Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Galaxy S22 series all-time lows, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is down to an all-time low, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series handsets are $200 off, a rare Beats Fit Pro discount has arrived, and much more…
Apple’s new M1 Pro machines have been making waves for their improved performance and the return of more prosumer I/O, and now the flagship device is even more affordable. Falling a new all-time low at Amazon, the recently-released 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now $250 off. This discount brings with it the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rates in tow, as well as 21-hour battery life and MagSafe charging.
Over on the front of Samsung’s latest, we’re tracking some new all-time lows on the all-new Galaxy S22 series lineup. Delivering $200 in savings across two of the brand’s higher-end Android smartphones, you can now score the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,000 to go alongside the S22+ at $800. Both of these are $100 below previous mentions and the best discounts to date. Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, these handsets arrive with flagship specs headlined by SuperAMOLED screens and refreshed camera arrays.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, this week also saw one of the very first markdowns go live on the new Beats Fit Pro. We’ve only seen a couple of chances to save period so far on the brand’s latest fitness earbuds, and now all five colors are seeing cash discounts for the very first time. Delivering active noise cancellation with Apple’s H1 chip at the center of the experience, the drop down to $180 makes these certainly worth a look for spring workouts and the like. Or just go with a new 2022 low on the more affordable Beats Studio Buds at $100.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
What does an RTX 3050 upgrade bring to the NZXT Foundation PC?
- Tested: Logitech’s new Lift vertical mouse for Mac makes all the right compromises
- Tested: Samsung launches new rubberized USB 3.2 T7 Shield portable SSD today (Hands-on)
- Hands-on: iOttie expands Velox lineup with two new premium MagSafe chargers
Pre-Orders |
Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
- Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life
New Products, Guides, more |
Amazon confirms Prime Day 2022 will kick off in July
- No E3, no problem: Microsoft details massive summer Xbox and Bethesda games showcase
- Sony officially blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch in June
- Sony rolls out Variable Refresh Rate for these PS5 games this week, plus new PS Plus details
- Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN charger is 30% smaller than Apple’s 96W adapter, now available
- Edelkrone’s latest app-enabled camera jib provides sweeping cinematic shots for $999
- Dell’s latest XPS 13 Plus with refreshed design is the sleek computer of the future we’ve been waiting for
- ROCCAT’s all-new Burst Pro Air ultralight gaming mouse packs 100 hours of battery life
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Hands-on with LEGO’s unreleased Overwatch 2 Null Sector Titan its and exclusive minifigs
- Star Wars Celebration returns to Anaheim for 2022, slated to reveal all-new LEGO sets
- LEGO reveals three upcoming City Farm sets with brand-new animal figs and more
- LEGO’s new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set pays homage to a classic theme
- LEGO reveals new motorized 1,100-piece City Freight Train ahead of June release
- LEGO’s three new Star Wars diorama sets are now available for purchase
- LEGO reportedly launching new 1,500-piece Great Pyramid of Giza set this summer
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits new all-time low at $250 off
- Save $50 on Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards starting at $249
- Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $399 off with new all-time lows on cellular models
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases for spring starting at $34
- Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops now on sale from $21 at Amazon (Reg. $29+)
- Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 now up to $70 off at some of the best prices yet
- Apple Magic Keyboard sees first discount in over a year at $88.50, rare drops on Touch ID models
- Find My support headlines Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $48 in several styles
- Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tarantino titles, heist flicks, westerns, more
- Score a new low on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese Loop band at $100 off
Top Google Deals |
Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra fall to new all-time lows at $200 off
- Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone returns to low of $500 off, more
- Motorola’s latest Moto G Power Android smartphone reaches new low of $160
- Land a pair of Samsung’s pro noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds today at $130 (Up to $70 off)
- Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch form-factor at $230 (Save $170)
- TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees first 2022 discount at $50 off
- Save $230 on Moto G100 Android Smartphone and score a new low at $370
- Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit Amazon lows from $60 (Save $20)
- HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $300 discount to all-time low of $299
- Save up to 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 lineup from $180 (Matching low prices)
- Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch packs an always-on display at $229 (Save $70)
Top Deals |
Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times at $180
- First price drops hit Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD from $135
- Native Union launches 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale on latest MagSafe gear and more
- Massive 59% price drop hits Pad & Quill’s leather Lowry Cuff Apple Watch band at $41
- Withings’ all-new ScanWatch packs ECG and Sp02 monitoring from $230 (Save $50)
- Level’s streamlined Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features 5 ways to unlock at $267 (Reg. $329)
- Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank sees rare discount in mid-week sale from $13
- Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 returns to all-time low of $45 following $40 discount
- Score a new all-time low on Logitech’s sleek Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard at $55
- Bose Headphones 700 deliver best-in-class ANC starting at $237 (Reg. $399)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!