Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Pro $399 off, Pixel 6/Pro from $499, more

M1 MacBook Pro $399 off, Pixel 6/Pro from $499, M1 iPad Air $559

While it might not be the latest from Apple, the M1 MacBook Pro still has plenty to offer. Coming in with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the MacBook Pro is honestly one of the best laptops for high school or college. This is because it delivers true all-day battery life, ties in with the greater Apple ecosystem, and offers a superb typing experience all around. Plus, you can even use an external battery pack to power it should the need arise. All-in-all, the M1 MacBook Pro is a great value at $900, which saves $399 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition.

Are you still using an older smartphone? It’s time to upgrade. Right now, Google’s latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on sale from $499, with up to $250 in savings to be had. Featuring Google’s Tensor chip and up to 120Hz displays, these unlocked smartphones are guaranteed to get the latest updates from Google for the next few years, ensuring your device is always up-to-date. Check out our deal coverage to find out whether these smartphones are right for you.

Maybe you prefer a tablet for back-to-school time? Well, the latest M1 iPad Air is also on sale this week for $559, which saves $70 from its normal going rate and marks the second-best price to date. Delivering the same M1 chip in Apple’s MacBook Pro above, there’s plenty of processing power here to handle whatever task you have ahead. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil and finally has made the move to USB-C, making it even more versatile all around. So, if you’re looking for a solid tablet to bring to college, the latest iPad Air is a great choice.

