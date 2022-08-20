Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Pro $399 off, Pixel 6/Pro from $499, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Pro $399 off, Pixel 6/Pro from $499, M1 iPad Air $559, and much more…
While it might not be the latest from Apple, the M1 MacBook Pro still has plenty to offer. Coming in with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the MacBook Pro is honestly one of the best laptops for high school or college. This is because it delivers true all-day battery life, ties in with the greater Apple ecosystem, and offers a superb typing experience all around. Plus, you can even use an external battery pack to power it should the need arise. All-in-all, the M1 MacBook Pro is a great value at $900, which saves $399 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition.
Are you still using an older smartphone? It’s time to upgrade. Right now, Google’s latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on sale from $499, with up to $250 in savings to be had. Featuring Google’s Tensor chip and up to 120Hz displays, these unlocked smartphones are guaranteed to get the latest updates from Google for the next few years, ensuring your device is always up-to-date. Check out our deal coverage to find out whether these smartphones are right for you.
Maybe you prefer a tablet for back-to-school time? Well, the latest M1 iPad Air is also on sale this week for $559, which saves $70 from its normal going rate and marks the second-best price to date. Delivering the same M1 chip in Apple’s MacBook Pro above, there’s plenty of processing power here to handle whatever task you have ahead. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil and finally has made the move to USB-C, making it even more versatile all around. So, if you’re looking for a solid tablet to bring to college, the latest iPad Air is a great choice.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Edifier MS50A review: A solid AirPlay 2 smart speaker that doesn’t break the bank [Video]
- Review: Dynabook’s Portégé X40L laptop is a good try with a bad keyboard
- Hands-on: Pokémon Lost Origin expands the Sword and Shield TCG with gorgeous full-art cards
- Review: Roccat Kone XP Air cuts the cord but comes at a high price [Video]
- Tested: PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gaming controller
- Review: Twelve South launches new Curve Flex MacBook stand with adjustable aluminum build
- Review: Sony’s new X-Series rugged speakers deliver this summer’s best portable sound
Pre-Orders |
Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
- Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC
- Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Learn the Dwarf or Elf language from Lord of the Rings with Drop’s latest ENTR keyboards
- CORSAIR’s all-new VOYAGER a1600 gaming laptop features Touch Bar-like macro keys
- SEGA officially unveils complete 60-game library for its upcoming mini Genesis console
- Top scents for fall 2022: Cologne, perfume, candles, diffusers, and more
- You can win Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV with a built-in beverage refrigerator
- Dell’s new Pro 2K Webcam sports iconic Apple iSight-inspired design
- Turtle Beach’s new REACT-R Xbox controller has Superhuman Hearing support at $40
- Audio-Technica unleashes next-gen 96kHz AT2020-X USB mic with multi-function LED
- Belkin’s latest USB-C hub mounts to the back of your M1 iMac with a detachable design
- Pad & Quill’s new US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap debuts today at 20% off
- Ultimate Ears debuts WONDERBOOM 3 speaker with recycled build and improved battery
- GAPKids’ back-to-school collection drops with essentials for your first day
- Game Pass gains Midnight Fight Express and early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
- ZAGG intros new ‘anything-proof’ water-resistant iPad case with detachable keyboard
- Latest EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds deliver premium features on a budget
- Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet, pre-orders now live
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO officially releases new 2,065-piece motorized Ideas Lighthouse
- First info on LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets: 501st Battle Pack, Tie Bomber, Clone helmets, more
- LEGO’s all-new Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 sees first discount to $360 (Save $90), plus more
- LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set is finally available for purchase
Top Apple Deals |
Score Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with 24GB RAM upgrade at $1,749 ($150 off)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases on sale from $28 (Reg. $49)
- M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low with first discount in over a month at $570 (Save $129)
- Apple launches back to school iTunes movie sale at $7 or less alongside weekly $1 HD rental
- AirPods 3 are finally back in stock and discounted to $150 at Amazon (Reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles fall to all-time lows from $270 (Reg. $399+)
- Outfit your Apple Watch Series 7 with an affordable leather band at $9 (Save 30%)
- Apple’s official Magic Keyboard on sale for one of the first times at $75 via Amazon (Reg. $99)
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air lands at $1,099 with first Amazon discount (Save $100)
Top Google Deals |
OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone sees pre-order discounts from $599 (Reg. $749)
- Motorola may have just revealed the Edge 2022 today, but the Edge+ is a no-brainer at $500
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8/+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip falls to new all-time lows from $555
- Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 discount down to $200 Amazon low
- Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with 1-inch sensor hits $1,198 low (Save $600)
- Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ now $200 off with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip starting at $800
Top Deals |
Nomad launches 20% off end of summer sale on 15W MagSafe chargers, iPhone 13 cases, more
- Anker discounts webcams, portable projectors, GaN II chargers, more in latest sale from $14
- Patagonia Summer Clearance Event takes up to 40% off with deals from $19
- Bulova, Citizen, Seiko timepieces up to $300 off in Amazon’s latest watch sale from $29.50
- Ray-Ban Weekend Flash Sale takes up to 50% off popular styles: Clubmaster, Aviators, more
- Nordstrom Rack Active Flash Sale takes up to 60% off New Balance, adidas, Nike, more
