Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, M1 iPad Air $59 off, more

If you’ve yet to jump on the M1 bandwagon, there’s never been a better time than the present. Having recently converted myself to a M1 Max, and my wife having a M1 Air, I can attest to just how powerful the entire chipset lineup is. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at an all-time low price of $249 off its normal going rate. That makes the premium laptop $1,250 from $1,499, which means now is as good of time as any to enjoy longer batter life, increased performance, and the ability to run iPad apps on your computer.
However, those who have been holding off on picking up a new iPad won’t want to miss out on the latest Air discount that we’ve tracked down. Apple’s newest iPad features an M1 processor as well, putting it in the realm of the iPad Pro for power. You’ll also find Touch ID support, an edge-to-edge Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support as well. Of course, it is compatible with the latest Apple Pencil too, and all at $59 off, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.
Viper V2 Pro review: Is Razer’s lightest wireless mouse worth the $150 price? [Video]
- Tested: Spigen’s new 65W GaN III Charger is a notable addition to on-the-go Apple setups
- Review: Anker launches new triple monitor USB-C dock designed for M1 Macs
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]
- Tested: Is Samsung’s new Endurance microSD for always-on video worth it at 100MB/s?
LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
- Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching charging stand
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
Walmart+ Weekend takes on Amazon Prime Day with 3-day savings event in June
- GIGABYTE’s new AORUS Project Stealth PC building kit promises a cable-free system
- Pad & Quill debuts gorgeous new hand-stitched leather wallet iPhone 13 case at 15% off
- Bellroy unleashes its new water resistant upright Desk Caddy tech accessory bag for your EDC
- Arcade1Up expands Legacy collection with Mortal Kombat, MIDWAY, and other new cabinets
- SK hynix launches its new flagship 7,000MB/s Gen4 internal SSDs today, starting from $105
- MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
- Framework brings 12th Gen Intel chips to second-generation modular laptops
- Acer’s Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition 3D gaming laptop is a unique launch in 2022
- Sony officially reveals new LinkBuds S noise-canceling earbuds with adaptive listening
- Amazon refreshes Fire 7 tablets with improved battery life, performance, and USB-C
- Lenovo brings Intel 12th Gen to ThinkPad lineup with the C14 Chromebook and P16 Workstation
- OWC launches new aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD the size of a flash drive
- ASUS’ new ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop with 1,100-nit miniLED display sets a high bar
- Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
- Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup, classic PS2/PS3/PSP titles, more
LEGO slated to launch new Creator Expert 1969 Camaro this summer
- LEGO celebrating 90th anniversary with Classic Lion’s Castle and Galaxy Explorer remakes
- LEGO’s new Mandalorian and X-Wing Pilot helmets see first discounts at $100 ($120 value)
- LEGO CON 2022 virtual event announced for June 18
- LEGO officially reveals new 2,300-piece Ideas The Starry Night set
- LEGO launches new Ideas Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set, here’s how to score it for FREE
iPhone SE 3 includes $808 in value with bundled AirPods 3 and $200 gift card for $429
- Apple’s AirTags are now down to $22 each when you buy four
- Apple launches $10 or less sequel weekend movie sale starting from $5
- Save up to $59 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad including cellular models from $309
- AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more for $150 (Save $29)
- Nomad’s just-released Sport Slim Apple Watch band sees launch day discount to $50
- Apple launches new $8 sci-fi movie sale alongside classics and $1 HD rental
- Score Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at second-best price of up to $100 off
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air falls to new 2022 low at $850 (Save $149)
Moto G 5G sees first discount to $350 (Save $50), other latest Motorola smartphones from $145
- Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet falls to new lows from $580 (Save $120)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is even more affordable at $350 low (Save $100)
- Rare discount brings unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro down to new Amazon low
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at $110 (Reg. $150), plus Buds Live hit $95
Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has best prices of the year on tools, grills, mowers, and more
- Adventure-ready EDC knives and multi-tools from $4: CRKT, Gerber, Smith & Wesson, more
- Anker discounts popular iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale from $8
- This hobby RC truck has working lights and goes 30 MPH at a new low of $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip drop to just $95 following refurbished discount (Orig. $200)
- ONYX RCR e-bike sports 60 MPH max speeds and at least 75-mile range at 2022 low of $250 off
- OtterBox’s MagSafe passthrough Power Banks hit all-time low from $27.50 (Reg. up to $70)
- Belkin MagSafe car mounts, power banks, and chargers fall to Amazon lows from $25
- Anker’s weekend sale discounts MagSafe car mounts, chargers, and more from $16
- Save $200 on Canon’s EOS R mirrorless camera at best price of the year, plus lenses from $130
