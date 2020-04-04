Best of 9to5Toys: 2020 MacBook Air hits new low, Sonos AirPlay 2 speakers from $129, Anker work from home sale from under $10, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 2020 MacBook Air hits a new all-time low, Sonos AirPlay 2 speaker sale from $129, Anker work from home essentials from under $10, and more…

If you saw Apple’s latest MacBook Air and wanted to wait until it went on sale to grab one, now’s your chance. It’s currently down to an all-time low at Amazon, offering more than $56 off right now. You’ll get a Retina display, a 10th generation Intel i3 processor, and a refreshed Magic Keyboard here. Plus, Apple bumped the base storage to 256GB, giving you double what they did before.

Amazon is discounting a wide selection of Sonos’ AirPlay 2-enabled smart speakers right now. Prices start at just $129, and you’ll find standalone offerings or full home theater setups here. One of my personal favorites is the Sonos One, which is down to $149. With support for both Alexa and Assistant voice controls, AirPlay 2 takes center stage here. Plus, the speakers work well when paired to the Sonos Beam, you’ll get a room-filling theater feel.

Anker is keeping the deals flowing with its work from home essentials sale. You’ll find that prices start from under $10 right now, and Anker is discounting a wide selection of its products. From USB-C Power Delivery chargers to Qi pads, security cameras, and more, you’ll want to give this sale a look if you’ll be working from home for a while.

Declutter your desk: Hands-on with the AnchorSide from Elevation Lab [Video]

B&H Apple Shopping Event discounts Macs, iPads, Nike Apple Watch, more

