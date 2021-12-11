Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods 3 hit new low, M1 MacBook Air $150 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour sale, AirPods 3 hit new low, M1 MacBook Air $150 off, and much more…

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale that has storewide discounts on a wide variety of items. You’ll find previous-generation MacBook Pros on sale for $1,100, Dyson purifiers at $400, a 2-in-1 Chromebook down to $279, and much more. Our coverage takes a deeper dive into the discounts available, so be sure to give that a look to find out all the ways you can save this weekend.

Have you been waiting to buy Apple’s latest AirPods 3? Well, now’s your chance. Normally $179, right now you’ll pay just $140 with the final price reflecting at checkout. This $29 savings marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, bringing MagSafe charging, “Hey Siri” detection, instant pairing, and more to your on-the-go audio setup.

Speaking of Apple discounts, the brand’s M1 MacBook Air is currently up to $150 off in various configuration. Not only is this just a great deal overall, but it beats the Black Friday price, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s latest-and-greatest technology. Sporting up to 512GB of storage and all-day battery life, the M1 MacBook Air is a great machine to use on-the-go.

Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]

Sony showcases new dual OLED microdisplay 8K VR headset prototype

Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts to Amazon lows at $112 each

Sonos holiday refurb sale goes live: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Gen 3 Sub, more from $99

