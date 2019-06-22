Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro $175 off, AirPods w/ wireless charging case $180, 4K Plex-ready NAS $126, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees the biggest discount yet, AirPods with wireless charging case hit an all-time low on Amazon, start your own 4K Plex server for $126, more…

Nomad Base Station

For those who have held out for Apple’s latest USB-C and Face ID-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro to drop in price, it’s finally at a reasonable discount. The 64GB model is down to $824 at both Amazon and Walmart, which marks the lowest price we’ve tracked ever. This is $175 off the regular rate, and a great way to enter into Apple’s new USB-C ecosystem if you haven’t already. I own the 11-inch model and love the power it brings and the simplicity of Face ID.

AirPods is another item that you might have waited to buy, hoping for a discount. They’re currently 10% off right now on Amazon with the wireless charging case, which is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I love my AirPods v2 with wireless charging case, as the buds themselves last much longer on calls, and when the case dies, setting it on a wireless charger is much easier than finding a Lightning cable.

If you’ve been wanting to start your own home media server, now’s a great time. The TerraMaster 4K-ready 2-bay NAS is down to $126 right now, which is a fantastic price for what you get. It has enough power to stream 4K video to your smart TV and is a great starting point for any home media server. It also would be perfect for storing photos and videos on without worry of losing your data, thanks to its built-in RAID backup system.

New Products, Guides, more |

Synology DS419slim Review: Up to 20TB 4-Bay NAS in the palm of your hand [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Apple Watch Series 4 LTE with Sport Loop Band sees $80 discount, now $449

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!