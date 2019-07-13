Best of 9to5Toys: Amazon teases Prime Day deals, latest iPad Pro up to $250 off, Lenovo Smart Clock for $60, more
Prime Day starts Monday, and that means pre-Prime Day deals are already abounding. Just yesterday, Amazon announced some of its discounts ahead of the July shopping holiday with some great sales. Whether you’re wanting to get a Fire TV Stick for $15 (Reg. $40), Echo for $50 (Reg. $100), or Kindle for $50 (Reg. $80), Amazon has the discounts for you. Be sure to check out our Prime Day hub to be kept up to date with all of the best sales around.
If you’ve been holding off on grabbing Apple’s latest iPad Pro, now’s a great time. Currently up to $250 off, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically on Apple’s latest-and-greatest. I absolutely love my iPad Pro 11-inch. It balances portability with power, offering me a fantastic solution for doing light work on the go. Plus, it also tackles heavier tasks like photo or video editing without breaking a sweat.
If you’ve been searching for the perfect smart bedside clock, look no further. The Lenovo Smart Clock at $60 packs Google Assistant, a USB charging port, and more into a sleek package built for your nightstand. You can use this clock to command your smart home devices and make sure you wake up on time. When the alarm goes off, just tap the top of the Lenovo Smart Clock to snooze just like you would on any old-fashioned device.
Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Quick look at the latest Alexa smart display [Video]
- Steam’s latest tool uses the power of AI to suggest new games based on past playtime
- Amazon’s Alexa robot reportedly stands waist-high and navigates using wheels
- Target’s getting you ready for life on campus with dorm room essentials
- TurboGrafx-16 Mini release date and complete game library now unveiled
- Get a first look at LEGO’s 3,000-piece Treehouse, the largest Ideas kit yet
- HydraCell uses water to provide illumination and more for outdoor adventurers
- Amazon will be the exclusive home of Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty line
- Sigma fp debuts as the ‘world’s smallest’ full-frame mirrorless camera
- Best breathable hiking sandals for summer under $100
- LEGO unveils 480-piece Sith Trooper Bust as first ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ set
- The original Nintendo Switch is getting updated with a new CPU, more
- Momentum Meri Smart Thermostat brings smartphone control to your AC for $99
- Leica V-Lux 5 arrives with superzoom, an OLED viewfinder, 4K recording, more
- Scoot over Lululemon, Rhone activewear offers apparel for men that’s top-notch
- New Lord of the Rings console/PC game on the way from Amazon
- Donkey Kong 3 climbs onto Nintendo Switch Online alongside Wrecking Crew
- Nintendo Switch Lite officially unveiled: $200 price tag, built-in Joy-Con
- Wyze Cam now supports person detection in latest software update
- Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub Review: Giving my 22 year old opener new life [Video]
- ARRIS unveils release info for ‘the first true tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems’
- V-Moda intros Crossfade M-100 Master headphones with notable upgrades
- Lululemon’s selfcare line keeps you fresh with deodorant and more from $12
- An animated Cuphead Netflix show is now in production
- Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle cruises into LEGO form as 1,000-piece set
- Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z brings Danny Trejo, Zombies Nuketown, more
- GrowlerWerks intros uKeg Nitro, a growler-inspired cold brew coffee maker
- Crate and Barrel partners with FRYE for a luxurious leather line at home
- Pokemon Sword and Shield differences: Exclusive gyms/leaders, more
- Nintendo actively investigating 5G, but don’t expect to enjoy it anytime soon
Twelve South’s Mac accessories are on sale: Curve stand $30, Backpack $22, more
- Apple launches new movie bundle sale: 10-films for $20 from each decade, more from $1
- This huge Mac app bundle offers lifetime VPN service and eight top apps for $25
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop and Sport Bands see rare 50% discount to $25
- CarPlay + Android Auto arrive with Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver: $279 (30% off)
- The highly-rated Knots 3D for iOS is now FREE on the App store (Reg. $5)
- Amazon kicks-off 2019’s biggest LEGO sale ahead of Prime Day w/ deals from $9
- Anker’s budget-friendly Nebula projector now at all-time low of $65 shipped
- Just $5 will land you all of Cowboy Bebop in digital HD + more anime from $5
- Amazon clears out MacBook Air inventory with deals starting at $999
- Anker’s rechargeable flashlights offer up to 900 lumens from $16 Prime shipped
- Nintendo 3DS games from $15: Ocarina of Time, Mario Maker, many more (25% off)
- Power your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, more with this $21.50 dock at Amazon
- Upgrade your home theater w/ a 55-inch 4K UHDTV for $220, more
- Anker’s AirPower replacement is $41, plus deal on smartphone accessories from $6
- Pad & Quill offers up to 65% off iPhone cases, Watch bands, wallets, much more
- Score Arlo’s Pro 2 Two-Camera System at a new all-time low of $271 ($60 off)
- Upgrade your flash drive to USB-C with SanDisk’s 64GB model, now $15
- Save 20% on GE’s $48 Ultra Pro 60-Mile Antenna and enjoy local sports + more
- Score a rare discount on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve at $27.50
