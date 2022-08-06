Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest Apple TV 4K from $120, Starlight M2 MacBook Air $1,135, and much more…

Best Buy’s anniversary sale is in full swing and there’s a lot to like about what it has to offer. For starters, it takes $149 off Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Air, which is still a solid computer. On top of that, the latest Galaxy Fold 3 is $600 off, making it a much more compelling buy. That and a whole lot more is available in the Best Buy anniversary sale, so be sure to swing by our coverage to take a closer look at what all they have to offer.

Have you held off on buying a new Apple TV so far? Well, if you need one, now’s the perfect time to buy. It’s currently on sale from $120 with $59 in savings to be had on various models. Shipping with the updated Siri remote, navigating the Apple TV’s interface just got a whole lot easier. Plus, you’ll now find 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and much more available in this refreshed package.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, did you see earlier this week, we found the brand-new Starlight colored M2 MacBook Air on sale? Normally $1,199, it’s down to $1,135 right now and this marks the first discount we’ve seen on this colorway. You’ll find that this MacBook Air comes with more than just a processor refresh, as the entire computer has received a visual overhaul and now includes MagSafe for the first time in years. Find out more about what makes this a compelling option in our coverage.

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release

Amazon’s Luna service joins Xbox Game Pass with direct access on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs

OnePlus 10 Pro delivers Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance with $100 discount to $799

Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299

