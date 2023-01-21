Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro sees first sale, latest iPad Air 5 $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Brand-new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro sees first sale, latest iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount, Bose offers up to $200 off sound bars, and more…
This week, Apple introduced the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, and we’re already tracking the first discount on them. Both in the form of a $49 cash discount or $100 gift card, this is the first time that the latest MacBook Pros have been offered for less than MSRP. Packing the latest in-house Apple chip, the M2 Pro/Max offers incredible power for your on-the-go workflow. Learn more about everything the M2 Pro/Max has to offer in our previous coverage over at 9to5Mac.
Are you in the market for a new tablet as well? Right now is the best time since the holiday season to pick up Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Air 5. This Neural Engine-backed is the same one found in the previous-generation iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, ensuring that you have more than enough power to handle daily tasks on-the-go. The iPad Air 5 is on sale for $99 off right now, which makes the tablet just $500 right now, making now a great time to pick it up.
With the big game just a few weeks away, now is the best time to pick up a new sound system to ensure you can hear every aspect of the Super Bowl LVII. This week, we found Bose offering up to $200 off sound bars and more, so you won’t want to miss that sale. Bose is known for making some of the best speakers and sound systems in the business, meaning it’s hard to go wrong with anything from the company.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]
- Tested: Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand pairs premium form with versatile charging function
- Tested: Spigen’s new MagSafe charger delivers solid performance with an even better price tag
Pre-Orders
Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more
Jackery expands portable power station lineup with refreshed Explorer 1500 Pro
- Weber preparing for barbecue season with new LUMIN electric grill, standalone griddle, and more
- LG’s new CineBeam Smart Portable Projector lets you take movie night anywhere
- Bellroy intros new All–Conditions leather waterproof smartphone/accessories pouch
- Give your skin and hair a refresh in 2023 with Bath & Body Works new wellness line MOXY
- Zagg takes on Apple with more affordable Gear4 Highland Apple Watch Ultra band
- Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list for next month’s launch, reveals 13 new titles, and more
- Native Union debuts new MagSafe Italian plant-based AirPods Pro 2 case and more
- CASETiFY unveils the market’s ‘clearest and most protective Clear Case’ for iPhone 14
- Logitech launches new Brio 300 1080p webcam in three colors with USB-C and physical shutter
- iOttie launches first Tesla iPhone accessories with new Terus MagSafe mount and USB hub
- WaterField intros new canvas/leather MacBook sleeves for Apple’s latest M2 Pro models
- Yawman’s Arrow flight sim controller packs in everything you need for on-the-go flying
- ROKFORM debuts ‘first-ever iPhone case developed for golf’ with MAGMAX tech
- Wyze announces Cam OG and Cam OG Telephoto in return to its $20 roots
- Check out the new limited edition motorsport-inspired gaming chair from Porsche
- STEM Projector from Kano lets you change the screen style on the fly for a measly $1,000
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO Indiana Jones sets releasing on April 1 with 1,500-piece Temple Escape Diorama, more
- LEGO officially reveals BIONICLE Taku and Takua gift with purchase, launching next Friday
- LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon sees $160 discount to $690 alongside Batmobile Tumbler
- LEGO Disney 100th anniversary minifigures confirmed with 18 upcoming characters
Top Apple Deals
Not sold on Apple’s new M2 Pro models? 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $399 off
- Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $399 refurb discount to new low, plus more in Woot sale
- Amazon clears out Apple’s M1 Mac mini to all-time lows from $554 (Save up to $179)
- Give your old Apple TV the refreshed Siri Remote with a discount to $50 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at $140
- Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees rare refurbished discount to lows from $300 (Orig. $429)
- Apple discounts iconic space movies to $10 or less in latest iTunes sale alongside $1 HD rental
- M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s best value in macOS with $199 discount down to $800
- AirPods Pro 2 deliver Apple’s most personal listening experience yet at $200 (Reg. $249)
Top Google Deals
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $250 (Amazon low)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $870 in Grade A refurb Woot sale (Save $330), more
- Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones return to Amazon lows from $350 (Reg. $600+)
- Moto G 5G works on T-Mobile and Verizon to upgrade your phone in 2023 at new low of $200
- Make 2023 the year you switch to a foldable with Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $850, Fold 4 at $400 off
Top Deals
Anker’s popular Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger comes in five colors, hits new $13 low (Save 24%)
- Amazon launches Samsung storage sale on microSDs, portable SSDs, much more from $14
- Nordstrom Winter Flash Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, The North Face, Nike, more
- Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off with deals for the entire family from $7
- Add two 300-lumen rechargeable under-cabinet lights to your kitchen for $34 at Amazon
- New Sport Loop-style Spigen Apple Watch band spotted in four colors at $20 Prime shipped
- Amazon offers up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Anne Klein, Timex, more from $17
- This leather Apple Watch band upgrades your style in 2023 at $9.50, its best price in months
