Best of 9to5Toys: Apple iPhone 13 spring cases $40, Galaxy S22 series $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s all-new spring collection of iPhone 13 cases are on sale for the first time, new all-time lows land on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, and much more…
Spring is officially here and so too are the very first price cuts across Apple’s new collection of iPhone 13 cases. Having just been refreshed back in March, four new colors of the brand’s premium and oh so popular silicone covers are now on sale for the very first time. Dropping from the usual $49 price tags, you can now refresh your iPhone 13, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max with spring-inspired styles at $40 each.
Over on the Android side of things, new all-time lows on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series are making waves this weekend. Whether you’re looking to bring home the brand’s latest flagship device or can settle for what the more entry-level S22 has to offer, the best prices yet have arrived at $250 off. Though an easy highlight has to be the S22 Ultra which is now sitting at $950, 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and S Pen slot included.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Audio-Technica M20xBT review: These budget Bluetooth headphones surprised me [Video]
- Review: Synology’s RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS features
- Hands-on: Pokémon’s Astral Radiance TCG expansion excites with all-new Hisuian artworks
- Tested: Brydge Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock packs 11 ports into a versatile upright design
- Review: 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds make a great first impression with audiophile-grade sound
Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and Darth Vader helmet; pre-order now
- Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching charging stand
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
New Products, Guides, more
Check out the new 8-bit Converse Chuck Taylor Pokémon sneakers
- Teenage Engineering unveils wild new must-see OP-1 Field synth gadget for content creators
- Next-generation of WD_BLACK gaming SSDs unveiled today at up to 7,300MB/s from $120
- Caudabe launches new green Sheath Cases to match Apple’s Alpine iPhone 13 at 15% off
- Razer introduces new Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse with Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor
- PNY’s new USB-C portable SSDs see read speeds upward of 1,100MB/s – Order today
- New Mario Strikers Battle League gameplay just hit the pitch, 8-players on one Switch, more
- Roku refreshes Ultra streamer with Voice Remote Pro, dedicated Apple TV+ button and all
- 3D obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping system now available in yeedi’s new vac 2 series
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO officially reveals new 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set
- LEGO officially showcases upcoming 1,500-piece Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set
- LEGO slated to release seven new Star Wars sets this summer: Kenobi, Bad Batch, and more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s unique new Multiverse of Madness set and its exclusive minifigs
- LEGO UCS Landspeeder review: Perfection has never been this underwhelming
Top Apple Deals
Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases see first discounts at $40
- Save up to $199 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt at 2022 lows
- Bring Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini to your setup at an all-time low of $570 (Save $129)
- New 24-inch M1 iMac all-time lows start from $1,150 at Amazon with up to $199 off
- Score Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at second-best price of $90 off
- Apple heads into weekend with discounted movie bundles alongside $7 films
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new 2022 low of $87
- Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits best price of the year at $150 (Save $29)
- Apple Watch Series 7 cellular hits new all-time low of $99 off, more from $329
- Apple launches $10 Spider-Man movie sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental and more
Top Google Deals
Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series fall to new all-time lows at $250 off
- Rare discount brings unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro down to new Amazon low
- Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new 2022 low at $170, more from $85
- OnePlus 10 Pro goes on sale with FREE OnePlus Watch or $100 Amazon gift card
- Pre-order Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone and score a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds
- Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $200 off at an Amazon all-time low
- Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with 1-inch camera sees first discount at $200 off
- Get the Android 11-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 bundled with the Precision Pen 2 at $200
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now even more affordable at $423 (New low, Reg. $530)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 sees very first discount with Thunderbolt 4 ports at $50 off
Top Deals
Powerbeats Pro complement spring workouts with price cuts to $180 in several styles
- Moment’s Dads and Grads sale discounts popular iPhonegraphy gear, lenses, more
- Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, USB-C GaN adapters, more from $11 in latest sale
- Save $500 on LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor at a new 2022 low
- DJI Mavic 3 returns to all-time low following second-ever discount at $150 off
- Philips Hue mix and match sale offers rare 15% discounts on HomeKit lamps, lightstrips, more
- Microsoft’s $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month sub/extension now down at $29
- Anker’s aluminum PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub drops to $48 (Save 20%), more from $30
