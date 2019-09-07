Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 inventory clear out, CarPlay/Android Auto for $300, iPad Pro is $249 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory ahead of next week’s keynote, add CarPlay and Android Auto to your vehicle for $300, iPad Pro is $249 off, more…
Nomad Base Station
Next week, Apple is announcing the new iPhone. Yes, it’s already been a year since the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 launch, and Amazon is clearing out the soon-to-be-previous-generation smartwatches. Discounts of up to $84 can be had right now across various models. I love my Series 4, the display, speed, and battery life are all unmatched by previous generations. If you’ve been holding out on picking one up, this is a great time to grab one.
iOS 13 is also coming next week, and with it, users will receive an upgraded version of CarPlay. If your vehicle isn’t equipped to run Apple’s in-car infotainment system, Sony’s replacement radio with both CarPlay and Android Auto is on sale for $300 right now. That’s down from its $400 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. I love CarPlay, especially in iOS 13. It makes navigating to new places a breeze, plus the music, iMessage, and phone controls are super handy.
For those who haven’t picked up Apple’s latest iPad Pro yet, now’s a great time. The 12.9-inch model with LTE is currently $249 off right now, bringing the price down to $900 shipped. The latest tablet from Apple offers USB-C, FaceID, an insanely fast processor, and more for a well-rounded mobile experience. Plus, having built-in LTE means you’ll never have to use a hotspot again while traveling.
Anker Soundcore Wakey Review: The Swiss army knife of alarm clocks [Video]
- Hisense announced multiple 8K TVs at IFA 2019
- Optoma’s new CinemaX P1 Smart 4K Laser Projector aims to eliminate the TV
- Nintendo teases mysterious new Switch motion controller peripheral [Video]
- Le Creuset gets you ready for cooler weather with a Fall Collection from $25
- Mesh collides with Wi-Fi 6 in NETGEAR’s upcoming $700 Orbi Router System
- Nintendo will no longer add new NES and SNES Switch games every month
- Sphero’s Mini Activity + Mini Soccer kits bring learning to the living room
- NBA 2K20 Review: The best basketball simulation gets even better
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast + Jedi Academy coming to Switch and PS4
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds land with USB-C and better battery life than AirPods
- Best slippers for men under $50 just in time for cooler weather: UGG and more
- Switch Online SNES games go live tonight! Make sure to claim your FREE access
- Roland debuts new miniature portable JU-06A synth + more for 909 Day
- Latest Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones hit IFA with Tile tracking
- LEGO gives the UCS treatment to its new 4,700-piece Imperial Star Destroyer
- Optoma unveils new 4K projector + two 120Hz offerings targeted at gamers
- Amazon unveils all-new Fire TV Cube and Anker-branded soundbar
- September Reading List: Cozy up with a new romance, thriller or history novel
- Western Digital announces refreshed 5TB My Passport for Mac, 20TB HDD and more
- Overwatch for Switch leaks ahead of tonight’s Nintendo Direct + more
- Razer launches the “world’s first gaming ultrabook” with new Blade Stealth 13
- Korg’s new DIY synth is fully programmable and comes in at $100
- Light Phone 2 arrives with a minimalist take on the smartphone, available now
- The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is the first USB-C wireless headset for Switch
- WD Black P10 for Xbox One HDD Review: Bring new life to an old console [Video]
- New Street Fighter Cocktail Arcade Table now up for pre-order
- LG’s 8K 88-inch OLED TV is its largest yet, works with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
- GAP Kids Star Wars Collection is live with prices from just $19
- Revisiting LEGO’s Overwatch theme: Hands-on with our favorite sets and more
- Bang & Olufsen unveils premium AirPlay 2 and Chromecast soundbar ahead of IFA
Latest Mac mini up to $200 off with new Amazon all-time lows
- Anker’s latest sale includes eufy smart cameras, car charging accessories, more from $9
- Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits from $5, large selection of $1 rentals, more
- Apple discounts the complete Friday Night Lights series to $20, movies from $5
- Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular on sale for $229, matching the best we’ve seen
- Google’s Pixel 3 XL is on sale from $400 for Labor Day (up to $500 off)
- Nike, adidas and more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale
- Pioneer’s 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver hits new Amazon low of $537
- iPadOS 13 comes next week, prep for Sidecar with this $10 tablet stand
- Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad charges both iPhone and Apple Watch for $48 (20% off)
- Add Garmin’s Fenix 3 HR Titanium Smartwatch to your wrist for $269 (33% off)
- Save $110 on the Alexa-enabled ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum, now $170
- Take $500 off Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 1TB at $1,299
- elago’s 3-in-1 dock handles iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $19
- This 3-in-1 iPhone lens kit upgrades your mobile photos at $13.50 (50% off)
- This tiny 30W USB-C PD charger can power an iPhone, iPad, or Mac for $23
- DJI Osmo Pocket records smooth footage in 4K, now $271 (Reg. $349)
- This 1080p outdoor security camera works w/ Alexa + Assistant: $59 (Reg. $90)
- Aukey’s 100W USB-C PD 5-in-1 Hub packs a built-in Qi charger at $31 (Reg. $45)
- This gaming headset works with Switch, Xbox, and PS4 at just $11 Prime shipped
- Organize your accessories with the Twelve South CaddySack: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dock your MacBook on Sabrent’s $20 aluminum stand (Amazon all-time low)
- Nokia 9 PureView Smartphone offers six cameras, more for $500 (Reg. $700)
- BESTEK’s highly-rated 110V Universal Travel Charger is now just $20 ($18 off)
- These solar powered ground lights are a must for walkways at $12 Prime shipped
