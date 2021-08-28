Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, official MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, and more…
If you’re still rocking an older phone, then it’s time to upgrade. As someone who was skeptical of the iPhone 12 mini at first, I’m absolutely in love with it after a few months of use. The compact form-factor delivers a decently large display for its size, and with OLED in tow, it’s a great way to consume content either on social media or YouTube. Plus, with MagSafe, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 in tow, it’s a well-rounded compact package. Right now you can pick up Apple’s latest iPhone for $300 off, dropping the price to $430 if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber.
Do you already have an iPhone 12 series device? Well, be sure your case supports MagSafe. Apple’s official offerings for all iPhone 12 models are currently on sale with prices starting at just $20. Whether you’re looking for a leather sleeve, clear case, folio, or something else, it’s likely on sale right now.
While Labor Day is over a week away, Home Depot is kicking off the festivities early with its annual sale. You’ll find grills, lawn gear, mowers, tools, and much more discounted as part of the Home Depot Labor Day sale. You’ll find discounts on DEWALT’s drill/driver, RYOBI’s self-propelled mower, a Samsung french door refrigerator, and even the Gorilla 22-foot ladder. So, be sure to swing by our coverage to see if something you’re looking for is on sale.
Jaybird Vista 2 review: Familiar design with brand new features [Video]
- Two new UGREEN 100W USB-C chargers arrive with four ports each [Deal]
- Bethesda gives us our first glimpse into the worlds of Starfield with three new trailers
- Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with streamlined design
- Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection: Furniture, home decor, leather goods, more
- Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and more
- Upcoming LEGO Tumbler slated to be joined by three new sets from ‘The Batman’ next year
- Tested: Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac has finally sold me on mechanical switches
- Otterbox unleashes new travel- and mobile gaming-friendly Folding Wireless Power Bank
- Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
- Official Halo Infinite merch now up for pre-order from $16: Master Chief CosCup, hat, more
- Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case delivers precision finding with room for an Apple AirTag
- Target x Christian Robinson collaboration offers a fun collection just for kids
- CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more
- Latest LG UltraGear monitor targets smooth gameplay with a 240Hz refresh rate, more
- Turtle Beach revives a classic with the newly redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
- GameSir’s new X2 iPhone MFi controller arrives with built-in Lightning connector
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December
- Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
- Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV launches with 120Hz refresh rate, ability to upscale content, more
- LEGO officially debuts ten new City Stuntz kits with fly-wheel motorbikes and more
- Best new perfume for fall 2021: GUCCI, Marc Jacobs, more
- Arcade1Up’s upcoming Jr. collection delivers two new kid-focused arcade cabinets
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase with 90 mins of upcoming 2021 titles
- LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later this fall with over 3,800 pieces
- Sceptre’s latest monitor wields rear RGB lighting, a curved 32-inch screen, QHD resolution
- Anycubic Photon Ultra coming soon from $399 as the ‘world’s first’ consumer DLP 3D printer
- Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds review: Hi-fi audio that sounds as good as it looks
- J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration with New Balance
- Upgraded PlayStation 5 model is real; new SKUs land in Australia and the US + more
Apple Watch SE now up to $59 off at new Amazon lows
- Save $175 and score some of the best prices yet on Apple’s M1 iPad Pros
- Birkenstock sandals up to 25% off during Woot’s Flash Sale with deals from $38
- Lululemon takes up to 50% off t-shirts, pullovers, shorts, more from $29 + free shipping
- Save $100 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at Amazon
- LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all-time low at $100 off
- Anker’s latest sale discounts new MagSafe car mounts, projectors, more from $14
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just launched last week and are already down to $110 (Save 27%)
- Amazon Basics USB-C GaN chargers fall to new all-time lows from $17
- Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $105 + Nest Secure at $213
- Foot Locker offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, New Balance
- Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR falls to a new all-time low at $575 off
- MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ with 120Hz display is up to $150 off today at Amazon
- LG’s 2021 evo 4K Gallery OLED TVs with AirPlay 2 up to $800 off: 55- to 77-inches + more
- DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal magnetically locks your iPhone into place at $129
- Sonos Beam drops to the lowest price of the year starting at $319 (Reg. $399)
- Lenovo’s octa-core Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB falls to new all-time low of $180 ($100 off)
- Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights fall 30%, more from $14 (Up to 44% off)
- Just $15 will score you Lenovo’s true wireless earbuds at a new all-time low (70% off)
- Bring Bluetooth 5.0 + 48W charging to your ol’ reliable with a FM adapter for $11.50 (50% off)
- DEWALT 12-in. double bevel sliding compound miter saw returns to 2021 low at $100 off
