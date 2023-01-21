Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro sees first sale, latest iPad Air 5 $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Brand-new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro sees first sale, latest iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount, Bose offers up to $200 off sound bars, and more…

This week, Apple introduced the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, and we’re already tracking the first discount on them. Both in the form of a $49 cash discount or $100 gift card, this is the first time that the latest MacBook Pros have been offered for less than MSRP. Packing the latest in-house Apple chip, the M2 Pro/Max offers incredible power for your on-the-go workflow. Learn more about everything the M2 Pro/Max has to offer in our previous coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Are you in the market for a new tablet as well? Right now is the best time since the holiday season to pick up Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Air 5. This Neural Engine-backed is the same one found in the previous-generation iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, ensuring that you have more than enough power to handle daily tasks on-the-go. The iPad Air 5 is on sale for $99 off right now, which makes the tablet just $500 right now, making now a great time to pick it up.

With the big game just a few weeks away, now is the best time to pick up a new sound system to ensure you can hear every aspect of the Super Bowl LVII. This week, we found Bose offering up to $200 off sound bars and more, so you won’t want to miss that sale. Bose is known for making some of the best speakers and sound systems in the business, meaning it’s hard to go wrong with anything from the company.

