Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, official MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, and more…

If you’re still rocking an older phone, then it’s time to upgrade. As someone who was skeptical of the iPhone 12 mini at first, I’m absolutely in love with it after a few months of use. The compact form-factor delivers a decently large display for its size, and with OLED in tow, it’s a great way to consume content either on social media or YouTube. Plus, with MagSafe, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 in tow, it’s a well-rounded compact package. Right now you can pick up Apple’s latest iPhone for $300 off, dropping the price to $430 if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber.

Do you already have an iPhone 12 series device? Well, be sure your case supports MagSafe. Apple’s official offerings for all iPhone 12 models are currently on sale with prices starting at just $20. Whether you’re looking for a leather sleeve, clear case, folio, or something else, it’s likely on sale right now.

While Labor Day is over a week away, Home Depot is kicking off the festivities early with its annual sale. You’ll find grills, lawn gear, mowers, tools, and much more discounted as part of the Home Depot Labor Day sale. You’ll find discounts on DEWALT’s drill/driver, RYOBI’s self-propelled mower, a Samsung french door refrigerator, and even the Gorilla 22-foot ladder. So, be sure to swing by our coverage to see if something you’re looking for is on sale.

