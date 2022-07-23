Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, Nintendo Switch Lite from $142, and much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular models now $99 off, Nintendo Switch Lite from $142, Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro falls to $338, and much more…

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 packs a lot of new features, including a refreshed design, USB-C, and the ability to use the the second generation Apple Pencil. This week, the cellular model with 5G connectivity went on sale for $99 off, dropping to $550 at Amazon. The all-new design comes with an 8.3-inch Retina display as well, all while keeping the ultra compact form-factor we’ve come to know and love from the iPad mini. Plus, now that it’s finally made the switch to USB-C like we mentioned above, your iPad Air, iPad Pro, or even MacBook Air/Pro charger will now power your compact tablet, which is a first for Apple’s lineup.

If you’ve yet to pick up a Switch Lite to play on-the-go, this week ushered in some of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. For starters, if you don’t mind going with certified refurbished, then Geek Squad’s refreshed Switch Lite can be had for $142 right now at Best Buy. However, if you’d prefer new condition, then today’s Woot discount is perfect at $160 in multiple colors. For comparison, you’d normally spend $200 for the Switch Lite, with these discounts saving up to $58 in total.

Another way to upgrade your setup is with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro that’s on sale for $338 from its normal going rate of $400. Delivering $62 in savings, you’ll find that this Thunderbolt 4 dock packs plenty of I/O for your desk. Notably, there are dual 4K HDMI outputs, which you could even drop down to using a single output to drive up to an 8K60 monitor. On top of that, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, and two Thunderbolt outputs too.

