Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods 3 hit new low, M1 MacBook Air $150 off, more

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale that has storewide discounts on a wide variety of items. You’ll find previous-generation MacBook Pros on sale for $1,100, Dyson purifiers at $400, a 2-in-1 Chromebook down to $279, and much more. Our coverage takes a deeper dive into the discounts available, so be sure to give that a look to find out all the ways you can save this weekend.
Have you been waiting to buy Apple’s latest AirPods 3? Well, now’s your chance. Normally $179, right now you’ll pay just $140 with the final price reflecting at checkout. This $29 savings marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, bringing MagSafe charging, “Hey Siri” detection, instant pairing, and more to your on-the-go audio setup.
Speaking of Apple discounts, the brand’s M1 MacBook Air is currently up to $150 off in various configuration. Not only is this just a great deal overall, but it beats the Black Friday price, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s latest-and-greatest technology. Sporting up to 512GB of storage and all-day battery life, the M1 MacBook Air is a great machine to use on-the-go.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]
- Tested: Anker’s new MagGo Charging Station delivers MagSafe in a unique 8-in-1 orb design
- Hands-on: Sideshow’s life-size Baby Yoda makes for an authentic and unique gift
New Products, Guides, more |
Sony showcases new dual OLED microdisplay 8K VR headset prototype
- PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12, existing owners get free Battlegrounds Plus
- Spigen brings Apple Find My to the latest Siri Remote with its new AirTag-friendly case
- Anker’s new 3-in-1 charging station provides a home for all your Apple devices
- Totallee brings barely-there design to its new clear MagSafe iPhone 13 case at 30% off
- UGREEN launches MagSafe-compatible car charger with sleek design, $30 price tag, more
- SCUF releases ‘first high-performance controller’ for PS5 with customizable paddles + DualSense
- PUMA x Helly Hansen collection has you ready for winter training sessions from $22
- simplehuman’s laser-cut phone sanitizer does it in 30 sec., now in matte silver to match your gear
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection hits PS5 January 28 with new graphics options, PC 2022
- Razer unveils MagSafe-compatible smartphone fan with aluminum heat sink, RGB lighting, more
- Top ski gear for men this season: Jackets, snowsuits, goggles, more from $20
- New simplehuman x Hello Kitty collection arrives with adorable, high-end step cans and sensor pumps
- Anker launches rugged USB-C power bank that can ‘withstand bumps and drops’
- ViewSonic’s new 17-inch 144Hz portable USB-C monitor makes gaming on-the-go easier
- Best new cologne to gift this holiday season: Hermes, Tom Ford, Dior, more
- New RGB Discord mechanical keyboards with novelty caps arrive, 100% of profits go to charity
- All-new Made for Amazon Fire Tablet Keyboard with Trackpad launches at $40 – pre-order now
- December Reading List 2021: Romance novels, World War II stories, more
- New HYPER flagship magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub launches today at 50% off
Gift Guides |
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s picks for musicians, beat makers, and guitar geeks from $10
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s refreshing smart home upgrades from $13
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s path to the perfect outdoor grilling setup from $15
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
[Update: Day 11] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars
- Here’s another chance to score LEGO’s Tatooine Homestead and Gryffindor Dorms kits for FREE
- LEGO collaborates with BWM for 2022 launch of new 1,900-piece M 1000 RR motorbike set
- LEGO’s Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set has been snapped down to a new low of $56 (Save 20%)
- Bring LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection at $165 (New low), more
- LEGO’s new 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel celebrates 15 years of Modular buildings
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts to Amazon lows at $112 each
- Apple journeys into the weekend with $10 or less movie sale: Pixar flicks, Arrival, much more
- Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards fall to new Amazon lows from $250 (Save $49)
- Apple’s new Smart Folio iPad mini 6 case sees first discount at $40 (Save 33%)
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live on top of this week’s $1 HD rental
- Skip Apple’s new releases and score its prev-gen. AirPods 2 at just $99 instead
- Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Apple + $10 Amazon credit, GameStop, Lowe’s, more from $40
- Best Buy holiday Apple Sale discounts MagSafe Duo, Apple Watch Series 7, HomePod mini, more
- This leather Apple Watch band makes for a notable stocking stuffer at just $9.50
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases starting at $20
Top Deals |
Sonos holiday refurb sale goes live: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Gen 3 Sub, more from $99
- Score a $100 refurbished discount on Oculus Quest 2 VR headset at low of $199
- Lululemon drops new markdowns for December up to 50% off + free shipping
- Carhartt, North Face, Spyder, Sperry, more up to 70% off at Sierra from $10
- Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers fall to Amazon lows: 40W hits $36, more from $17
- elago Home Hub puts any modern iPad on the wall for $13, more from $7 (Up to 32% off)
- Holiday 4K TV deals: LG 65-Inch OLED $603 off, Hisense Android from $279, much more
- Satechi takes 20% off popular Mac USB-C hubs, iPad stands, and more from $24
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Columbia, more
- Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrip and HDMI Sync Box bundle sees rare $138 discount
- Lenovo’s 10e Chromebook Tablet now under Black Friday price at just $90 (Reg. $235)
- DJI starts the week with cert. refurb sale: Mini 2 Drone $379 (Orig. $449), OM 4 $70, more
