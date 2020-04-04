Best of 9to5Toys: 2020 MacBook Air hits new low, Sonos AirPlay 2 speakers from $129, Anker work from home sale from under $10, more
If you saw Apple’s latest MacBook Air and wanted to wait until it went on sale to grab one, now’s your chance. It’s currently down to an all-time low at Amazon, offering more than $56 off right now. You’ll get a Retina display, a 10th generation Intel i3 processor, and a refreshed Magic Keyboard here. Plus, Apple bumped the base storage to 256GB, giving you double what they did before.
Amazon is discounting a wide selection of Sonos’ AirPlay 2-enabled smart speakers right now. Prices start at just $129, and you’ll find standalone offerings or full home theater setups here. One of my personal favorites is the Sonos One, which is down to $149. With support for both Alexa and Assistant voice controls, AirPlay 2 takes center stage here. Plus, the speakers work well when paired to the Sonos Beam, you’ll get a room-filling theater feel.
Anker is keeping the deals flowing with its work from home essentials sale. You’ll find that prices start from under $10 right now, and Anker is discounting a wide selection of its products. From USB-C Power Delivery chargers to Qi pads, security cameras, and more, you’ll want to give this sale a look if you’ll be working from home for a while.
Declutter your desk: Hands-on with the AnchorSide from Elevation Lab [Video]
- GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review: Up your mobile video game [Video]
- Best cashback credit cards for April 2020
- First major Amazon video games set to debut as early as May
- Peloton Family arrives with FREE 90-day trial, includes kid-friendly exercises
- [Update: Delayed?] Amazon Prime Day 2020 still planned for July despite COVID-19, report says
- HBO offers over 500-hours of FREE TV shows and movies, no subscription needed
- Marshall launches new indigo colorway for its Stockwell and Kilburn speakers
- You can play Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer for FREE all weekend long
- Duos returns and Bloodhound takes over in latest Apex Legends event
- New always-on Garmin quatix 6 smartwatch lets you guide a boat from your wrist
- Cards Against Humanity Family Edition releases early for FREE, get it now
- LEGO unveils 285-piece 501st Clone Trooper battle pack ahead of May the 4th
- Sea of Thieves sails on to Steam with PC/Xbox cross-platform play
- Blink Mini arrives as Amazon’s most compact 1080p smart security camera yet
- MSI’s new content creator and gaming laptops offer 10th Gen Intel processors
- LG’s latest UltraGear monitor offers HDR10, G-SYNC/FreeSync, and 240Hz
- Leaked image of ‘Ring Doorbox’ surfaces, what could it be for?
- Evercade gets release date as the retro console goes official in May
- Sony showcases Extra Bass true wireless earbuds alongside new ANC headphones
- PlayStation Spring Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of digital PS4 games
- Wyze Cam now can function as a webcam for video meetings and more
- Hands-on with Replitronics: The latest retro tech from New Wave Toys [Video]
- Hyrule Castle, a Denmark skyline, and more highlight March’s best LEGO Ideas
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is official, now available on PS4
- Samsung’s AKG brand has released an AirPods Pro + Galaxy Buds Plus competitor
- Celebrate World Backup Day by getting started with everyday backups, more
- Howard Stern announces FREE access to over 300 SiriusXM channels, video, more
- BenQ’s latest projector has 1080p, 120Hz, + HDR for a great gaming experience
- Amazon Go “Just Walk Out” tech likely headed to more retailers over next year
- Nomad Kitchen offers a universal build for SUVs, bringing cooking to your ride
- LEGO rolls out new 1,100-piece Dom’s Dodge Charger set from Fast & Furious
- New Switch Mario games and Galaxy remaster reportedly scheduled for 2020
B&H Apple Shopping Event discounts Macs, iPads, Nike Apple Watch, more
- Apple launches its biggest 4K movie sale of the year from $5, more
- Apple’s TV show sale includes complete series, more starting at $10
- Get two iPhone 11/Pro/Max for $200 each with this limited time deal
- iPad Pro deals abound: Up to $350 off previous-gen., 2020 models $50 off
- Download Alphaputt on iOS while it’s FREE for the very first time (Reg. $4)
- Apple’s decades movie sale has iconic hits for $5, more
- Amazon offers buy one get one 40% off on LEGO Star Wars, more + deals from $3
- Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space at $280 ($100 off), more
- Nike delivers up to 40% off its refreshed clearance section with free shipping
- Xbox Spring Sale now live with hundreds of digital game deals!
- Score some digital Switch games from $1 or less to stay occupied at home
- Apple’s official iPhone Smart Battery Cases from $65: 11, XS, XR, more
- Peak Design offers up to 40% off its bags and accessories in sitewide sale
- Herman Miller takes rare 15% off its most popular desks, chairs, and more
- Google Pixelbook sees $285 discount to new all-time low at $714
- Get two Nest Hub Max Smart Displays + $50 gift card for $329 ($510 value)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular deals take $50 off various models
- Score two dimming Wi-Fi smart switches for under $10 each with this code
- Xbox One X consoles up to $200 off: Gears 5 LE, Star Wars, Forza, much more
- Latest Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro on sale from $200 in all colors
