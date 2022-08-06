Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, Starlight M2 MacBook Air $1,135, and much more…

Best Buy’s anniversary sale is in full swing and there’s a lot to like about what it has to offer. For starters, it takes $149 off Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Air, which is still a solid computer. On top of that, the latest Galaxy Fold 3 is $600 off, making it a much more compelling buy. That and a whole lot more is available in the Best Buy anniversary sale, so be sure to swing by our coverage to take a closer look at what all they have to offer.

Have you held off on buying a new Apple TV so far? Well, if you need one, now’s the perfect time to buy. It’s currently on sale from $120 with $59 in savings to be had on various models. Shipping with the updated Siri remote, navigating the Apple TV’s interface just got a whole lot easier. Plus, you’ll now find 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and much more available in this refreshed package.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, did you see earlier this week, we found the brand-new Starlight colored M2 MacBook Air on sale? Normally $1,199, it’s down to $1,135 right now and this marks the first discount we’ve seen on this colorway. You’ll find that this MacBook Air comes with more than just a processor refresh, as the entire computer has received a visual overhaul and now includes MagSafe for the first time in years. Find out more about what makes this a compelling option in our coverage.

