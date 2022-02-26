Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen. iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball $250 off, Level Lock $211.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Previous-generation iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up Star Wars digital pinball machine $250 off, Level Lock HomeKit Smart Lock $211.50, and much more…
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up an iPad Pro, now could be your chance. While Apple’s 2018 model might not be the latest and greatest, it still has quite a bit of power and life left in it. I use one almost daily and absolutely love it. You’ll find Face ID, USB-C, Magic Keyboard support, an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and more here. Right now, this previous-generation device is currently available from $500, with as much as $589 in savings available.
Changing gears, Star Wars fans won’t want to miss out on the Arcade1Up deal that we found earlier this week. Right now, you can pick up the Star Wars digital pinball machine for $250 off. While it originally retailed for a lofty $1,099, and goes for as much at some retailers today, the $600 sale price at Amazon is $250 off the going rate there and makes now a great time to pick up this unique game.
Are you ready to take the dive into smart home automations? Well, right now, HomeKit users can pick up the Level Smart Lock on sale for $211.50 at Amazon. Normally $249, this is a rare discount and a great way to save on one of the best HomeKit smart locks available. You’ll not only find HomeKit support here though, as it also offers Bluetooth, NFC keycard, and traditional key options for unlocking.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Logitech G413 SE Review: A simple and solid gaming keyboard [Video]
- Hands-on: Pokémon’s new Brilliant Stars TCG set now available, here’s everything you need to know
- Tested: Arc Pulse delivers an elegant and ultra-minimal titanium iPhone 13 case
- Tested: New Spark MINI smart guitar amp is also a Bluetooth speaker and audio interface
- Review: CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs solve PS5 storage woes with 7,100MB/s speeds
Pre-Orders |
Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Here’s how to find out which of your games are compatible
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup from $299
- Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a unique, open-style design
- LEGO reveals new 730-piece Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuting on March 1 with seven minifigs
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set alongside two Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tournament switch, removable USB-C cable
- All of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts at Amazon
- LEGO’s new Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper helmets are now available for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Nomad refreshes popular MagSafe Base Station charger with new walnut design
- Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month
- Incase unveils new Hardshell Dots and Woolenex cases for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro
- Lululemon’s new spring collection just launched to elevate your essentials
- Ring announces app support for third-party ONVIF cameras
- Casely’s new iPhone 13 battery cases with wild designs and wireless charging are now available
- You have to see Mattel’s latest 1:10 scale R/C replica of Robert Pattison’s new Batmobile
- Target celebrates Hearth & Hand’s 4th anniversary with a new spring collection
- Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
- Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub focuses on improved looks with a faux leather exterior
- Destiny series gets biggest expansion since Taken King with The Witch Queen, available now
- Nike’s NBA 2022 All-Star Collection debuts new uniforms, basketball shoes, more
- PowerA’s new Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case up for pre-order from $20
- OtterBox debuts first magnetic iPhone 13 power bank with MagSafe charging passthrough
- Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset + more details
- Warzone’s RICOCHET anti-cheat makes it so cheaters can’t do ‘critical damage’ to players
- Dick’s Sporting Goods new collaboration with professional dancers, Twitch and Allison
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Review: LEGO’s Architecture Skyline series makes a comeback with a journey to Singapore
- LEGO debuts new 1,100-piece Creator Expect Vespa 125 ahead of March 1 launch
- LEGO Super Mario sets are now up to 35% off at Amazon: Starter kits, expansions, more from $24
- K-pop band BTS gets the LEGO treatment alongside A-Frame cabin as latest Ideas sets
- LEGO’s very first ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ set arrives as the 550-piece Goat Boat
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case drops to $26 Amazon low (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall to new lows from $30 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale has recent releases, classic flicks, more from $1
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit
Top Deals |
Anker’s latest sale discounts MFi Lightning cables, MagSafe power banks, more from $9
- Gerber’s Armbar pocket knife with eight tools and lifetime warranty now down at $34 shipped
- REI Presidents’ Day Event takes up to 40% off: North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more
- CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool is ready for your EDC at $8 Prime shipped (At least 20% off)
- Nordstrom Rack Men’s Sneaker Sale takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Steve Madden, more
- This wire-free 1080p outdoor camera has up to 6 months of battery life per charge at $39
- Samsung’s new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $500 off, more
- Pelican’s protective AirTag Stick-On Mount drops to $15 Prime shipped, or four for $40 (25% off)
