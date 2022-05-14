Best of 9to5Toys: Apple iPhone 13 spring cases $40, Galaxy S22 series $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s all-new spring collection of iPhone 13 cases are on sale for the first time, new all-time lows land on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, and much more…

Spring is officially here and so too are the very first price cuts across Apple’s new collection of iPhone 13 cases. Having just been refreshed back in March, four new colors of the brand’s premium and oh so popular silicone covers are now on sale for the very first time. Dropping from the usual $49 price tags, you can now refresh your iPhone 13, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max with spring-inspired styles at $40 each.

Over on the Android side of things, new all-time lows on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series are making waves this weekend. Whether you’re looking to bring home the brand’s latest flagship device or can settle for what the more entry-level S22 has to offer, the best prices yet have arrived at $250 off. Though an easy highlight has to be the S22 Ultra which is now sitting at $950, 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and S Pen slot included.

Audio-Technica M20xBT review: These budget Bluetooth headphones surprised me [Video]

Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and Darth Vader helmet; pre-order now

Check out the new 8-bit Converse Chuck Taylor Pokémon sneakers

LEGO officially reveals new 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set

