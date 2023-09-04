Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Android, smart home gear, home goods, more

Labor Day has officially arrived to close out the holiday weekend as summer begins fading into fall. The savings have already been going live for the last week, and now we’re rounding up the best of the best into a single place. Spanning every product category and delivering some of the best prices of the year, below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Best Labor Day Apple deals
Headlining all of the savings today, markdowns across Apple’s latest product stable are making for some of the best Labor Day deals. Most notably, you can save on nearly all of its latest MacBooks with all-time lows attached on more professional M1 Pro models to the already beloved M2 MacBook Air and more. There’s also plenty of official accessories up for grabs and more highlighted below.
MacBooks
- Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros now $249+ off starting at $2,249
- Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air falls to new all-time low at $899 (Save $200)
- Save $200 on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at all-time lows from $1,099
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb Labor Day discounts from $900 (Save $599+)
- Save $299 on Apple’s Studio Display at second-best Amazon price of $1,600, more
iPads
- Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starts from $1,024 with Labor Day discounts at up to $160 off
- Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at 2023 lows from $500
- Apple’s iPad mini 6 with Apple Pencil 2 support now $400 for Labor Day weekend ($99 off)
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to second-best price of $89 at Amazon (Save $40)
Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 lands at second-best prices from $310 (Reg. $399+)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Bands fall to $30 each in six different styles (Reg. $49)
- Official Apple Watch Ocean Bands fall to new all-time lows at $60 (Reg. $99)
Accessories
- Save $49 on the latest AirPods Pro 2 at $200 before Apple switches to USB-C (Second-best)
- Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees rare discount to $285 (Second-best)
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases start from $24 (Reg. $49) at Amazon
- Not upgrading to iPhone 15? Apple’s official iPhone 14 clear cases are now $35 (Reg. $49)
Google and Android |
- Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone sees second discount to $900 (Save $100)
- OnePlus Pad sees first cash discount to $430 (Save $50) with free OnePlus Stylo ($100 value)
- Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra smartphones from $800 at Amazon
- OnePlus 11 5G now start at $600 all-time lows on Amazon (Save $100+)
- Second-best prices drop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearables as low as $180 (Reg. $280+)
- Score the first discount on Google’s official Pixel 7a cases from $25.50 (Reg. $30)
- Score Samsung’s new pro-grade 14.6-inch 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $1,200 ($120 off)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets come with free keyboard covers at up to $160 off
- All-time low takes $150 off Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53 at $300
Best Labor Day tech deals |
Labor Day has also historically been one of the best times of the year to save on tech across a whole range of devices, and this year is certainly no different. The savings for 2023 are mostly highlighted by a collection of iPhone and Apple accessories from our favorite companies to go alongside some other notable gear markdowns.
- Beats Studio Pro headphones see first discount to $250 with ANC, Spatial Audio, more ($100 off)
- Twelve South’s annual Labor Day sale live with discounted Mac stands, leather iPhone cases, more
- Anker’s new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank with 200W output hits $110 (New low)
- Land a PlayStation 5 disc version console for $500 with a $75 gift card attached, more
- Insta360 Flow iPhone Gimbal sees only second discount to new $146 all-time low
- Philips Hue smart lights, lamps, sync boxes, and more start from $15 in rare Woot refurb sale
- Bose Week sale live at up to $200 off: QuietComfort Earbuds II, speakers, much more
- Eve’s energy strip gives you HomeKit support at second lowest discount for $75 (Reg. $100)
- 8Bitdo’s regularly up to $45 Ultimate customizable Xbox Controller now just $19
- TCL’s 98-inch 120Hz 2023 smart Google TV hits new low at $3,000 for Labor Day ($2,000 off)
Home Goods and Green Deals |
Home Goods are yet another category seeing notable price cuts this Labor Day, with a collection of offers spanning everything from kitchen appliances to robotic vacuums and more. You’ll find all of our top picks that are still ongoing down below.
- Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale takes up to $700 off e-bikes at year’s best prices
- Time is running out to save up to $700 on e-bikes in this Rad Power Bikes summer sale
- Hover-1’s new Pro Boss electric scooter falls to best price yet at $621 (Save $179)
- ALLPOWERS’ new 21,600Wh power station sees first discount to $2,799 (Save $800)
- Schwinn Voyager E-bike cruises into new all-time low for $1,465 (Save $535)
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power station falls to new all-time low of $3,750 (Save $2,250)
- Leviton level 2 EV charger sees second discount fall to new all-time low of $595 (Save $255)
Fashion sales wrap up the best Labor Day deals |
With the transition from summer to fall now underway, several top brands are also making it a bit more affordable to swap out your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead. All of the fan-favorites like Lululemon, Adidas, and Levi’s are getting in on the savings and delivering some of the best prices of the year on everything from apparel to footwear and more.
- Nike’s Labor Day Sale offers thousands of styles up to 50% off: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- lululemon offers weekly markdowns with specials from $9 + free shipping: Shorts, t-shirts, more
- adidas Long Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more
- The North Face Labor Day Sale takes 30% off outerwear and camping gear
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Face, more
- Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles + extra 30% off
- Sunglass Hut Labor Day Sale takes 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more + free shipping
