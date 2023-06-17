Best of 9to5Toys: All-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air from $1,406 with AppleCare+, OnePlus 10T $430, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with AppleCare+ falls to $1,406, OnePlus 10T hits new all-time low at $430, AirPods Max fall $99 in price to $450, and much more…
Apple just refreshed its MacBook lineup with the all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, and we’re already seeing direct cash discounts. This week, we’re seeing up to $219 off the brand-new computer from Apple, which starts at $1,406 when you combine the base model computer with AppleCare+. That means you’ll get a full Apple warranty on your new computer to ensure that it’s protected from anything that comes your way. On top of that, you’ll get the brand-new machine with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and a new aspect ratio with the notched FaceTime camera. Plus, with 18 hours of battery life per charge, you can work all day long without having to plug back in.
Are you still rocking an older smartphone? Well, the OnePlus 10T is on sale for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $220 off, it’s more budget-friendly than the brand-new 11 while still packing a slew of premium features for just $430. Delivering the SnapDragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, you’ll find that the smartphone is factory unlocked, comes with 128GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. On top of that, the triple-lens camera array with a 50MP main sensor makes capturing moments with your family a simple task this summer.
While we might not have seen AirPods Max get the WWDC refresh we were all hoping for, there’s at least a nice discount to pick up the premium set of active noise cancelling headphones. Coming in at $99 off, you’ll find that AirPods Max pack some of the best ANC on the market as well as support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio playback so you can enjoy immersive music from your favorite artists. The H1 chip in the AirPods Max delivers Hey Siri support as well as 20 hours of battery life, and you’ll even find an aluminum build with a knit-mesh canopy for comfort during longer listening sessions.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Moza R5 Bundle review: What I wish I had when I started sim racing 1 year ago [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Tested: Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charger is perfect for StandBy in iOS 17
- ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Laptop review: A gaming desktop you can take anywhere
- Tested: Carry thousands of sounds anywhere with IK’s Tonex smart FX guitar pedal and interface
- Review: Lockly’s ‘first of its kind’ biometric fingerprint smart safe with remote access
- Hands-on: Samsung launches ‘world’s first’ 49-inch OLED gaming monitor
Pre-Orders |
Jackery’s new Explorer 2000 Plus makes the switch to LFP batteries with 2kWh capacity
- Madden NFL 24 brings more realism to core game mechanics like catching; pre-order now
- 8Bitdo launches ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick’ today, pre-order now
- Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag
- Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
New Products, Guides, more |
Best 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves: Sumptuous leather, wool, models from $15, and more
- TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with wireless subs and more from $150
- Pokémon’s highly anticipated 151 TCG collection launches in the US this September
- Anker’s new Prime charging lineup arrives in July with 27,650mAh power bank, 240W charger, more
- Bellroy launches new lightweight crossbody bag for your on-the-go tech and EDC gadgets
- CASETiFY’s latest case collection brings Spider-Man to your iPhone 14, AirPods, and more
- CORSAIR’s new DARKSTAR WIRELESS gaming mouse has a really weird side button layout
- BLUETTI’s new AC180 Portable Power Station upgrades off-grid lifestyles with new tech, app , more
- Audio-Technica upgrades its popular 20 series USB mic line with new 192kHz XP model
- New Razer Blade 14 has Ryzen 9 and RTX 40-series performance, upgradable RAM and SSD
- Anker debuts new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds with 60-hour battery and $100 price tag
- Sony announces upcoming PS5 cloud game streaming, new PS Plus titles, freebies, more
- Journey launches ‘first-ever’ vegan leather MagSafe wallet and kickstand today at 20% off
- Satechi’s new USB-C docking station lets your 15-inch MacBook Air drive three 4K monitors
- Cities: Skylines II will let you build road grids in one click plus more in our trailer deep dive
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now! Resident Evil, new games, and more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, Avatar Frontiers, more
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay and behind the scenes action
- Seagate unveils new Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and Hubs today
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO slated to release a massive 5,261-piece Avengers Tower set in November with 22 minifigs
- LEGO showcases new 1,363-piece Tranquil Garden set with koi fish bricks and more
- LEGO recreates another classic set with upcoming 2,500-piece Eldorado Fortress
- Check out this custom LEGO Hulkbuster that uses bricks from last year’s UCS set
Top Apple Deals |
Save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra style on Amazon at $749
- Get ready for iOS 17’s StandBy mode with an official Apple MagSafe Charger at $31
- Add some leather stylings to your iPhone 14 with Apple’s official MagSafe cases from $51
Top Google Deals |
Return to all-time low takes $100 off Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at $700
- Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is now even more affordable at $400 (Save $50)
- Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones at new Amazon lows from $700
- Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale with bundled $50 Amazon gift card at $499
Top Deals |
iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 MagSafe car chargers fall to new lows from $34 (Reg. $40+)
- Nike drops new summer markdowns up to 50% off just in time for Father’s Day
- Rachio Smart Hose system waters the lawn for you and keeps bills down at $60 (New low)
- Wyze Plug Outdoor delivers two individually-controlled smart outlets at new low of $10
- VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs start at $498 with PS5-ready HDMI 2.1 (Save $130+)
- ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and stand at $50 low (Save $16)
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!