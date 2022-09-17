Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 $40 off, AirPods Pro 2 $240, and much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 $40 off, AirPods Pro 2 at $240, Apple’s official Leather Find My MagSafe Wallets $48, Anker’s new Slim MagSafe Power Bank $40, and much more…
The brand new Series 8 Apple Watch is already seeing solid price drop on Amazon at $659. This is the first deal we have tracked with $40 in savings now available on the 41mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel model. Apple’s next-generation wearable delivers the always-on display alongside a range of enhanced fitness tracking features as well improved gyroscope and accelerometer action to support crash detection. You’ll also find the usual onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring with even more details waiting right here.
Alongside the first, albeit slight, price drop on the new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds that were announced this week, there are loads of other Apple gear on sale right now. From the Find My MagSafe Wallet and official iPad mini 6 Smart Folio cover to rare Apple Magic Keyboard discounts and the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, you can browse through everything down below.
Other highlights from this week’s best price drops include everything from the first deal on Anker’s just-released Slim MagSafe Power Bank and the Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger to SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards and some particularly rare LEGO offers.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: GoPro launches new HERO 11 Black, its most capable and convenient action cam yet
- Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge
- Apogee BOOM review: The brand’s most affordable 2×2 Mac/iPad audio interface
- Tested: Latest WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD lights up your game storage with custom RGB
Pre-Orders |
Twelve South’s signature leather iPhone 14 MagSafe folios go up for pre-order on launch day
- Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 14: Power banks, 3-in-1 stands, mounts, more
iPhone 14 cases on sale for launch day from $8: MagSafe models, clear, exclusive offers, more
- Create 8-bit art using Twinkly’s Squares smart lights with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit support
- ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap
- mophie launches new MagSafe power bank stand alongside powerstation pro XL and more
- Lutron introduces the Diva smart dimmer with HomeKit support, no neutral required
- CLCKR offers exclusive 20% off its new full-hand grip and stand iPhone 14 cases for 9to5 readers
- Spigen unleashes its first AirPods Pro 2 case with lanyard cutout at $19 (Reg. up to $25)
- elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection is now live at up to 10% off with deals from $11.50
- Roku refreshes affordable Express HD streamer, debuts all-new Wireless Bass subwoofer
- WiZ app refresh brings WiFi motion detection to its smart lights as more new products launch
- Design your very own bespoke leather iPhone 14 book-style DODOcase, plus more from $35
- New Pelican iPhone 14 cases bring up to 21-foot drop protection, more at 20% off from $24
- ASUS launching its ExpertBook B3 detachable laptop backed by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
- Kate Spade iPhone 14 case collection: Chunky Glitter, floral MagSafe, pebbled leather, more
- All-New Kindle & Kindle Kids are the ‘lightest and smallest’ Kindles with USB-C, 300 ppi displays
- Caseology intros new iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet in 5 colors, now available at $20 (Reg. $25)
- HORI refreshes Split Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switch with new compact version
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s upcoming UCS Razor Crest includes 4 minifigs with October 3 debut, increased price
- Ten upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets now have confirmed part counts
- LEGO’s new Star Wars AT-TE walker sees first discount to $120 with Commander Cody minifig
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 8 sees launch day discount with $40 off stainless steel cellular styles
- Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop via Amazon at $240 shipped
- Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale at new lows from $1,599 (Save $400)
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallets deliver Find My to iPhone 14 at $48 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starts at $749 with deeper savings on cellular models
- Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger returns to $45 low, plus Thunderbolt 4 cable at $117
- Original Apple Pencil sees rare discount to $70 with return to all-time low of $29 off
- Rare discount drops Apple’s official iPad mini 6 Smart Folio cover to new low of $49.50
- Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80 with rare Touch ID model deals, Magic Mouse from $60
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $369 off with cert. refurb discounts from $1,100
- Amazon clears out official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases starting at $36 (Reg. $59)
- The latest Apple TV HD with refreshed Siri Remote at a new low of $99 (Save $50)
Top Google Deals |
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $1,016 with S Pen support in tow (Save $184)
- Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G hits $900 with first Amazon discount ($100 off)
- Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees first Amazon discount with $200 off at $1,600 low
- OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $699 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in tow (Save $100+)
- Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low
- Pre-order Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone and score a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds
Top Deals |
Anker’s new Slim MagSafe Power Bank goes on sale for first time at $40 (Save 20%)
- Twelve South takes $20 off HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 14 launch at $80
- Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $145 low
- Pair your new iPhone 14 with iOttie’s Velox MagSafe car mounts and chargers from $20
- SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds see first drops from $15
- Marshall’s Motif ANC vinyl-wrapped earbuds fall to $174 all-time low (Reg. $200)
- Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p Smart Cam hits $120 (Reg. $150)
- Airthings latest View Pollution Air Quality Monitor falls to new low of $160 (Save 20%)
- ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 9/ RTX 3090 hits new low of $3,840
- Totallee’s new branding-free clear and color iPhone 14 cases are now 20% off from $31
- Razer’s silent BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard falls to second-best price at $98
- Under Armour takes up to 50% off new outlet markdowns with deals starting at $4
- Reebok Friends and Family Sale cuts up to 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance
- New Balance takes up to 50% off thousands of styles with deals starting at $11
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!