Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, M1 iPad Air $59 off, more

Patrick Campanale -
Best of 9to5ToysBest of 9to5Toys
Shop Now

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro now $249 off, all-new M1 iPad Air at second-best price of $59 off, and much more…

If you’ve yet to jump on the M1 bandwagon, there’s never been a better time than the present. Having recently converted myself to a M1 Max, and my wife having a M1 Air, I can attest to just how powerful the entire chipset lineup is. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at an all-time low price of $249 off its normal going rate. That makes the premium laptop $1,250 from $1,499, which means now is as good of time as any to enjoy longer batter life, increased performance, and the ability to run iPad apps on your computer.

However, those who have been holding off on picking up a new iPad won’t want to miss out on the latest Air discount that we’ve tracked down. Apple’s newest iPad features an M1 processor as well, putting it in the realm of the iPad Pro for power. You’ll also find Touch ID support, an edge-to-edge Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support as well. Of course, it is compatible with the latest Apple Pencil too, and all at $59 off, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Viper V2 Pro review: Is Razer’s lightest wireless mouse worth the $150 price? [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away

New Products, Guides, more |

Walmart+ Weekend takes on Amazon Prime Day with 3-day savings event in June

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO slated to launch new Creator Expert 1969 Camaro this summer

Top Apple Deals |

iPhone SE 3 includes $808 in value with bundled AirPods 3 and $200 gift card for $429

Top Google Deals |

Moto G 5G sees first discount to $350 (Save $50), other latest Motorola smartphones from $145

Top Deals |

Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has best prices of the year on tools, grills, mowers, and more

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $929, Verizon up to $8...
New all-time lows take $249 off Apple’s 13-inch M...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Galaxy S...
Amazon Gold Box discounts waterproof mattress protector...
Save on Coleman camping gear with tents, coolers, and m...
Save 18% on Razer's Chroma Laptop Stand with USB-C Hub
Save 29% when you bundle this TEAMGROUP memory and SSD
LEGO celebrating 90th anniversary with Classic LionR...
Load more...
Show More Comments