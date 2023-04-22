Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max at best price of the year, Google Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s AirPods Max hit best price of the year at $99 off, Google’s Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount, Apple’s 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $1,400, and much more…
While Apple’s AirPods Max launched at a pretty lofty price, subsequent sales have made it slightly more affordable to pick up. Delivering a high-end experience, AirPods Max is Apple’s most premium pair of headphones yet. Normally $549, you’ll find that this week they’re on sale for $99 off. Down to $450, this slightly more affordable price makes AirPods Max a compelling option for your work-focused headphones. With impressive active noise cancellation and high-quality drivers, AirPods Max also feature Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos supporrt, Hey Siri, and 20 hours of usage per charge.
With spring in full swing and summer on the horizon, it might be time to give your home’s heating and cooling system a smart upgrade. Right now, Google’s Nest Thermostat is on sale for $90, which is $40 off its typical going rate. You’ll also find that this is the first discount of the year that we’ve tracked. While this might not be the more expensive Nest Learning Thermostat, it still has a lot of smart features and delivers voice-controlled access as well. Plus, you can use remote sensors to have it properly balance the air conditioning throughout your home to stop from wasting extra power for cooling when it’s not really needed.
Are you ready for a more powerful laptop to run your entire desk setup? Well, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,400 this week in refurbished condition. Originally $1,999, this saves $599 from the normal going rate and delivers some one of the most powerful laptops Apple has made to date. While part of the previous-generation lineup, there’s still a lot that the M1 Pro has to offer. It still delivers dedicated ProRes encoding/decoding cores, built-in HDMI output, native SD support, MagSafe charging, and the all-new 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that can reach a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]
- Hands-on: NZXT’s new Kraken CPU Coolers are ridiculous, but you’ll want them anyway [Video]
- Review: Anker’s M650 wireless microphone kit elevates your iPhoneography or mobile podcast kit
- Review: Shark’s new self-emptying Matrix robot vac has lots of cleaning power with little noise
- Review: Fujifilm’s new X-T5 mirrorless camera made me love photography more than ever before
- Review: Buy Sennheiser’s new Profile USB Mic and boom arm set…it’s easily one of the best
- Tested: Acer Aspire Vero 15 packs a premium Windows laptop in an eco-conscious design
- Review: ShiftCam launches seven new LensUltra Series smartphone lenses to capture any shot
- Hands-on: This limited edition Untitled Folder Wallet is inspired by Apple’s macOS folder icon
- Hands-on with Olight Obulb Plus: An easy-to-use 360° LED light that everyone should have
Pre-Orders |
New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
- Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more |
Acer’s latest Predator Orion X desktop packs an RTX 4090 and i9-13900KS in a compact case
- Canon’s new RF 100-300mm f/2.8 telephoto lens helps you shoot evening portraits, pre-order now
- Bellroy debuts the ‘bullet train of backpacks’ with new office and street-ready MacBook Via carrier
- ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case with magnetic lid and MagSafe charging is here
- Elevation Lab unveils the ‘first fabric AirTag holder’ for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, more
- PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable for $80
- Today’s Nintendo Indie World game showcase starts now! 20-mins. of reveals, updates, and more
- Street Fighter II Champion, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman, and more are now playable on Switch Online
- ROKFORM unveils sleek military-grade metal MagSafe wallet with expandable storage
- Nikon’s all-new NIKKOR Z 12-28mm DX-format lens is its first with power-zoom
- OtterBox refreshes growing AirTag lineup with new debossed Lumen cases at $15
- CASETiFY’s Flexi Apple Watch band comes in hundreds of styles made of recycled smartphone cases
- Bellroy intros new all-in-one officemate caddies for MacBook and the rest of your daily carry
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Four new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets revealed ahead of launching this summer
- LEGO’s new collectible Muppets minifigures see rare discount down to $3 (Reg. $5)
- Assemble LEGO’s new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set at best price yet of $72 (Reg. $90)
- LEGO’s popular succulents set drops to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more
- LEGO’s 1,000-piece Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama falls to $58 low (Reg. $90)
Top Apple Deals |
iPhone 13 falls to new all-time low of $550 (Orig. $799) in Woot refurb sale from $280
- Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $99 (Reg. $159)
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 drops to $27 in four styles
- Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount to $500 all-time low in five colors
- Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,799 all-time low (Save $200)
- HomePod mini hits best price of the year at $65 in cert. refurb sale in all 5 colors (Orig. $99)
- Apple’s original AirPods Pro return to all-time low with first 2023 discount to $159 (Save $90)
- Save $299 on Apple’s elevated 24-inch M1 iMac with 8-core GPU at $1,200, more from $1,100
- Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini is now even more affordable with $99 discount to $500 low
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to best price of the year at $279
Top Google Deals |
A $101 discount makes Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone even more affordable at $349
- Google Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems see rare Amazon discounts from $250 (Save $50+)
- Amazon clears out Google Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers from $59
Top Deals |
Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard is an ideal M2 Mac mini companion at $147 (Reg. $200)
- Anker’s 120W USB-C Charger drops to new $63 low (Reg. $95), more GaNPrime gear from $48
- Add three motion-sensing under-cabinet LED lights to your kitchen for just $17.50 (Save $10)
- Razer Edition Wireless Xbox controller with magnetic charging stand at $80 ($120 off)
- TCL’s massive 120Hz 98-inch 4K Google TV now $2,500 off at $6,000 shipped
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
