Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, Nintendo Switch Lite from $142, and much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular models now $99 off, Nintendo Switch Lite from $142, Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro falls to $338, and much more…
Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 packs a lot of new features, including a refreshed design, USB-C, and the ability to use the the second generation Apple Pencil. This week, the cellular model with 5G connectivity went on sale for $99 off, dropping to $550 at Amazon. The all-new design comes with an 8.3-inch Retina display as well, all while keeping the ultra compact form-factor we’ve come to know and love from the iPad mini. Plus, now that it’s finally made the switch to USB-C like we mentioned above, your iPad Air, iPad Pro, or even MacBook Air/Pro charger will now power your compact tablet, which is a first for Apple’s lineup.
If you’ve yet to pick up a Switch Lite to play on-the-go, this week ushered in some of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. For starters, if you don’t mind going with certified refurbished, then Geek Squad’s refreshed Switch Lite can be had for $142 right now at Best Buy. However, if you’d prefer new condition, then today’s Woot discount is perfect at $160 in multiple colors. For comparison, you’d normally spend $200 for the Switch Lite, with these discounts saving up to $58 in total.
Another way to upgrade your setup is with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro that’s on sale for $338 from its normal going rate of $400. Delivering $62 in savings, you’ll find that this Thunderbolt 4 dock packs plenty of I/O for your desk. Notably, there are dual 4K HDMI outputs, which you could even drop down to using a single output to drive up to an 8K60 monitor. On top of that, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, and two Thunderbolt outputs too.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Review: Polk Signa S4 brings Dolby Atmos to the simple soundbar experience [Video]
- Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]
- Tested: Joué Play multi-touch metal/wood content creator controller for Mac and iPad
- Review: HyperX DuoCast perfectly rounds out its streaming mic line-up [Video]
Pre-Orders
NERF’s first gel blaster can shoot 10 rounds every second, pre-orders open now
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more
VIZIO unveils value-packed new 4K TVs: VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, 240fps, more with models from $190
- Cowabunga Collection delivers 13 retro TMNT games to Switch, Xbox, PC, more next month
- Lockly brings night vision and motion detection to its new Vision Elite smart video deadbolt
- CASETiFY goes Super Saiyan with new Dragon Ball Z iPhone, AirPods, and AirTag cases
- New minimalist Caudabe clip and stick AirTag cases launch at 20% off starting from $9.50 ea.
- Twelve South refreshes HoverBar Duo iPad stand with more flexible build and new colorways
- New Belkin AirTag cases arrive with multifunction clip and all-in-one carabiner designs
- Call of Duty’s Major IV tournament showcases why now is the perfect time to dive into Vanguard
- Bellroy unveils new 3M Thinsulate cooler bag collection to keep the drinks cold this summer
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO debuts new 2,500-piece Atari 2600 complete with Asteroids cartridge and more
- LEGO’s latest Star Wars Hoth sets see first discounts: AT-ST $40, more from $16 (Save 20%)
- LEGO officially reveals full Avatar lineup with four new sets from Pandora
Top Apple Deals
Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros hit all-time lows from $1,749 (Save $250+)
- Bundle Apple Pencil 2 with Magic Keyboard for 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro from $300 (Save 30%)
- Still rocking an iPhone 12? Score Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Sleeve at all-time low of $42
- Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro back in stock at all-time lows from $1,234 (Save up to $125)
- Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Loop, more from $25
- Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops now on sale from $20 at Amazon (Reg. $29+)
Top Google Deals
Try out Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 with 8.3-inch folding screen at low of $1,000 (Save $500)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus drops to $292 at Amazon with detachable keyboard in tow (Reg. $340)
- OnePlus 9 5G falls within $1 of all-time low if you missed out on Prime Day at $500 (Save $229)
Top Deals
New all-time lows land on latest Philips Hue smart lights, lamps, and more from $18
- Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale takes up to 50% off styles from $16 + free shipping
- Land an originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $100 today
- Spigen’s 5,000mAh ArcHybrid MagSafe power bank returns to Amazon low at $24 (Reg. $54)
- Cole Haan’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off dress shoes, sandals, boots, more
- Anker starts the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale from $17
- Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Shorts, t-shirts, joggers, pullovers, more
- Save up to 35% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale goes live with thousands of digital game deals from $2
