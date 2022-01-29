Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K $160, all-new AirPods Pro $170, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest M1 iMac is $149 off, all-new Apple TV 4K sees rare discount to $160, new AirPods Pro fall to $170, and much more…
Ready to upgrade to Apple Silicon? Well, now’s your chance. You can currently pick up the latest 24-inch 4.5K iMac with Apple’s M1 processor and 256GB of storage for $1,350 at Amazon. Down $149 from its normal going rate, this also sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now the perfect time to invest in the latest Apple has to offer.
Speaking of the latest-and-greatest from Apple, the recently-released Apple TV 4K is currently on sale for $160. Down from its $179 normal going rate, you’re saving $19 and enjoying a rare discount that we haven’t seen since the holidays. It’s also the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, making this a particularly notable discount. This Apple TV 4K comes with the redesigned Siri remote that’s easier to use and more functional than previous-generations.
Ready to take your audio setup to the next level? Well, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro will become an invaluable part of your EDC kit. I can’t leave the house without my AirPods Pro in a pocket as being able to jump on a phone call or listen to music anywhere is extremely convenient. Plus, right now, these active noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $180, which saves $69 from the normal going rate, also marking the best price that we’ve seen since Black Friday.
New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]
- Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 Review: Great audio but falls short in comfort [Video]
- SanDisk ArmorATD Review: Is the protective hard drive’s lower price worth skipping faster SSDs?
- Review: LEGO Defense of Hoth finally delivers a Rebel army builder, but was it worth the wait?
- Tested: JOBY GripTight MagSafe Mounts deliver essential iPhoneography upgrades
- LEGO Clone Trooper Command Station review: So good you’ll buy more than one
Amazon announces Renewed Premium listings with $249 Oculus Quest 2 bundle
- Ubiquiti launches new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 Pro access points with 5.3Gb/s speeds and more
- TeamGroup breaks through the PCIe 5.0 barrier with all-new 13GB/s NVMe SSDs
- Is your Pokémon Legends Arceus order out for delivery yet? Deals, gear, details, and more
- OtterBox launches new Core iPhone 13 cases made of 50% recycled materials
- Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready AirPods 3 case wraps your Apple earbuds in oak or walnut wood
- Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities
- Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online
- Converse Valentine’s Day Collection is live with embroidered hearts and more to feel festive
- New Crysis game is under development as Crytek seeks to continue the franchise
- Sony launches new S400 soundbar with virtual surround and OLED display window at $300
- Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers hundreds of ideas for the athlete in your life
- Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck foot pedal for hands-free control over your stream
- CASETiFY launches recycled iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, customized magnetic chargers, more
- Apex Legends Defiance update intros Mad Maggie, Control ‘capture the flag’ LTM, more
- Tom Brady’s new athleisure line, “BRADY”, is live at Nordstrom
- Nintendo drops new 6 min. Pokémon Legends Arceus overview ahead of this week’s release
LEGO’s new 4,100-piece DC Art mosaic can be assembled into Batman, Joker, or Harley Quinn
- LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship sees first discount to $325 alongside National LEGO Day sale
- LEGO showcases new limited-edition Vintage Taxi set; here’s how to score it for FREE
- Review: LEGO Defense of Hoth finally delivers a Rebel army builder, but was it worth the wait?
- Assemble both of LEGO’s Boba Fett and Darth Vader helmets at $107 ($130 value)
- LEGO Clone Trooper Command Station review: So good you’ll buy more than one
- LEGO’s all-new 2,049-piece UCS Batman Tumbler returns to Black Friday pricing at $200
Apple’s 2020 Intel 27-inch 5K iMac 512GB sees $839 refurb. discount, more from $640
- Save $49 on Apple’s cellular iPad mini 6 at a new Amazon all-time low
- Apple’s latest $8 weekend movie sale has feel good flicks like Chef, La La Land, more
- Score a spare official Apple Watch charger at just $23.50 (Reg. $29)
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $229 at Amazon (Save $70)
- AirPods Max deliver best-in-class ANC, Spatial Audio, more at $449 (Save $100)
- Latest 10.9-inch iPad Air yields Apple Pencil support, Touch ID, more at $539
- Apple’s prev-gen. 2020 Intel MacBook Pros now up to $949 off (Cert. refurb)
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Iron Giant, Blade Runner, LEGO, more from $1
- Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air beats holiday pricing following $149 discount
Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers in all colors on sale for the first time from $17
- Anker’s latest sale starts at $14 with MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, more
- Pocket knives and multi-tools up to 30% off: Gerber, Smith & Wesson, more from $11
- Eddie Bauer’s End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 50% off clearance
- Rocketbook’s Orbit executive reusable legal pad plummets to an Amazon low at $25.50
- Amazon adidas Flash Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, shoes, more from $6 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with sheath is just $9 right now (At least 20% off)
- Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds on sale from $149 (Save $130), more starting at $105
- Samsung’s stylish 2021 Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs now up to $502 off at Amazon
- asics Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $5
- Nintendo launches Lunar New Year Capcom Switch game sale from $8 (Up to 75% off)
- Google’s official OG Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger returns to low of $29 (Save 28%)
- Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Flip and leather cases fall to Amazon lows from $57
