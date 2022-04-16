Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits Amazon low, Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB $200 off, M1 MacBook Pro 512GB $1,050, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits new Amazon low, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB $200 off, M1 MacBook Pro 512GB $1,050, and much more…
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is perfect for daily tasks, light gaming, and content consumption. While it might not have the M1 chip like most of Apple’s iPad lineup at this point, it still has plenty of power for day to day tasks. As the latest iteration of the 10.2-inch size, you’ll find the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. On top of that is Apple Pencil support, Smart Keyboard compatibility, and more. Right now you can pick it up from $309 with up to $50 in savings, ushering in the lowest price that we’ve seen on Amazon.
If you’re still using an older smartphone, it’s time to take the leap to something that belongs in 2022: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. While we might not be living in the future that the Jetsons imagined, the folding phone is probably the most futuristic device that we can keep in our pockets today. The latest Z Flip 3 takes things to the next level with a 6.7-inch folding screen, 5G support, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’s also on sale for $200 off right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
Haven’t upgraded your computer in a while? Well, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro is a solid choice this time around. It has plenty of power while also delivering impressive battery life. Right now Woot has the M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage on sale for $449 off, which not only marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked but also makes the computer $1,050, bringing it down quite a bit from its normal going rate. While refurbished, it ships with a 90-day warranty and makes now a great time to pick one up.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice
- TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]
- Review: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless ticks all of the boxes for a great gaming headset [Video]
- Tested: Moment’s MagSafe Mobile Filmmaker Cage is a versatile iPhoneography upgrade
- Review: StarTech’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock delivers 8K display support and future-proof I/O
- Tested: If you’re going to use a MacBook case, consider the woven Incase Woolenex
- Tested: Giving Spigen’s new $150 Italian leather MagSafe iPhone 13 case a run for its money
Pre-Orders |
AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
- Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life
- This $2,400 Atmos sound bar with AirPlay 2 has a rotatable center channel Orb speaker
- Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more
- eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
New Products, Guides, more |
Anker showcases upcoming refreshed MagSafe power bank, Apple Find My trackers, and more
- Segway’s new Ninebot speaker brings genuine engine noise to your electric scooter
- Glorious Model I launches as its ‘most feature-rich lightweight mouse’ yet
- Amazon sellers will soon face ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’, may pass increase onto shoppers
- Amazon Kids+ to gain original mobile games tailor-made for children
- Catalyst unleashes new MagSafe-ready AirPods 3 case with Apple exclusive colorway
- iPad mini 6 joins Twelve South’s library of signature vintage leather BookBook cases
- You can become a space pirate smuggler in No Man’s Sky Outlaws update, available to play now
- TP-Link launches new Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E mesh system alongside new 802.11ax PCIE adapter
- Bugsnax makes its way to Xbox Game Pass on April 28 following PlayStation exclusivity
- While no date or theme is set, upcoming Subnautica game will be on a ‘new sci-fi world’
- Square Enix unveils new Kingdom Hearts iOS game alongside the upcoming main line KH 4
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO UCS Razor Crest could be launching this fall at $530 – here’s everything we know so far
- LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon falls to new 2022 low at $80 off, Republic Gunship $300, more
- LEGO expands Botanical Garden collection with new Succulents and Orchid sets, pre-order now
- LEGO brings popular Build a Minifigure service to its online store with new beta
- LEGO Children’s Amusement Park set revealed as upcoming gift with purchase
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ editions see rare discounts at $132 off (New lows)
- Apple heads into weekend with $10 financial flick sale: Social Network, Wolf of Wall Street, more
- iPhone SE 3 sees pre-paid promotion with free AirPods 3 and $200 gift card ($808 value)
- Apple’s latest $10 iTunes movie sale has recent releases, classics, more, plus $1 HD rental
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case return to $175 (Save $74), more
- At $249 off, Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB is down to a new low
- Buy a $50 Apple gift card and score a FREE $5 Amazon credit
- Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returns to Amazon all-time low of $570 following $129 discount
- Save $29 on latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with refreshed Siri Remote at low of $170
- AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, MagSafe charging, and more at $150 (Save $29)
- Apple Watch Series 7 now up to $136 off at new Amazon lows from $263
Top Deals |
VIZIO’s latest 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more now $202 off
- Gerber’s adventure-ready Armbar Multi-tool just hit the Amazon low at $29.50, more from $7
- Score another 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26.50 with digital delivery (Reg. $45)
- Amazon now offers up to 50% off in new spring Fire tablet sale: HD 10, kids, more from $40
- ESR’s MagSafe leather wallet drops to $17.50 (Save 33%), plus 25% off HaloLock accessories
- Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: DOOM, SEGA Classics, LEGO, more [Updated]
- Cuisinart’s 22-inch round flat top grill falls to lowest price in over a year at $243.50 (Reg. $300)
