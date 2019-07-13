Best of 9to5Toys: Amazon teases Prime Day deals, latest iPad Pro up to $250 off, Lenovo Smart Clock for $60, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Amazon details some Prime Day specials, latest iPad Pro up to $250 off, Lenovo’s Google Assistant-powered Smart Clock is down to $60, more…

Nomad Base Station

Prime Day starts Monday, and that means pre-Prime Day deals are already abounding. Just yesterday, Amazon announced some of its discounts ahead of the July shopping holiday with some great sales. Whether you’re wanting to get a Fire TV Stick for $15 (Reg. $40), Echo for $50 (Reg. $100), or Kindle for $50 (Reg. $80), Amazon has the discounts for you. Be sure to check out our Prime Day hub to be kept up to date with all of the best sales around.

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing Apple’s latest iPad Pro, now’s a great time. Currently up to $250 off, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically on Apple’s latest-and-greatest. I absolutely love my iPad Pro 11-inch. It balances portability with power, offering me a fantastic solution for doing light work on the go. Plus, it also tackles heavier tasks like photo or video editing without breaking a sweat.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect smart bedside clock, look no further. The Lenovo Smart Clock at $60 packs Google Assistant, a USB charging port, and more into a sleek package built for your nightstand. You can use this clock to command your smart home devices and make sure you wake up on time. When the alarm goes off, just tap the top of the Lenovo Smart Clock to snooze just like you would on any old-fashioned device.

New Products, Guides, more |

Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Quick look at the latest Alexa smart display [Video]

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!