series anywhere on Switch
- Best new perfume to try in 2022: Jo Malone, Lancome, Rebecca Minkoff, more
- Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals from $54, retailer bonuses, and new gameplay details
- Logitech’s new Litra Glow light upgrades your streaming setup with adjustable color temperature
- NERF launches new Boba Fett EE-3 blaster with authentic details, now available for pre-order
- New mappable PDP controllers to match your black and white OLED Switch from $20, more
- NVIDIA expands its RTX 30-series lineup with… another 3080? Now with 12GB of VRAM
- New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist
- Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event
- Dockers launches a sport collection with easy, comfortable styles for everyday wear
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO Indiana Jones reportedly relaunching this year – here’s everything we know so far
- LEGO Ninjago Ultra Combo Mech review: A love letter to classic mecha in brick-built form
- LEGO merging Pick A Brick and Bricks and Pieces into single experience
- LEGO debuts a collection with Pottery Barn Kids with adorable bedding, more
- Assemble savings on LEGO’s latest Marvel sets: Iron Man, Shang-Chi, Eternals, more from $24
- LEGO Ideas’ first review round of 2022 is packed with 36 potential kits: Zelda, ATLA, NASA, more
- LEGO relaunching its limited-edition VIP Collectible Coins, here’s how to score them
Top Apple Deals |
Tim Cook is giving you another chance to save $50 on Apple Watch Series 7 from $349
- Apple’s white 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $300 (Save $49)
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases see clearance sale from $10 (New lows)
- Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts How I Met Your Mother, Twin Peaks, other complete series
- Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup now $400 off via Xfinity Mobile, no trade-in required
- Apple launches $5 movie anniversary sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 off at lowest prices since the holidays
Top Deals |
Microsoft Surface Duo finally makes folding smartphones affordable at $400
- Save $200 on Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ at an Amazon low
- Grab a 40-piece set of Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers today for just $11
- Score an official Google Pixel 6 case at the Amazon all-time low of $25
- Cole Haan’s new markdowns up to 50% off best-selling boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more
- Kershaw pocket knives + lifetime warranties see extra Prime discounts from $19 (Up to 58% off)
- AUKEY takes 25% off entire collection of power banks, GaN chargers, and much more
- Samsung’s new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $200 off
- Grab a regularly up to $600 pair of JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $240
- Get a three monitor setup with Dell’s USB 3.0 Triple Display Docking Station for $118
- Carhartt Winter Event cuts 25% off select styles + free shipping: Coats, overalls, more
