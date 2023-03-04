Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Apple Accessory Sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra $100 off, more

Patrick Campanale -
Best of 9to5ToysBest of 9to5Toys
Shop Now
best of 9to5toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy launches 3-day Apple accessory sale, Galaxy S23 Ultra sees first cash discount at $100 off, Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live, and much more…

As we head into the weekend, Best Buy has launched a 3-day Apple accessory sale. Discounted this weekend, you’ll find Touch ID keyboards, Smart Folio, Apple Pencil, and much more on sale from $26. One of the headlining discounts is the 140W USB-C charger at $79, which is 20% off and marks a new all-time low. On top of that, Apple Pencil 2 is down to $89, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249, and the Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can be picked up for $190. Shop the rest of the sale in our previous coverage.

If it’s time to replace your smartphone, then Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great candidate for your new device. Currently seeing its first cash discount at $100 off, the S23 Ultra is the latest that Samsung has to offer. Delivering a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, this smartphone is perfect for your daily mobile tasks. There’s 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity also in tow. Learn more in hands-on review.

Is your home theater in need of an upgrade? Well, Sonos is currently running a spring refurbished sale with discounts across a range of its home theater and smart speakers from $159. Leading the way is the Sonos Arc SL at $679, which typically goes for $849. This is one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, delivering 11 drivers in a sleek design perfect for your home theater setup. There’s support for Dolby Atmos, integration with other Sonos speakers, and even AirPlay 2 compatibility to round things out.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

FPV RC car: Kobotix Real Racer is a fun take on the popular hobby [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Behind the Screens |

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s Mac- and PC-powered productivity and gaming workstation

Pre-Orders |

New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery

New Products, Guides, more |

Nintendo details upcoming Mario Day 2023 festivities: New Choose One Switch bundle, game deals, much more!

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO reveals new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer for Return of the Jedi anniversary

Top Apple Deals |

Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad for only the third time at $399 Amazon low

Top Google Deals |

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone sees first cash discount with $50 off at Amazon

Top Deals |

Snap the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ on your iPhone at a new $28 Amazon low (Reg. $40)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of solar flood light...
Relax outside with the fam in Coleman’s SaluSpa i...
Light up those spring evenings with TIKI’s Smokel...
Save 35% on Govee’s Dual Probe Wireless Bluetooth...
Three LEGO Ideas kits coming in 2023: Tales of the Spac...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera f...
Save $80 on Momax’s 15W 10,000mAh MagSafe 3-in-1 ...
Featured at CES, Amaryllo Cloud Storage requires just o...
Load more...
Show More Comments