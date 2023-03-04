Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Accessory Sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy launches 3-day Apple accessory sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra sees first cash discount at $100 off, Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live, and much more…
As we head into the weekend, Best Buy has launched a 3-day Apple accessory sale. Discounted this weekend, you’ll find Touch ID keyboards, Smart Folio, Apple Pencil, and much more on sale from $26. One of the headlining discounts is the 140W USB-C charger at $79, which is 20% off and marks a new all-time low. On top of that, Apple Pencil 2 is down to $89, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249, and the Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can be picked up for $190. Shop the rest of the sale in our previous coverage.
If it’s time to replace your smartphone, then Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great candidate for your new device. Currently seeing its first cash discount at $100 off, the S23 Ultra is the latest that Samsung has to offer. Delivering a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, this smartphone is perfect for your daily mobile tasks. There’s 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity also in tow. Learn more in hands-on review.
Is your home theater in need of an upgrade? Well, Sonos is currently running a spring refurbished sale with discounts across a range of its home theater and smart speakers from $159. Leading the way is the Sonos Arc SL at $679, which typically goes for $849. This is one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, delivering 11 drivers in a sleek design perfect for your home theater setup. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, integration with other Sonos speakers, and even AirPlay 2 compatibility to round things out.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
FPV RC car: Kobotix Real Racer is a fun take on the popular hobby [Video]
- Tested: Adonit’s fountain pen-style Apple Pencil brings a touch of luxury to iPad at a lower price
- Hands-on: CASETiFY’s new iPhone 14 cases from ‘The Office’ deliver Dunder Mifflin stylings
- Review: GravaStar launches sci-fi Supernova Bluetooth speaker and mecha USB-C charger
Behind the Screens |
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s Mac- and PC-powered productivity and gaming workstation
- Behind the Screens: Justin’s organic and natural wood Mac mini rig with dual studio monitors
- Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard
Pre-Orders |
New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more |
Nintendo details upcoming Mario Day 2023 festivities: New Choose One Switch bundle, game deals, much more!
- Alienware unveils new tri-mode wireless gaming keyboard, Dolby Atmos headsets, and more
- Metroid Fusion set to land in new Game Boy Advance Switch Online library next week
- SodaStream’s E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers inject carbonation electrically
- New elago Duo Apple Watch Ultra case with interchangeable bezels launches at $15
- CASETiFY showcases new Mandalorian Apple accessory collection with Beskar iPhone 14 case, more
- Sony’s Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup comes in QD-OLED, mini-LED, and more
- Sony links up with LeBron James for new custom PS5 console cover and DualSense controller
- Microsoft unveils epic Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles, Pram XL gaming seat, more
- Skullcandy’s new Burton collab brings snowboard-inspired colorway to latest earbuds
- Looking for an extra Qi charging pad? OtterBox’s brand-new 15W anti-slip model has now arrived
- Add a splash of wood to your PC setup with CORSAIR’s new 4000-series case panels
- JSAUX launches more clear backplates for Steam Deck to deliver a retro feel
- Pokémon Day showcase reveals Scarlet/Violet DLC, Pokémon Sleep, Classic TCG re-release, more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO reveals new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer for Return of the Jedi anniversary
- Three LEGO Ideas kits coming in 2023: Tales of the Space Age in May, Hocus Pocus in July, more
- LEGO’s X-Wing Pilot, Mandalorian, and Darth Vader helmets now on sale from $56 (Reg. $70+)
- LEGO’s new Marvel Nano Gauntlet sees rare discount to $58 (Reg. $70), Infinity Gauntlet $64
- LEGO’s Disney 100th anniversary minifigures revealed with 18 upcoming characters
- LEGO March 2023 buyers guide: Check out all of the new Star Wars, BTS, LotR, and other sets
- February’s best LEGO Ideas: Chronicles of Narnia, Modern Family, and more
Top Apple Deals |
Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad for only the third time at $399 Amazon low
- Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $31 (Reg. $39)
- Official Apple Watch Ultra bands all see rare discounts: Ocean, Alpine, and Trail hit $89 each
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees first discount in months at $79 (Save $20)
- Apple Watch Series 7 sees $340 discount on stainless steel cellular style at $459 low
- New all-time low drops Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad to $96 (Save $33)
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $39 Amazon lows (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s new M2 Mac mini see first discounts with $50 in savings starting at $549
- Apple’s latest $10 or less iTunes sale discounts Creed flicks, Star Wars, and recent releases
- Best price yet lands on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $720 (Reg. $799)
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
- Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad falls to all-time low with $80 discount to $399, more from $250
Top Google Deals |
Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone sees first cash discount with $50 off at Amazon
- Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 with new all-time low at $520 (Save $180)
- TCL’s 30 SE unlocked Android smartphone features a 50MP triple camera array at $103.50
Top Deals |
Snap the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ on your iPhone at a new $28 Amazon low (Reg. $40)
- Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 50% off with deals from $6: T-shirts, jackets, more
- Clean your dryer out this spring with this vent cleaning kit on sale for 25% off, now $9
- Add HomeKit to your garage door opener with this $30 meross controller at 40% off
- Score SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A flash drive at a new $39 Amazon all-time low today
- Char-Griller’s 3-burner outdoor flat-top gas griddle returns to low at $80 off, now $219
- Smith & Wesson’s $11 Drive pocket knife has a 1.25-inch blade at best price in months
