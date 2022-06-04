Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale, rare Sonos refurb. discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale is live, rare Sonos refurbished sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with S Pen Folio Case $509 off, and much more…
Whether you’re part of Walmart+, or have been waiting to try it, this weekend is one to celebrate. While we wait for Prime Day to come next month, this weekend you can save big with a Walmart+ membership. For starters, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 is on sale for $399, which is a whopping $200 below the normal going rate there. In addition to that, there’s a 32-inch TCL Roku TV available for just $99. These are far from the only discounts available at the retail giant, so be sure to check out our coverage for more ways you can save.
However, one area we rarely see deals or sales in is with Sonos gear. Well, this week is your lucky week, as we’re seeing a slew of Sonos sound equipment on sale at rare prices. You’ll notably find the Arc and SL Soundbars discounted from $679, with the Roam portable speaker down to $139. Of course, there are quite a few other ways to cash in on the Sonos savings, and we go over all of the discounts in our coverage from earlier this week.
Still rocking an old phone? Well, bring your smartphone into the 21st century by picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G while it’s on sale for $509 off. To get the full discount, you’ll have to bundle it with the S Pen Folio Case, but the pair will drop to $1,371, which is down from the normal $1,880 price. With a folding design and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is perfect for the modern smartphone user wanting to live in the future, and not the past.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]
- Tested: SUPCASE intros MagSafe kickstand action to its new ultra-protective iPhone 13 case
- SpyderX Elite: Calibrating the color of my budget ultrawide monitor [Video]
- Review: Marshall’s new Willen and Emberton II speakers pair retro looks with balanced sound
Pre-Orders |
FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
- Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching charging stand
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
New Products, Guides, more |
PlayStation State of Play showcase: Resident Evil 4 remake, SF 6, PS VR 2 games, more
- LG’s unique new 16:18 Ergo DualUp Monitor with 90W USB-C charging finally now available
- Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales break away from PS exclusivity, coming to PC
- SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console set for release later this year
- MSI HX Series brings Intel 12th Gen performance to its gaming and professional laptops
- Microsoft launches Surface Go 2 with fingerprint sensor and repairable design from $599
- Focusrite intros new Vocaster podcast audio interface with automatic gain and FX features
- NZXT launches N7 and N5 Z690 motherboards with Wi-Fi 6E to power your 12th Gen setup
- June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
- Algoriddim unveils ‘world’s first AI Digital Vinyl System (DVS) for iOS’ with Neural Mix DJ record
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release dates announced alongside new Gen 9 Legendaries
- Novation unleashes new 88-key semi-weighted Launchkey MIDI controller for all major DAWs
- Razer refreshes Barracuda X with dual wireless connectivity alongside new Barracuda/Pro
- IOGEAR’s latest HDMI capture card records 1080p 120FPS with 4K60 HDR passthrough
- Anker launches new 6-port power strip with 30W USB-C and added surge protection
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO reveals upcoming 680-piece Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, pre-order now
- LEGO 90th anniversary Forest Hideout revealed as upcoming gift with purchase
- LEGO officially confirms price increases coming to most sets later this fall
- LEGO’s new summer 2022 Groot, Pyramids of Giza, and Ninjago sets available early
- LEGO summer 2022 catalog reveals new Technic Rescue Helicopter, Advent Calendars, and more
- LEGO June buyers’ guide: Optimus Prime, N-1 Mando Starfighter, Technic Ferrari, and more
- May’s best LEGO Ideas include the Great Wave of Kanagawa, brick-built insects, and more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch SE 44mm is even more affordable with return to low of $229 (Save $80), more
- Apple’s 80s summer blockbuster weekend movie sale is packed with classics at $10 or less
- Apple Watch Series 7 now up to $119 off starting at $329 (All-time lows)
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale has the Jurassic Park franchise, classics, plus $1 rental
- Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $26 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)
Top Google Deals |
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable at $600 (Save $100)
- Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB hits $879 (Save $101)
- New all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 land from $602 via Amazon (Save $98+)
- TCL’s unlocked 20 SE Android smartphone with 48MP AI quad-camera array hits $161.50
Top Deals |
Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at lowest price of the year of $349 (Save $50)
- Amazon launches huge Coleman camp sale: 50-qt Xtreme cooler 2022 low $30, more from $9.50
- Zagg starts June with 40% off sitewide sale: MagSafe charger $90 (Save $60), much more
- Latest Logitech MX Master 3S works with Windows and macOS on sale for first time at $89
- Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $15 in new mid-week Amazon sale from $13
- LG’s new 2022 OLED 65-inch 4K TV now up to $500 off at $1,800, plus more from $1,397
- SanDisk’s dual metal 128GB Flash Drive for USB-C gear and iPhone/iPad now $37 (Amazon low)
- Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical keyboards see first discounts from $142
