Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, M1 iPad Air $59 off, more

In this week's Best of 9to5Toys: Apple's latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro now $249 off, all-new M1 iPad Air at second-best price of $59 off, and much more…

If you’ve yet to jump on the M1 bandwagon, there’s never been a better time than the present. Having recently converted myself to a M1 Max, and my wife having a M1 Air, I can attest to just how powerful the entire chipset lineup is. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at an all-time low price of $249 off its normal going rate. That makes the premium laptop $1,250 from $1,499, which means now is as good of time as any to enjoy longer batter life, increased performance, and the ability to run iPad apps on your computer.

However, those who have been holding off on picking up a new iPad won’t want to miss out on the latest Air discount that we’ve tracked down. Apple’s newest iPad features an M1 processor as well, putting it in the realm of the iPad Pro for power. You’ll also find Touch ID support, an edge-to-edge Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support as well. Of course, it is compatible with the latest Apple Pencil too, and all at $59 off, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

