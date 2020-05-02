Best of 9to5Toys: 50% off iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 from $299, Sam’s Club membership effectively free, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s iPhone 11 gets a 50% discount, Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $299, Sam’s Club memberships are effectively free, and more…
If you’re still rocking an older iPhone, and are ready to add a line or move to AT&T, then you can score an iPhone 11 64GB at $11.67 per month right now. Plus, if you activate on a qualifying plan, there’s even an additional $150 prepaid Visa in it for you. Effectively, this makes the iPhone 11 around $200 when all things are considered, saving you nearly $500 from its normal price, marking one of the best deals that we’ve seen. iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual cameras (wide and ultrawide), and uses the same processor found in Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Ready to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch? Well, Series 5 is currently on sale at up to $100 off. Prices start at $299, and various models are on sale right now, including cellular-enabled ones. Apple Watch Series 5 includes a near edge-to-edge screen, an always-on display, heartrate tracking, and more. If you’re spending a bit more time indoors, this is a great way to keep track of your physical activity, ensuring you don’t fall behind on your steps. Plus, activity competitions can be fun with family or friends, encouraging you to get outside for a run or walk to close your rings.
Shopping at wholesale clubs can be a great way to save when buying bulk essentials. Right now, Sam’s Club is offering an effectively free membership thanks to a $45 account credit after you sign up. My family has been a member of Sam’s Club for as long as I can remember, and my wife and I enjoy shopping there for things like toilet paper (when it’s in stock), meat, milk, and other essential goods. Prices are fantastic there, and another benefit of having a membership is that you can even save on your gas bill, thanks to Sam’s Club having very competitive prices at the pump.
Review: Immerse for Logitech G improves game audio with a pic of your ear [Video]
- Best tips for getting the most out of your cashback credit card
- New Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule lands alongside USB mini + PowerWave Sense
- Japan’s steam-based Balmuda Toaster is now available in the US
- The new Summer Game Fest is your all-digital E3 replacement this year
- LEGO assembles new 1,300-piece AT-AT Walker from The Empire Strikes Back
- Apex Legends Season 5 comes May 12 with Loba, new quests, and much more
- Hands-on: Celebrating PAC-MAN’s 40th with Tamagotchi and other games [Video]
- April’s best LEGO Ideas include Samus Aran’s Gunship, a Windmill, more
- New ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II brings Lenovo’s nub to the desktop
- Anker’s new Soundcore Spirit earbuds are designed for workouts, feature USB-C
- Raspberry Pi debuts new 12.3MP camera module with interchangeable lens support
- New 2020 iPhone SE cases, covers, and wallets from DODOcase now available
- Best iPhone SE deals: Free with trade-in, $50 gift card, more
- Introducing Origin Ludicrous PC, a $13,373 Tesla-inspired custom gaming rig
- Amazfit X debuts with curved AMOLED display, button-free design, more
- Hatch Sleep Light arrives next week with smartphone control, $130 price tag
- Roborock debuts S6 MaxV robotic vacuum with camera-driven navigation, more
- [Update: Reveal Trailer] Next Assassin’s Creed game has now been unveiled
- Turn your Canon DSLR into a webcam using the EOS Utility Beta
- Three new JLab microphones have arrived with USB-C, stellar looks, more
- How-to add smart home automation to your outdoor lights on a budget
- LEGO expands Harry Potter theme with six new kits from the Wizarding World
- Grovemade’s new Leather Notebook with brass binding releases at 20% off
- Kingston’s latest KC2500 NVMe SSDs have speeds of up to 3.5GB/s from $74
- HomeKit-ready Aqara Smart Wall Switch debuts at $36, no neutral wire needed
- How-to get started with Target’s personal shopper service during COVID-19
- Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps
- A new 1,400-piece White House set joins LEGO’s Architecture collection
Mac mini discounted by $200 as previous-gen. inventory is cleared out
- Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station drops to $75.50 shipped (Reg. $126)
- Aukey’s $27.50 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI, 100W passthrough, Qi charging, more
- Google Nest Hub Max falls to one of its best prices yet at $175 (Save 24%)
- Add this 6,000-lumen LED bulb to your garage or workshop to see it all at $24
- Google’s brand-new Pixel Buds are already on sale at under $125.30 (Reg. $180)
- Anker’s 2-in-1 Apple Watch + iPhone charger leads this week’s best deals, more
- Apple discounts new Star Wars 9-film collection to $80, bundles from $10, more
- NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System hits Amazon low at $200, more from $140
- Suaoki’s 60W portable solar panel is a summer must-have at $120 (Reg. $160)
- Apple’s new movie sale starts at $3: Deals on classics, musicals, and 4K titles
- Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch drops to new all-time low at $119.50 (Save $175)
- Apple AirPods return to $122 (Reg. $159): Hey Siri, H1 chip, more
- Sony now offering over 360 digital games at under $20 in new PSN sale
- Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio hits all-time low: $30 (Reg. $99)
- Herman Miller 15% off sitewide: Rare savings on iconic designs, Eames, more
- Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Laser Projector will dwarf your TV at $799 ($200 off)
- Save 25% on Anker’s USB-C to 4K HDMI adapter, now $11 Prime shipped
- Save up to $79 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, now as low as $279
- Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more
- Get two Google Nest Hubs from $90, one of the best prices yet ($200 value)
- Save on Anker security cameras, Qi chargers, and more in today’s sale from $8
- Get two Wyze Cams with free cloud storage for $42.50 ($10 off), more
- Score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active at a low of $120 (33% off), more from $69
