Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Pro now $250 off at new low, M1 Max Mac Studio $150 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Pro hits new low at $250 off, Apple’s latest M1 Max Mac Studio falls to new all-time low, prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch falls to $700, and much more…

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro? Well, there’s never been a better time than now. My Best Buy members, which is a free program to join, discounts the latest laptop from Apple down to a new all-time low of $250 off. That makes the starting price just $1,049, which is a decent savings from its normal $1,299 list price. Sporting the latest M2 chip, you’ll find improved performance across the board here as well as at least 256GB of SSD storage in tow.

However, if it’s the most power you can get that you’re after, check out the latest M1 Max Mac Studio is also on sale for a new all-time low. Discounted to $1,849 from its normal $1,999 going rate, you’re saving $150 here at the best price we’ve seen. Packing a 10-core M1 Max chip and 32GB of memory, this computer also ships with a wide range of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, native SD support on the front, built-in HDMI 2.0, and much more for a powerful experience overall.

Need ultra-portable computing power? Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale from $700 right now in refurbished condition. Sure, it might not have the latest M1 model, but it still packs plenty of power for chewing through daily tasks. With a 12.9-inch display, Apple’s A12Z chip, and at least 128GB of storage. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil Gen 2, Magic Keyboard, and much more.

