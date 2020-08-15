Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy anniversary sale, Costco membership effectively FREE, RYOBI sale up to 35% off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s anniversary sale offers the summer’s best MacBook prices, Costco memberships are effectively FREE, Home Depot’s latest RYOBI sale offers up to 35% off, and much more…

Best Buy’s latest anniversary sale is offering the summer’s best pricing on MacBooks, iPads, and much more. You’ll find the iPad Air at $99 off, up to $299 off the latest MacBook Pro models, and HomePod returns to $200. These prices are all among the best we’ve seen this year, so be sure to snatch up a deal before it’s gone if you’ve been in the market for any time.

If you don’t have a Costco membership but have been considering picking one up, now’s your chance. We’ve spotted a deal that delivers a 1-year membership bundled with a $40 gift card and a $40 online shopping credit for just $60. Normally, memberships alone are $60, but this gives you the membership as well as $80 to spend at the store for the same price, making it effectively free.

Home Depot just launched another RYOBI sale, this time taking up to 35% off. This “end of summer sale” offers discounts on a wide-ranging selection of RYOBI tools. After purchasing my first home, picking up an RYOBI starter kit was one of the first things I did. You’ll find a plethora of tools on sale here, including the 18V ONE+ rotary kit at $79, pulse driver at $79, and much more.

iPad Pro bundles get you ready for back to school with up to $779 off

