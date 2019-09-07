Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 inventory clear out, CarPlay/Android Auto for $300, iPad Pro is $249 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory ahead of next week’s keynote, add CarPlay and Android Auto to your vehicle for $300, iPad Pro is $249 off, more…

Next week, Apple is announcing the new iPhone. Yes, it’s already been a year since the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 launch, and Amazon is clearing out the soon-to-be-previous-generation smartwatches. Discounts of up to $84 can be had right now across various models. I love my Series 4, the display, speed, and battery life are all unmatched by previous generations. If you’ve been holding out on picking one up, this is a great time to grab one.

iOS 13 is also coming next week, and with it, users will receive an upgraded version of CarPlay. If your vehicle isn’t equipped to run Apple’s in-car infotainment system, Sony’s replacement radio with both CarPlay and Android Auto is on sale for $300 right now. That’s down from its $400 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. I love CarPlay, especially in iOS 13. It makes navigating to new places a breeze, plus the music, iMessage, and phone controls are super handy.

For those who haven’t picked up Apple’s latest iPad Pro yet, now’s a great time. The 12.9-inch model with LTE is currently $249 off right now, bringing the price down to $900 shipped. The latest tablet from Apple offers USB-C, FaceID, an insanely fast processor, and more for a well-rounded mobile experience. Plus, having built-in LTE means you’ll never have to use a hotspot again while traveling.

Anker Soundcore Wakey Review: The Swiss army knife of alarm clocks [Video]

Latest Mac mini up to $200 off with new Amazon all-time lows

