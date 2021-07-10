FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new low, latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new Amazon low at $71 off, iPad Air at second-best of $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, much more…

If you’re ready to rock out to Spacial Audio or Dolby Atmos music, Apple’s AirPods Max is a great way to listen. As a proud owner of a pair, I can attest to the sound quality and function of these headphones. Sure, they’re expensive, but with Amazon’s $71 discount that’s going on right now, it’s never been a better time to buy.

Need a portable device to handle email, social media, content consumption, and more? Well, Apple’s latest iPad Air is a fantastic choice. It also would work well for note taking at school in a few months. Right now, it’s down to its second-best price ever of $60 off, making it just $539. Sporting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that spans edge-to-edge, the USB-C port allows you to hook up just about any peripheral that you might need.

Ready to upgrade your computer? Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini is a great choice. The powerful desktop is currently down to $600 at Amazon, which is a $99 discount from its normal going rate. Featuring 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ll also find dual Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back, USB-A, and even HDMI.

EarFun Free 2 Review: These budget low-latency wireless earbuds sound great [Video]

Anker heads into weekend with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $11

