Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro $175 off, AirPods w/ wireless charging case $180, 4K Plex-ready NAS $126, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees the biggest discount yet, AirPods with wireless charging case hit an all-time low on Amazon, start your own 4K Plex server for $126, more…
For those who have held out for Apple’s latest USB-C and Face ID-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro to drop in price, it’s finally at a reasonable discount. The 64GB model is down to $824 at both Amazon and Walmart, which marks the lowest price we’ve tracked ever. This is $175 off the regular rate, and a great way to enter into Apple’s new USB-C ecosystem if you haven’t already. I own the 11-inch model and love the power it brings and the simplicity of Face ID.
AirPods is another item that you might have waited to buy, hoping for a discount. They’re currently 10% off right now on Amazon with the wireless charging case, which is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I love my AirPods v2 with wireless charging case, as the buds themselves last much longer on calls, and when the case dies, setting it on a wireless charger is much easier than finding a Lightning cable.
If you’ve been wanting to start your own home media server, now’s a great time. The TerraMaster 4K-ready 2-bay NAS is down to $126 right now, which is a fantastic price for what you get. It has enough power to stream 4K video to your smart TV and is a great starting point for any home media server. It also would be perfect for storing photos and videos on without worry of losing your data, thanks to its built-in RAID backup system.
Synology DS419slim Review: Up to 20TB 4-Bay NAS in the palm of your hand [Video]
- Toys “R” Us could be making a comeback w/ smaller stores this holiday season
- SANDMARC’s new Anamorphic iPhone Lens delivers ultrawide FoV, lens flare, more
- Prime Day 2019: Five wild predictions for Amazon’s huge summer sale
- Under Armour Stars & Stripes Collection offers 4th of July apparel from $15
- PlayStation summer deals continue with hundreds of titles under $10 + more
- LEGO assembles three new Minecraft creations due out later this summer
- Amazon & Best Buy bring Dolby Vision to Toshiba Fire TV Edition from $320
- Garmin’s new Tacx Smart Trainers have app integrations w/ Apple Health support
- Don’t fly anywhere without these essential travel skincare products from $3
- Pottery Barn Kids launched its “Toy Story 4” collection for the movie premiere
- RHA cuts the cord on its new audiophile-grade T20 Wireless Earphones, buy now
- Human Fall Flat & its hilarious physics gameplay hit iOS/Android next week
- Amazon launches Off-to-College store with revolving deals for students, more
- Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge
- Hasselblad debuts X1D successor with an app for iPad Pro & Air-based workflows
- Have you heard of Williams Sonoma’s Open Kitchen line with prices from $4?
- Kano’s new PC Coding Kit packs Windows 10 thanks to help from Microsoft
- New Monopoly Banking Edition with voice commands is now up for pre-order
- New Kindle Oasis E-reader channels Apple’s True Tone displays
- Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale
- Sengled Smart LED Lights Review: Adding affordable color to my studio [Video]
- Yamaha debuts two Alexa-equipped sound bars for simpler home theater control
- The North Face unveils new arrivals for summer with prices under $100
- Monoprice debuts two 1440p Zero-G Gaming Monitors with launch day discounts
- ROLI’s intros Lumi keyboard w/ multi-colored LED keys and iOS app integration
- Amazon unveils the Best Books of 2019 (so far…)
- Sprint’s Tracker + Safe & Sound lets you keep tabs on your kids, pets, & more
- Amazon rebrands Freedive as IMDb TV, adds thousands of titles to free catalog
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Open-world, new combat system/camera, more
- Best men’s running shoes for summer starting at $55: Nike, Brooks, more
- LEGO debuts new Captain Marvel set as one of this year’s Comic-Con exclusives
- Walmart intros Delivery Unlimited $98 annual plan taking on Amazon Prime
Apple Watch Series 4 LTE with Sport Loop Band sees $80 discount, now $449
- This outdoor Wi-Fi camera is $36.50 & sports Alexa/Assistant compatibility
- adidas cuts an extra 20% off clearance items w/ deals from $24 + free shipping
- Upgrade to a Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat for $159 (Reg. up to $250)
- Apple’s official Silicone Case drops to $20 for iPhone XS at Amazon & Best Buy
- Add 200GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your mobile setup for $26
- Apple’s official iPhone Lightning Dock drops to $25 at Amazon (Reg. $49)
- Polarized sunglasses from Oakley, Timberland & more under $100 (Up to 70% off)
- Weekend iTunes deals: Complete Harry Potter Collection $60, more from $5
- Upgrade your outdoor space w/ this solar powered string light kit for $7
- Replace your weak garage lights w/ this 6,000 lumen LED model for $23
- Elago’s new $8 A2 AirPods silicone case is made for wireless charging
- Xbox One up to $200 off starting at $193: NBA 2K19, all-digital and many more
- Add CarPlay to your ride for $279 w/ Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver (Save $120)
- Don’t pay Apple $600 for 32GB of Mac mini RAM, this DIY kit is $134, more
- Pad & Quill sitewide sale at up to 45% off: Apple Watch bands, cases, more
- The North Face, Columbia & more from $30 during Backcountry’s July 4th Sale
- Apple’s official leather folio for iPhone XS in multiple colors: $45 (Reg. $99)
- Grab a four-month Apple Music subscription for FREE (individual or family)
- BESTEK’s 110V Universal Travel Charger is now on sale for $23 (Reg. $40)
- Get a FREE Krispy Kreme Original Filled Doughnut this Saturday only
- Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off smartwatches, briefcases & more
- iTunes launches award-winning TV show sale, complete series from $20
- Best iTunes movie deals of the week: $10 4K sale, $1 horror rentals, more from $5
