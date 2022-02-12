Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $149 off, DJI Action 2 from $359, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup is on sale, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro on sale for the first time in months, DJI Action 2 sees first discount, and much more…

Announced this week, Samsung updated its lineup of flagship smartphones with the Galaxy S22 series. There are three phones in this lineup, including the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. We’re already tracking discounts at Amazon across all three smartphones at $100 off for pre-orders. If you’re chomping at the bit to get Samsung’s latest devices, then this is your best bet for saving before the devices fully launch.

Finally ready to pick up a new iPad Pro? Well, right now Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 model is discounted for the first time in months at up to $149 off. This tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and packs the powerful M1 processor, USB-C, support for the Magic Keyboard, and even works with the Apple Pencil. There’s also Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, all-day battery life, and more available in Apple’s latest high-end tablet.

As spring is on the horizon, it’s very possible that you’re looking at taking a vacation once the weather warms up. If that’s the case, you’ll want a solid action camera to capture everything you do while away from home, and the DJI Action 2 is the perfect tool for the job. It’s DJI’s latest action camera and can even record 4K 120FPS, which allows you to capture high-quality slow motion. Plus, the RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization will help you capture steady shots while walking, running, biking, or driving. On sale from $359, this is the first discount that we’ve seen ever, making now a notable time to pick one up.

This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage

Pre-Orders

CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tournament switch, removable USB-C cable

New Products, Guides, more

Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation ‘into the future’ + Vanguard Season Two news

Latest LEGO news and reviews

Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2022 lineup: a slow start to the year

Top Apple Deals

Top Deals

Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers see rare discounts from $50

