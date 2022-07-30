Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Pro now $250 off at new low, M1 Max Mac Studio $150 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Pro hits new low at $250 off, Apple’s latest M1 Max Mac Studio falls to new all-time low, prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch falls to $700, and much more…
Have you been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro? Well, there’s never been a better time than now. My Best Buy members, which is a free program to join, discounts the latest laptop from Apple down to a new all-time low of $250 off. That makes the starting price just $1,049, which is a decent savings from its normal $1,299 list price. Sporting the latest M2 chip, you’ll find improved performance across the board here as well as at least 256GB of SSD storage in tow.
However, if it’s the most power you can get that you’re after, check out the latest M1 Max Mac Studio is also on sale for a new all-time low. Discounted to $1,849 from its normal $1,999 going rate, you’re saving $150 here at the best price we’ve seen. Packing a 10-core M1 Max chip and 32GB of memory, this computer also ships with a wide range of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, native SD support on the front, built-in HDMI 2.0, and much more for a powerful experience overall.
Need ultra-portable computing power? Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale from $700 right now in refurbished condition. Sure, it might not have the latest M1 model, but it still packs plenty of power for chewing through daily tasks. With a 12.9-inch display, Apple’s A12Z chip, and at least 128GB of storage. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil Gen 2, Magic Keyboard, and much more.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
MSI Immerse GV60 review: A simple but great-sounding streaming mic [Video]
- Review: Analogue Pocket delivers a delightfully modern Game Boy experience well worth the wait
- Tested: IOGEAR UpStream 4K Game Capture Card makes recording team chat easy
- Tutorial and review: Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD PlayStation 5 upgrade [Video]
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Review: Almost my favorite gaming headset [Video]
- Tested: Noblessa DODOcase wraps your iPad in luxury leather/suede with debossed branding
- Review: Anker launches new GaNPrime lineup with six versatile USB-C chargers
Pre-Orders |
ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- Canon launches new R10 24MP APS-C mirrorless camera with entry-level $979 price tag
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more |
New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller, play PS4/PS5 games anywhere
- Yamaha’s new PC/console game streaming mixer with 4K/60 pass-through, 3D sound, more
- Ninja launches new Rapid Cooker/Air Fryer combo that cooks your meal in just 15 minutes
- Sony is finally getting ready to launch 1440p support for PlayStation 5
- GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a Bonnie and Clyde story, female protagonist, more
- Twelve South refreshes signature leather AirSnap case for AirPods 3 in several styles
- Warner Bros. 2D crossover brawler MultiVersus enters open beta period ahead of launch
- Meta raising the price on its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset by $100 in August
- Philips Hue Bridge FAQ: What features to expect from the HomeKit-enabled hub
- Razer brings low-profile keyboards back to life with new DeathStalker V2 lineup
- Sony delivers new details on upcoming PS VR2 See-through mode, live streaming, more today
- QNAP’s first tower all-flash U.2 NVMe/SATA NAS is petabyte-capable with 25GbE and AMD EPYC
- Splatoon 3 pre-order bonuses arrive with FREE collectible keychains, squid plushies, and more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Nine new LEGO Star Wars sets confirmed for 2023: First info on Microfighter, helmets, more
- LEGO confirms its upcoming Star Wars AT-TE has been delayed until later this fall
- LEGO Wakanda Forever lineup launching in October with three new Black Panther sets
- LEGO launches online Minifigure Factory experience with $12 customizable minifigs
Top Apple Deals |
Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros hit all-time lows from $1,699 (Save $300+)
- Apple launches largest $5 movie sale of the year with action flicks, dramas, much more
- Save up to $382 on higher 11-inch M1 iPad Pro capacities with all-time lows, more from $729
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 elevates your desktop macOS setup at $90 (Reg. $129)
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air doubles down on value with up to $199 discount from $900
- Missed out on Prime Day? Here’s another chance to save on Apple TV 4K at $130
Top Google Deals |
Google Pixel 6a sees launch day discounts with $50 Amazon gift card, free via Xfinity Mobile
- Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays return to 2022 lows from $30
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip falls to $756 low (Save $144)
- Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 sees first discount to $250 (Save $100)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes within $1 of all-time low at $120 (Save $40)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus drops to $280 at Amazon with detachable keyboard in tow (Reg. $350)
Top Deals |
Belkin summer flash sale takes up to 50% off 15W MagSafe chargers at $30 and much more
- Nike’s Back to Fall Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11
- Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C chargers starting at just $9 on Amazon
- Rare 60% price drop hits Leatherman’s steel Multi-Tool Bracelet from $60 (Reg. $150), more
- Weston’s French Fry Cutter plummets to a new low at Amazon of $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
