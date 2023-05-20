Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $1,749, Pixel 7a $50 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $1,749, Pixel 7a sees $50 launch discount, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $150 off, and much more…

As the latest laptop in Apple’s stable, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid choice for those who are looking for a portable, yet powerful machine. Sporting all-day battery life and dedicated ProRest video decoders and encoders, this laptop will breeze through most creative tasks without breaking a sweat. Of course, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E support, a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 and 8K HDMI support, and the return of both MagSafe charging and the SD slot. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest for $250 off as it’s on sale for $1,749, making this week the best time yet to pick it up.

Just last week, Google’s latest Pixel 7a went live, and we’re already tracking a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can score $50 off thanks to an on-page coupon for Google’s brand-new smartphone. Not only is this $50 off, which is 10% in savings just a week after launch, but also the first discount that we’ve tracked. You’ll get the latest experience Google has to offer alongside $50 in savings which can be put toward accessories and more. Take a closer look at what the Pixel 7a has to offer in our hands-on review.

Are you looking for something a bit more premium? Well, right now you can score the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $150 off. Down to $1,050, the S23 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display alongside the S-Pen, a 200MP quad camera array, and much more. This premium smartphone carries a high price tag for sure, but at $150 off, now might be the best time yet for you to pick one up.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound

New Products, Guides, more |

Memorial Day grilling guide: Best pellet grills, accessories, and more for the perfect cookout

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 3,100-piece Captain America shield set

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low (Save $449), plus Pixel 6 at $350

Top Deals |

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $461 (Save 33%)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!