Best of 9to5Toys: 50% off iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, Sam’s Club membership effectively free, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s iPhone 11 gets a 50% discount, Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $299, Sam’s Club memberships are effectively free, and more…

If you’re still rocking an older iPhone, and are ready to add a line or move to AT&T, then you can score an iPhone 11 64GB at $11.67 per month right now. Plus, if you activate on a qualifying plan, there’s even an additional $150 prepaid Visa in it for you. Effectively, this makes the iPhone 11 around $200 when all things are considered, saving you nearly $500 from its normal price, marking one of the best deals that we’ve seen. iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual cameras (wide and ultrawide), and uses the same processor found in Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Ready to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch? Well, Series 5 is currently on sale at up to $100 off. Prices start at $299, and various models are on sale right now, including cellular-enabled ones. Apple Watch Series 5 includes a near edge-to-edge screen, an always-on display, heartrate tracking, and more. If you’re spending a bit more time indoors, this is a great way to keep track of your physical activity, ensuring you don’t fall behind on your steps. Plus, activity competitions can be fun with family or friends, encouraging you to get outside for a run or walk to close your rings.

Shopping at wholesale clubs can be a great way to save when buying bulk essentials. Right now, Sam’s Club is offering an effectively free membership thanks to a $45 account credit after you sign up. My family has been a member of Sam’s Club for as long as I can remember, and my wife and I enjoy shopping there for things like toilet paper (when it’s in stock), meat, milk, and other essential goods. Prices are fantastic there, and another benefit of having a membership is that you can even save on your gas bill, thanks to Sam’s Club having very competitive prices at the pump.

