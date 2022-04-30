Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Galaxy S22 series all-time lows, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is down to an all-time low, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series handsets are $200 off, a rare Beats Fit Pro discount has arrived, and much more…

Apple’s new M1 Pro machines have been making waves for their improved performance and the return of more prosumer I/O, and now the flagship device is even more affordable. Falling a new all-time low at Amazon, the recently-released 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now $250 off. This discount brings with it the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rates in tow, as well as 21-hour battery life and MagSafe charging.

Over on the front of Samsung’s latest, we’re tracking some new all-time lows on the all-new Galaxy S22 series lineup. Delivering $200 in savings across two of the brand’s higher-end Android smartphones, you can now score the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,000 to go alongside the S22+ at $800. Both of these are $100 below previous mentions and the best discounts to date. Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, these handsets arrive with flagship specs headlined by SuperAMOLED screens and refreshed camera arrays.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, this week also saw one of the very first markdowns go live on the new Beats Fit Pro. We’ve only seen a couple of chances to save period so far on the brand’s latest fitness earbuds, and now all five colors are seeing cash discounts for the very first time. Delivering active noise cancellation with Apple’s H1 chip at the center of the experience, the drop down to $180 makes these certainly worth a look for spring workouts and the like. Or just go with a new 2022 low on the more affordable Beats Studio Buds at $100.

