Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Series 7 $80 off, M1 iMac $249 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s weekend-only sale, $80 off Apple Watch Series 7 from $350, M1 iMac up to $249 off, and much more…

This weekend only, Best Buy is running a sale on various products, including the Nest Hub Max, HomePod mini, Chromebooks, and much more. Starting with Google’s Nest Hub Max, you’ll find the large smart home speaker with built-in display and Nest camera is perfect for taking your setup to the next level. It’s on sale right now for $169, which is $20 below our previous mention and $61 below its normal list price. Plus, Apple’s HomePod mini is discounted to $145 with a bundled Nanoleaf kit, which saves $25 from its normal going rate. This sale only goes through the weekend though, so be sure to check out our coverage for all the ways you can save.

Need a new Apple Watch? Well, right now Series 7 is on sale for up to $80 off with even higher-end models seeing steep discounts. You’ll find that the Stainless Steel model with Milanese Loop band is on sale for the full $80 off with other models starting at $350, making now a great time to invest in a new wearable from Apple.

Continuing with discounts on Apple gear, don’t forget that right now you can pick up the company’s M1 iMac for up to $249 off. This marks a new all-time low at Amazon, and delivers Apple’s latest M1 processor to your desk. The M1 iMac also features an all-new 4.5K 24-inch display, 1080p FaceTime camera, Wi-Fi 6, and more, making it a great all-around computer.

