Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy anniversary sale, Costco membership effectively FREE, RYOBI sale up to 35% off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s anniversary sale offers the summer’s best MacBook prices, Costco memberships are effectively FREE, Home Depot’s latest RYOBI sale offers up to 35% off, and much more…
Best Buy’s latest anniversary sale is offering the summer’s best pricing on MacBooks, iPads, and much more. You’ll find the iPad Air at $99 off, up to $299 off the latest MacBook Pro models, and HomePod returns to $200. These prices are all among the best we’ve seen this year, so be sure to snatch up a deal before it’s gone if you’ve been in the market for any time.
If you don’t have a Costco membership but have been considering picking one up, now’s your chance. We’ve spotted a deal that delivers a 1-year membership bundled with a $40 gift card and a $40 online shopping credit for just $60. Normally, memberships alone are $60, but this gives you the membership as well as $80 to spend at the store for the same price, making it effectively free.
Home Depot just launched another RYOBI sale, this time taking up to 35% off. This “end of summer sale” offers discounts on a wide-ranging selection of RYOBI tools. After purchasing my first home, picking up an RYOBI starter kit was one of the first things I did. You’ll find a plethora of tools on sale here, including the 18V ONE+ rotary kit at $79, pulse driver at $79, and much more.
Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]
- Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting
- Your next nest egg bet could be a rare Super Mario Bros. cartridge
- Tested: elago Mini Charging Hub is an affordable home for your Apple devices
- Le Creuset’s Factory Shop offers up to 70% off popular Dutch Ovens, much more
- UniFi Dairy: Ubiquiti’s Dream Machine lives up to its name with an AiO design
- Play the new Alto Collection for FREE via the Epic Games Store right now, more
- Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles
- Heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches debut with industrial design, 10-sided bezel, more
- Best men’s casual sneakers under $60: adidas, Cole Haan, Converse, more
- A vintage classic PC is revived with the ZX Spectrum Next Plus
- Spider-Man Miles Morales: New details on the upcoming PS5 spin-off
- LEGO assembles upcoming 1,500-piece City Main Square with 14 minifigures, more
- Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
- Panic showcases Playdate launch titles including dungeon crawlers, DOOM, more
- Solar-powered tiny house boasts wood-burning stove, underfloor heating, more
- New Hasselblad 907X modular camera arrives with a retro-inspired design
- H&M x Harry Potter Collection has magical items for kids from just $7
- How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday
- HORI refreshes its Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch controller with 3 new colors
- Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
- AOC’s latest 34-inch curved frameless gaming monitor offers 1440p 144Hz
- Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
- Tested: This Nike-style Pride Apple Watch Band is close enough at under $10
- Lululemon’s fall line has transitional pieces for everyday wear from $15
- TCL’s latest Roku TVs tout 120Hz refresh rates, Mini-LED backlighting, more
- New Last of Us II update brings Grounded mode, permadeath, 8-bit visuals, more
- Turtle Beach launches “Work and School from Home” headsets + bundles from $30
- Amazon Fashion x Vogue launches a designer storefront with funds for COVID-19
- Prime Day may be delayed, but Amazon’s Big Summer Sale offers deals right now
- Amazon reportedly eyeing empty mall locations for fulfillment centers, more
- LEGO showcases 16 all-new Harry Potter collectible minifigures
- Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirm upcoming Series S
iPad Pro bundles get you ready for back to school with up to $779 off
- Apple’s new movie bundle sale starts at $10 plus $1 rentals promo, more
- Anker back to school sale now live: Thunderbolt 3 docks, speakers, USB-C gear, more
- Apple $5 weekend movie sale delivers new all-time lows on recent releases
- New Apple TV show sale starts at $5: Mad Men, Simpsons, Two and a Half Men, more
- DEWALT tools are up to 40% off in this new Home Depot sale
- The North Face, Arc’teryx, more up to 50% off during Steep and Cheap’s Big Sale
- Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low with $350 off
- This 240W rotary tool set is a DIY must at $32.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Outfit your patio for fall with Amazon’s outdoor furniture sale from $21
- ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver kit drops to $17.50 at Amazon
- Anker’s latest sale discounts new PowerExtend USB-C strip to $50, speakers, more
- Nomad offers 30% off sitewide: Base Stations, every Apple Watch band, more
- Emergency crank radio with solar panel, USB charger, NOAA radio, more at $19
- Enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with a $99 discount on Apple’s HomePod
- Segway Drift W1 electric skates drop to best price yet at $180 (Reg. $350)
- AT&T users can score the iPhone XS for just $1 per month (Save $870)
- Stay in shape with home fitness gear on sale at Amazon starting from $12
- Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro hits Amazon all-time low at $279
- Save $40 on this 10-foot offset hanging patio umbrella, now $60 at Amazon
- This 3-in-1 Qi wireless charging stand is down to $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)
- Don’t pay a fortune for espresso: AmazonBasics brewer now $48.50 (Reg. $69)
