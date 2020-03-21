Best of 9to5Toys: New MacBook Air + iPad Pro up to $105 off, Best Buy 3-day sale, up to $300 off prev. gen Mac mini, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Brand-new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are up to $105 off, Best Buy 3-day sale, save up to $300 on previous gen Mac mini, and more…
This week, Apple announced a refreshed MacBook Air and all-new iPad Pro, for those who weren’t paying attention. However, in normal 9to5Toys fashion, we’ve scored some exclusive discounts on the pair of new releases. You can currently save up to $105 on these two new products from Apple, depending on which configuration you choose. A bump up to 256GB minimum of storage graces the MacBook Air, and Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with a new LiDAR sensor and more.
While we might be avoiding visiting the store, Best Buy’s 3-day sale is fully available online, which lets you have your purchase show up at the door. You’ll find deals on HomePod, Smart Battery Case, iPad mini 5, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more in this sale. Whether you’re looking to pick up new hardware to bolster your home office or just want to upgrade your EDC with a battery case that’ll last you multiple days on a single charge, Best Buy has you covered during its 3-day sale.
Apple also refreshed the Mac mini lineup, though the upgrades were a bit more subtle here. The new models essentially have “double the storage” as they did before, without raising the price. However, the previous generation versions have received some hefty discounts, with savings of up to $300 to be had here. I use a Mac mini for my daily work routine and absolutely love it. The computer is speedy fast, and the ample I/O provided by four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, and HDMI let me easily get my work done without a hassle.
New Products, Guides, more |
Top Deals |
