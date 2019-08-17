Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, iPad Air up to $52 off, CarPlay receiver $236.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s massive Anniversary Sale, the latest iPad Air is up to $52 off at Amazon, Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay receiver drops to $236.50, more…

Nomad Base Station

Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale is in full effect right now. You’ll find deep discounts on iPads, MacBooks, smart home gear, and more. Plus, Amazon is even matching some sales right now on iPad Pro, so you have your choice of retailer to shop from. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your tech life, this is the sale to check out. Learn more and shop all the discounts here.

Apple’s latest iPad Air is up to $52 off at Amazon right now, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. The iPad Air isn’t even included in the above Anniversary Sale, so if you’re wanting to save on Apple’s latest 10.5-inch tablet, this is your best chance right now. The iPad Air sports Apple Pencil support along with Smart Keyboard compatibility, offering you a great all-around experience.

If your vehicle doesn’t yet have Apple’s CarPlay in-vehicle infotainment system, now’s a great chance to add it. You can replace your current radio with Sony’s CarPlay-enabled model for $236.50, giving you navigation, iMessage, Apple Music, and more right there on your display. Plus, iOS 13 is bringing about a huge upgrade to CarPlay when it comes out next month.

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]

