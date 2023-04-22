Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max at best price of the year, Google Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s AirPods Max hit best price of the year at $99 off, Google’s Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount, Apple’s 14-inch refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $1,400, and much more…

While Apple’s AirPods Max launched at a pretty lofty price, subsequent sales have made it slightly more affordable to pick up. Delivering a high-end experience, AirPods Max is Apple’s most premium pair of headphones yet. Normally $549, you’ll find that this week they’re on sale for $99 off. Down to $450, this slightly more affordable price makes AirPods Max a compelling option for your work-focused headphones. With impressive active noise cancellation and high-quality drivers, AirPods Max also feature Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos supporrt, Hey Siri, and 20 hours of usage per charge.

With spring in full swing and summer on the horizon, it might be time to give your home’s heating and cooling system a smart upgrade. Right now, Google’s Nest Thermostat is on sale for $90, which is $40 off its typical going rate. You’ll also find that this is the first discount of the year that we’ve tracked. While this might not be the more expensive Nest Learning Thermostat, it still has a lot of smart features and delivers voice-controlled access as well. Plus, you can use remote sensors to have it properly balance the air conditioning throughout your home to stop from wasting extra power for cooling when it’s not really needed.

Are you ready for a more powerful laptop to run your entire desk setup? Well, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,400 this week in refurbished condition. Originally $1,999, this saves $599 from the normal going rate and delivers some one of the most powerful laptops Apple has made to date. While part of the previous-generation lineup, there’s still a lot that the M1 Pro has to offer. It still delivers dedicated ProRes encoding/decoding cores, built-in HDMI output, native SD support, MagSafe charging, and the all-new 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that can reach a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Four new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets revealed ahead of launching this summer

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

A $101 discount makes Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone even more affordable at $349

Top Deals |

Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard is an ideal M2 Mac mini companion at $147 (Reg. $200)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!