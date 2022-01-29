Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K $160, all-new AirPods Pro $170, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest M1 iMac is $149 off, all-new Apple TV 4K sees rare discount to $160, new AirPods Pro fall to $170, and much more…

Ready to upgrade to Apple Silicon? Well, now’s your chance. You can currently pick up the latest 24-inch 4.5K iMac with Apple’s M1 processor and 256GB of storage for $1,350 at Amazon. Down $149 from its normal going rate, this also sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now the perfect time to invest in the latest Apple has to offer.

Speaking of the latest-and-greatest from Apple, the recently-released Apple TV 4K is currently on sale for $160. Down from its $179 normal going rate, you’re saving $19 and enjoying a rare discount that we haven’t seen since the holidays. It’s also the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, making this a particularly notable discount. This Apple TV 4K comes with the redesigned Siri remote that’s easier to use and more functional than previous-generations.

Ready to take your audio setup to the next level? Well, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro will become an invaluable part of your EDC kit. I can’t leave the house without my AirPods Pro in a pocket as being able to jump on a phone call or listen to music anywhere is extremely convenient. Plus, right now, these active noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $180, which saves $69 from the normal going rate, also marking the best price that we’ve seen since Black Friday.

New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

Amazon announces Renewed Premium listings with $249 Oculus Quest 2 bundle

LEGO’s new 4,100-piece DC Art mosaic can be assembled into Batman, Joker, or Harley Quinn

Apple’s 2020 Intel 27-inch 5K iMac 512GB sees $839 refurb. discount, more from $640

Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers in all colors on sale for the first time from $17

