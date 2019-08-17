Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, iPad Air up to $52 off, CarPlay receiver $236.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s massive Anniversary Sale, the latest iPad Air is up to $52 off at Amazon, Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay receiver drops to $236.50, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale is in full effect right now. You’ll find deep discounts on iPads, MacBooks, smart home gear, and more. Plus, Amazon is even matching some sales right now on iPad Pro, so you have your choice of retailer to shop from. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your tech life, this is the sale to check out. Learn more and shop all the discounts here.
Apple’s latest iPad Air is up to $52 off at Amazon right now, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. The iPad Air isn’t even included in the above Anniversary Sale, so if you’re wanting to save on Apple’s latest 10.5-inch tablet, this is your best chance right now. The iPad Air sports Apple Pencil support along with Smart Keyboard compatibility, offering you a great all-around experience.
If your vehicle doesn’t yet have Apple’s CarPlay in-vehicle infotainment system, now’s a great chance to add it. You can replace your current radio with Sony’s CarPlay-enabled model for $236.50, giving you navigation, iMessage, Apple Music, and more right there on your display. Plus, iOS 13 is bringing about a huge upgrade to CarPlay when it comes out next month.
New Products, Guides, more |
V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]
- Legrand brings its On-Q cable management and power kits to consumers
- Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition Smartwatch arrives w/ night vision mode, more
- Making great coffee on the road: Building a mobile coffee bar with The Bergamot [Video]
- New TUBBZ collectibles transform your favorite characters into rubber ducks
- Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry celebrity collab returns from $13
- Z-Wave Diary: Getting started with the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more
- Leviton expands Lev-Lok outlet line with new USB-C offerings, more
- VIOTEK’s latest portable USB-C monitors are great for MacBook setups from $170
- Massive new SOUNDBOKS Bluetooth speaker has ‘unmatched sound’, 128 dB volume
- H&M x Poppy Delevigne new home collection is stunning and has prices from $10
- Logitech debuts two new gaming keyboards with low-profile Romer GL switches
- New DualShock 4 colors unveiled alongside the Rose Gold Wireless Headset
- TCL unveils 2019 4K TV lineup from $300, 8K panels delayed to 2020
- SWAGTRON and Walmart launch two new hoverboards with pricing from $98
- Oru Kayak Inlet is a foldable kayak with a small storage footprint
- Be move in ready with Pottery Barn Dorm Essentials: bedding, storage, more
- Sega Genesis Mini hands-on reveals a retro console worth your attention
- Need for Speed Heat unveiled with new reveal trailer and 2019 release date
- PDP launches six new travel cases for Switch Lite, now available for pre-order
- ECOVACS introduces two robotic vacuums + mops w/ “up to 200 minutes” of charge
- OWC Travel Dock is a USB-C hub made with iPad Pro, Mac, and PC in mind
- Levi’s debuts at Target with popular jeans, jackets and more
- The epic new Dark Crystal trailer is an absolute must-see
- New Super Nintendo Joy-Con hint at incoming SNES games for Switch
- Naim introduces $899 Mu-so Qb AirPlay 2 speaker, shipping next month
- LEGO announces iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station with five new minifigures
- Sony debuts massive 9-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver w/ modest price tag
- Leak suggests a Call of Duty Black Ops remake is on the way
- COACH X Tabitha Simmons creates show-stopping handbags and shoes for fall
- Destiny 2 will support cross platform Guardian syncing in August 21st update
- Nike Adventure Club is a new subscription shoe club for kids
- LEGO debuts four new advent calendars including Star Wars, Harry Potter, more
Top Deals |
Latest MacBook Pros up to $450 off + extra $100 discount for students
- Apple’s latest movie sale includes animated films from $8, more starting at $1
- Apple launches huge $5 comedy movie sale for the weekend
- Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models hit new all-time low from $229 shipped
- At $55, Google Chromecast Ultra + Stadia is an inexpensive console alternative
- Anker discounts latest USB-C to Lightning cables, projectors, speakers, more from $12
- Google’s Pixel 3/XL drop to new lows from $400 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- Apple’s Silicone iPhone XS/Max Case drops to $20, Leather $25, more from $17
- Twelve South Back to School sale has iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories from $15
- AmazonBasics Carry On Travel Backpack drops to $28 (Reg. $65), more from $17
- Anker’s budget-friendly Nebula projector brings movie night home for $60
- Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 4 with up to $69 off, deals from $349
- Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale from $9 at Amazon
- Anker’s popular LED flashlights are on sale from $8, rechargeable model $17
- Digital Switch games up to 50% off: Blossom Tales, Sine Mora, more from $7
- Sunglasses from Oakley, Costa and more are up to 75% off for football season
- Get Google Home Max delivered in either color for $229 (Reg. $299)
- Google’s 32GB Pixel is a great backup device at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant hits new low at $50, Smart Display from $90
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!