Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $1,749, Pixel 7a $50 off, more

Patrick Campanale -
Best of 9to5ToysBest of 9to5Toys
Shop Now
best of 9to5toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $1,749, Pixel 7a sees $50 launch discount, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $150 off, and much more…

As the latest laptop in Apple’s stable, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid choice for those who are looking for a portable, yet powerful machine. Sporting all-day battery life and dedicated ProRest video decoders and encoders, this laptop will breeze through most creative tasks without breaking a sweat. Of course, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E support, a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 and 8K HDMI support, and the return of both MagSafe charging and the SD slot. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest for $250 off as it’s on sale for $1,749, making this week the best time yet to pick it up.

Just last week, Google’s latest Pixel 7a went live, and we’re already tracking a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can score $50 off thanks to an on-page coupon for Google’s brand-new smartphone. Not only is this $50 off, which is 10% in savings just a week after launch, but also the first discount that we’ve tracked. You’ll get the latest experience Google has to offer alongside $50 in savings which can be put toward accessories and more. Take a closer look at what the Pixel 7a has to offer in our hands-on review.

Are you looking for something a bit more premium? Well, right now you can score the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $150 off. Down to $1,050, the S23 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display alongside the S-Pen, a 200MP quad camera array, and much more. This premium smartphone carries a high price tag for sure, but at $150 off, now might be the best time yet for you to pick one up.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound

New Products, Guides, more |

Memorial Day grilling guide: Best pellet grills, accessories, and more for the perfect cookout

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 3,100-piece Captain America shield set

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR lands at new all-time low of $700 off, Studio Display at $1,500

Top Google Deals |

Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low (Save $449), plus Pixel 6 at $350

Top Deals |

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $461 (Save 33%)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice...
Ring’s refurb wired Video Doorbell protects your ...
Govee’s 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Kit...
Get dad a Ridge Wallet in Burnt Titanium while it’...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 3,100-p...
Pad & Quill’s latest leather Apple Watch ban...
UGREEN’s latest portable power station with dual ...
Skytech’s Ryzen 7 5700X/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Deskto...
Load more...
Show More Comments