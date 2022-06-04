Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale, rare Sonos refurb. discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart+ Weekend Sale is live, rare Sonos refurbished sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with S Pen Folio Case $509 off, and much more…

Whether you’re part of Walmart+, or have been waiting to try it, this weekend is one to celebrate. While we wait for Prime Day to come next month, this weekend you can save big with a Walmart+ membership. For starters, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 is on sale for $399, which is a whopping $200 below the normal going rate there. In addition to that, there’s a 32-inch TCL Roku TV available for just $99. These are far from the only discounts available at the retail giant, so be sure to check out our coverage for more ways you can save.

However, one area we rarely see deals or sales in is with Sonos gear. Well, this week is your lucky week, as we’re seeing a slew of Sonos sound equipment on sale at rare prices. You’ll notably find the Arc and SL Soundbars discounted from $679, with the Roam portable speaker down to $139. Of course, there are quite a few other ways to cash in on the Sonos savings, and we go over all of the discounts in our coverage from earlier this week.

Still rocking an old phone? Well, bring your smartphone into the 21st century by picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G while it’s on sale for $509 off. To get the full discount, you’ll have to bundle it with the S Pen Folio Case, but the pair will drop to $1,371, which is down from the normal $1,880 price. With a folding design and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is perfect for the modern smartphone user wanting to live in the future, and not the past.

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now

PlayStation State of Play showcase: Resident Evil 4 remake, SF 6, PS VR 2 games, more

Apple Watch SE 44mm is even more affordable with return to low of $229 (Save $80), more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable at $600 (Save $100)

Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at lowest price of the year of $349 (Save $50)

