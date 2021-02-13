Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy President’s Day Sale, iMac $299 off, Anker HomeKit camera $40, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy President’s Day Sale, iMac $299 off, Anker HomeKit cameras, more…

President’s Day is coming up, and with it a slew of sales. Best Buy has already hit the ground running and is offering a wide variety of discounts, including dropping Apple’s recently-released HomePod mini to $110 with a bundled WeMo HomeKit-enabled smart plug. This beats our last mention by $5 and amounts to one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on the HomePod mini, which is impressive for its little size. There’s plenty more on sale at Best Buy, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone.

Ready to pick up a new computer? Well, right now the latest iMac 21.5-inch Retina 4K is on sale for $299 off. That’s right, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering it for $999.99, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a Retina 4K display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this computer is ready to take over your daily tasks. Plus, given that it runs macOS, you’ll find iMessage, FaceTime, and AirDrop built-in for easy pairing with your iPhone or iPad.

For those in need of home security upgrades, Anker has you covered in its latest sale. Right now, the company’s HomeKit-enabled 2K Pan & Tilt Security Camera is discounted to $40. This saves you 23% and matches the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. However, this is far from the only Anker gear on sale right now, as we’re also seeing a number of other products from the company discounted from just $16.

This mouse changed me: Glorious Model O Wireless follow-up review [Video]

Philips Hue launches rare 15% off home theater sale: Sync Box, Lightstrip Plus, Play Bar, more

