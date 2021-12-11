Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods 3 hit new low, M1 MacBook Air $150 off, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour sale, AirPods 3 hit new low, M1 MacBook Air $150 off, and much more…

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy is running a 72-hour flash sale that has storewide discounts on a wide variety of items. You’ll find previous-generation MacBook Pros on sale for $1,100, Dyson purifiers at $400, a 2-in-1 Chromebook down to $279, and much more. Our coverage takes a deeper dive into the discounts available, so be sure to give that a look to find out all the ways you can save this weekend.

Have you been waiting to buy Apple’s latest AirPods 3? Well, now’s your chance. Normally $179, right now you’ll pay just $140 with the final price reflecting at checkout. This $29 savings marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, bringing MagSafe charging, “Hey Siri” detection, instant pairing, and more to your on-the-go audio setup.

Speaking of Apple discounts, the brand’s M1 MacBook Air is currently up to $150 off in various configuration. Not only is this just a great deal overall, but it beats the Black Friday price, making now a great time to invest in Apple’s latest-and-greatest technology. Sporting up to 512GB of storage and all-day battery life, the M1 MacBook Air is a great machine to use on-the-go.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

Sony showcases new dual OLED microdisplay 8K VR headset prototype

Gift Guides |

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s picks for musicians, beat makers, and guitar geeks from $10

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

[Update: Day 11] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars

Top Apple Deals |

Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard see rare discounts to Amazon lows at $112 each

Top Deals |

Sonos holiday refurb sale goes live: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Gen 3 Sub, more from $99

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best Buy heads into the weekend with new 72-hour holida...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Top 10 deals coming next ...
Show More Comments