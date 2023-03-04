Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Accessory Sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy launches 3-day Apple accessory sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra sees first cash discount at $100 off, Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live, and much more…

As we head into the weekend, Best Buy has launched a 3-day Apple accessory sale. Discounted this weekend, you’ll find Touch ID keyboards, Smart Folio, Apple Pencil, and much more on sale from $26. One of the headlining discounts is the 140W USB-C charger at $79, which is 20% off and marks a new all-time low. On top of that, Apple Pencil 2 is down to $89, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249, and the Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can be picked up for $190. Shop the rest of the sale in our previous coverage.

If it’s time to replace your smartphone, then Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great candidate for your new device. Currently seeing its first cash discount at $100 off, the S23 Ultra is the latest that Samsung has to offer. Delivering a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, this smartphone is perfect for your daily mobile tasks. There’s 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity also in tow. Learn more in hands-on review.

Is your home theater in need of an upgrade? Well, Sonos is currently running a spring refurbished sale with discounts across a range of its home theater and smart speakers from $159. Leading the way is the Sonos Arc SL at $679, which typically goes for $849. This is one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, delivering 11 drivers in a sleek design perfect for your home theater setup. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, integration with other Sonos speakers, and even AirPlay 2 compatibility to round things out.

FPV RC car: Kobotix Real Racer is a fun take on the popular hobby [Video]

New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery

Nintendo details upcoming Mario Day 2023 festivities: New Choose One Switch bundle, game deals, much more!

LEGO reveals new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer for Return of the Jedi anniversary

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone sees first cash discount with $50 off at Amazon

