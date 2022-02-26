Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen. iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball $250 off, Level Lock $211.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Previous-generation iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up Star Wars digital pinball machine $250 off, Level Lock HomeKit Smart Lock $211.50, and much more…

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up an iPad Pro, now could be your chance. While Apple’s 2018 model might not be the latest and greatest, it still has quite a bit of power and life left in it. I use one almost daily and absolutely love it. You’ll find Face ID, USB-C, Magic Keyboard support, an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and more here. Right now, this previous-generation device is currently available from $500, with as much as $589 in savings available.

Changing gears, Star Wars fans won’t want to miss out on the Arcade1Up deal that we found earlier this week. Right now, you can pick up the Star Wars digital pinball machine for $250 off. While it originally retailed for a lofty $1,099, and goes for as much at some retailers today, the $600 sale price at Amazon is $250 off the going rate there and makes now a great time to pick up this unique game.

Are you ready to take the dive into smart home automations? Well, right now, HomeKit users can pick up the Level Smart Lock on sale for $211.50 at Amazon. Normally $249, this is a rare discount and a great way to save on one of the best HomeKit smart locks available. You’ll not only find HomeKit support here though, as it also offers Bluetooth, NFC keycard, and traditional key options for unlocking.

