Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, Starlight M2 MacBook Air $1,135, and much more…
Best Buy’s anniversary sale is in full swing and there’s a lot to like about what it has to offer. For starters, it takes $149 off Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Air, which is still a solid computer. On top of that, the latest Galaxy Fold 3 is $600 off, making it a much more compelling buy. That and a whole lot more is available in the Best Buy anniversary sale, so be sure to swing by our coverage to take a closer look at what all they have to offer.
Have you held off on buying a new Apple TV so far? Well, if you need one, now’s the perfect time to buy. It’s currently on sale from $120 with $59 in savings to be had on various models. Shipping with the updated Siri remote, navigating the Apple TV’s interface just got a whole lot easier. Plus, you’ll now find 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and much more available in this refreshed package.
Speaking of Apple’s latest, did you see earlier this week, we found the brand-new Starlight colored M2 MacBook Air on sale? Normally $1,199, it’s down to $1,135 right now and this marks the first discount we’ve seen on this colorway. You’ll find that this MacBook Air comes with more than just a processor refresh, as the entire computer has received a visual overhaul and now includes MagSafe for the first time in years. Find out more about what makes this a compelling option in our coverage.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]
- Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]
- Tested: Anker’s new GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank is the Swiss Army knife of chargers
Pre-Orders |
Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Amazon’s Luna service joins Xbox Game Pass with direct access on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs
- Epic Games celebrating Fall Guys’ anniversary with custom Xbox Series S console and controller
- Golf in style with Southern Tide’s new collection for men and women
- CASETiFY brings Woody, Buzz, and more to your iPhone 13 with new Toy Story case collection
- Clarks iconic suede Wallabees evolve in new must-see Pokémon Pikachu collaboration
- Apex Legends Hunted intros Vantage, ready to take sniping to the next level
- Final Audio collaborates with Evangelion for latest pair of mecha-themed earbuds
- Orion by Up-Switch converts your Switch into a larger portable gaming system
- Pokémon Presents livestream details Gen 9 Paldea region, latest from Scarlet and Violet, more
- SANDMARC’s new lens filters bring that filmic look to iPhone with exclusive launch pricing
- Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
- Podcast Equipment List: What You Need To Get Started, FAQ, and more
- Amazfit T-Rex 2 gets real-time navigation, training templates, more in software update
- V-MODA unveils new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones with 2x battery, more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Hands-on: Are LEGO’s new personalized Minifigure Factory figs worth the $12 cost?
- Bundle LEGO’s new Mandalorian and X-Wing Pilot helmets at low of $100 (Save $40)
- LEGO reveals new 2022 Star Wars and Marvel Advent Calendars with festive minifigs and more
- LEGO’s annual Star Wars summer 2022 lineup now available with seven all-new sets
Top Apple Deals |
Save up to $80 on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad starting at $299 on Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2 goes on sale for the first time in months at 2022 low of $99 (Save $30)
- Apple kickstarts weekend movie nights with latest $7 or less iTunes sale
- Apple’s white Magic Keyboards improves your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro back on sale with $200 in savings from $1,099
- Latest M1 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB falls to new all-time low at $788 (Save $111)
- AirPods Max with best-in-class ANC fall to one of the year’s lowest price of $450 (Save $99)
- Apple’s latest movie sale is packed with $10 Pixar flicks, action titles, and the weekly $1 rental
- Bring one of Apple’s new blue HomePod mini to your Siri setup with rare discount to $90
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles hit second-best prices from $279 (Save up to $140)
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit from $95
- Official Apple Watch bands fall to new Amazon lows: Sport Loop and more from $25 (Reg. $49)
Top Google Deals |
OnePlus 10 Pro delivers Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance with $100 discount to $799
- Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger comes within cents of low at $20.50 (Reg. $25)
- Beat summer heat with Google’s discounted Nest Thermostat at $92 (Reg. $130)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB falls to second-best price of $1,023 (Save $277)
- Save $200 on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB smartphone at $850
- Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone falls to all-time low of $998 (Save $300)
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22/+ smartphones hit second-best prices yet from $700 (Save $100+)
Top Deals |
Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299
- Citizen and Timex watches complete your summer look from $30 today (Up to $300 off)
- Anker’s iPhone 13 MagSafe power banks now $20 off at Amazon starting at $30
- Score Amazon’s 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool Knife down at the 2022 low, now just $8.50
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to Class Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Nomad’s new gold Base One/Max 15W MagSafe chargers see launch discounts from $85
- DEWALT’s 12-inch compound double bevel miter saw returns to Amazon low at $299
