Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $1,749, Pixel 7a $50 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $1,749, Pixel 7a sees $50 launch discount, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $150 off, and much more…
As the latest laptop in Apple’s stable, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid choice for those who are looking for a portable, yet powerful machine. Sporting all-day battery life and dedicated ProRest video decoders and encoders, this laptop will breeze through most creative tasks without breaking a sweat. Of course, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E support, a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 and 8K HDMI support, and the return of both MagSafe charging and the SD slot. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest for $250 off as it’s on sale for $1,749, making this week the best time yet to pick it up.
Just last week, Google’s latest Pixel 7a went live, and we’re already tracking a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can score $50 off thanks to an on-page coupon for Google’s brand-new smartphone. Not only is this $50 off, which is 10% in savings just a week after launch, but also the first discount that we’ve tracked. You’ll get the latest experience Google has to offer alongside $50 in savings which can be put toward accessories and more. Take a closer look at what the Pixel 7a has to offer in our hands-on review.
Are you looking for something a bit more premium? Well, right now you can score the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $150 off. Down to $1,050, the S23 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display alongside the S-Pen, a 200MP quad camera array, and much more. This premium smartphone carries a high price tag for sure, but at $150 off, now might be the best time yet for you to pick one up.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: Exploring the AAA open-world of LEGO 2K Drive and chatting with the game’s art director
- Review: Mackie unveils new all-in-one podcast workstation with auto-setup and 10-inch touchscreen
- Tested: Satechi’s new 200W USB-C charger packs enough juice for your whole Apple kit
- Review: Audio-Technica launches new robust AT2040 USB mic today with a solid metal build
- Tested: Harber London’s City Backpack delivers a luxurious leather home for MacBook and iPad
Pre-Orders |
Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
- Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features
- Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today
- xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199
- 8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors
- New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
New Products, Guides, more |
Memorial Day grilling guide: Best pellet grills, accessories, and more for the perfect cookout
- Peak Design debuts new Micro Clutch camera hand strap with a solid 23% launch discount
- Nomad refreshes popular Sport Slim Apple Watch Band with sleek new white stylings
- Nintendo now set to bring Super Mario Advance 1 and 2 plus Yoshi’s Island to Switch Online
- Razer’s new Nommo V2 speakers pack THX Spatial Audio and RGB lighting for your setup
- UGREEN’s new 100W Steam Deck hub with 4K60 HDMI launches at $35 (Reg. $45)
- NetherRealm unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1 with Kameo support characters, debut trailer, more
- Check out this new connected self-moving robotic chess board with color-coded coaching
- Logitech and iFixit team up to let you officially replace your MX Master battery and more
- PlayStation’s massive hour-long E3-worthy showcase has now been announced
- ANYCUBIC’s all-new Photon Mono M5s is the ‘first consumer-grade 12K resin 3D printer’
- PowerA’s new MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller is certified for console, mobile, and PC
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or purchase in the US
- Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order with Sony LinkBuds and $50 gift card
- TP-Link intros two new Wi-Fi 7 routers made for multi-gig networking with 10Gb/s ports
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 3,100-piece Captain America shield set
- Here’s our first look at LEGO Yavin IV, 332nd Swamp Speeder, more Star Wars summer sets
- LEGO 2K Drive open-world racing game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch
- Rare LEGO discounts land on NASA Space Shuttle at $180, Sanctum Sanctorum $225, more
- LEGO’s new Star Wars mechs offer a fresh take on Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and more
- LEGO debuts new 4,000-piece Batcave Shadowbox set based on ‘Batman Returns’
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR lands at new all-time low of $700 off, Studio Display at $1,500
- iPhone 14 Plus sees $379 discount in refurb sale to $820, Apple Watch Series 7 from $240
- Apple’s latest iTunes sale has $8 movies with dastardly villains, plus $10 Fast and Furious flicks
- Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger with the first discount of the year at $46
- Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe now $199 off at second-best prices from $1,00
Top Google Deals |
Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low (Save $449), plus Pixel 6 at $350
- Google Nest Cam Indoor lands at $80 (Save 20%), plus Nest Cam Outdoor/Floodlight
- Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protects your porch at new $119 low (Reg. $180)
- Not sold on Pixel 7a? Google’s Pixel 6a is now even more affordable with $100 discount to $349
Top Deals |
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $461 (Save 33%)
- Under Armour takes an extra 30% off all shorts + up to 50% off outlet styles for the whole family
- DJI’s FPV drone bundle offers first person flights at all-time lows from $699 (Reg. $1,299)
- Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Finally ditch your old wallet and pick up Fossil’s thin front-pocket model with money clip at $12
