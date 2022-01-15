Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 return to $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, and much more…

Launched late last year, AirPods 3 bring a lot to the table for those who aren’t ready to spend the cash on Apple’s AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. You’ll find Spatial Audio support, a MagSafe charging case, 30-hours of listening per charge, the W1 chip for fast pairing (and cross-device syncing), and much more here. Normally $179, AirPods 3 are currently marked down to $140 which is a return to its Black Friday pricing, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s in-house earbuds.

Ready for a computer upgrade? Well, Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac is a great choice all around. It offers impressive power, a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, and even a 1080p FaceTime camera. All of this pairs well with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and plenty of fun exterior colors to choose from as well. Currently on sale from $1,249, you’re saving $100 from its normal going rate and enjoying a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

For portable work, consider checking out Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that’s on sale for up to $199 off right now. offering the same processor as the iMac above, it has plenty of power to handle your daily tasks and then some. With all-day battery life and a Touch Bar, you’ll easily be able to get work done away from your desk with this laptop. Pricing starts at $1,150 with this sale, marking the best pricing since the holiday season that we’ve tracked.

