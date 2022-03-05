Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Series 7 $80 off, M1 iMac $249 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s weekend-only sale, $80 off Apple Watch Series 7 from $350, M1 iMac up to $249 off, and much more…
This weekend only, Best Buy is running a sale on various products, including the Nest Hub Max, HomePod mini, Chromebooks, and much more. Starting with Google’s Nest Hub Max, you’ll find the large smart home speaker with built-in display and Nest camera is perfect for taking your setup to the next level. It’s on sale right now for $169, which is $20 below our previous mention and $61 below its normal list price. Plus, Apple’s HomePod mini is discounted to $145 with a bundled Nanoleaf kit, which saves $25 from its normal going rate. This sale only goes through the weekend though, so be sure to check out our coverage for all the ways you can save.
Need a new Apple Watch? Well, right now Series 7 is on sale for up to $80 off with even higher-end models seeing steep discounts. You’ll find that the Stainless Steel model with Milanese Loop band is on sale for the full $80 off with other models starting at $350, making now a great time to invest in a new wearable from Apple.
Continuing with discounts on Apple gear, don’t forget that right now you can pick up the company’s M1 iMac for up to $249 off. This marks a new all-time low at Amazon, and delivers Apple’s latest M1 processor to your desk. The M1 iMac also features an all-new 4.5K 24-inch display, 1080p FaceTime camera, Wi-Fi 6, and more, making it a great all-around computer.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]
- Tested: OtterBox’s magnetic power bank is ultra-versatile with MagSafe charging passthrough
- Review: AWOL’s latest UST projector delivers incredible bright and vivid images [Video]
- Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and ecosystem of MagSafe accessories
Pre-Orders |
Anker’s eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of this year’s Lightyear film release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup from $299
- Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a unique, open-style design
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Here’s how to find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO reveals new 730-piece Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuting on March 1 with seven minifigs
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set alongside two Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tournament switch, removable USB-C cable
- All of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts at Amazon
- LEGO’s new Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper helmets are now available for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
eufy’s new 2K Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell is now finally available
- Philips Hue launches new Gradient Tube lamp with addressable RGB lighting
- Age of Empires IV Season One update coming soon with 1v1 ranked play, mods, more
- Bowers & Wilkins’ new AirPlay 2 Panorama 3 debuts as its first-ever Dolby Atmos Soundbar
- Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
- LifeProof donates $1 on every purchase of its new Eco-Friendly Apple Watch Series 7 cases
- Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
- Love Hultén’s new retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer is a must-see
- NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
- PUMA x Batman collection offers pricing from $22 and 52 new styles to release
- Enjoy up to 48 hours of battery life with Turtle Beach’s latest Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headset
- Take a look at PowerA’s wild new Xbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controller, pre-orders now live
- Vineyard Vines collaborates with Jim Nantz with pieces inspired by the golf courses at Pebble Beach
- Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
- PreSonus debuts new podcast Revelator USB-C Mic and interface with stream mixing, more
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet announced as Gen 9 with a late 2022 release date
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO halts shipments to Russia following Ukraine invasion, makes $16.5 million donation
- LEGO debuts new limited-edition Jane Goodall Tribute set, here’s how to score it for FREE
- LEGO’s all-new 1,900-piece Technic BMW M 1000 RR motorbike sees first discount to $220
- LEGO adds new Iron Man and Miles Morales Brick Sketches to its Marvel gallery
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 12 upcoming Muppets collectible minifigures
- LEGO March 2022 buyers guide: Check out all of the new Star Wars, Marvel, and other kits
- Brick-built Daft Punk helmets and more highlight best LEGO Ideas in February
Top Apple Deals |
Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding see rare discounts starting at $24
- Amazon takes up to $150 off latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros ahead of next week’s Apple event
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases on sale from $30, more from $26
- Apple’s latest movie sale has under $10 superhero flicks and this week’s $1 HD rental
- Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $149 off at Amazon all-time lows from $570
- Save $50 on Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad at a new all-time low
Top Deals |
Anker’s PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank hits $36.50 (Reg. $55) in latest sale from $13
- Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems see first discounts of the year starting at $69
- This wireless backup camera kit doesn’t require front to back wiring at $98 (Reg. $160)
- Wyze smart Floodlight Cam packs 2,600-lumen LEDs at all-time low of $80 (Save 20%)
- Razer Anzu smart glasses with both blue light filter + polarized lenses at low of $60 (Reg. $100+)
- OtterBox’s latest flash sale takes up to 30% off iPhone 13 MagSafe, Pixel 6, and other cases
- Bellroy’s leather magnetic bifold card holder wallet hits new Amazon low + more from $39
- Beats Fit Pro were just released and you can already score a cert. refurb discount to $130
- Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger hits second-best Amazon price yet at $137
