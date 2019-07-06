Best of 9to5Toys: $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Best Buy 4th of July sale, Pixel 3a for $200, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Target takes $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale ends today, the Pixel 3a is at its lowest price ever, more…
Nomad Base Station
For those who have held out so far on buying the Apple Watch Series 4, Target is currently taking $100 off various models. This is the second lowest pricing we’ve ever seen in direct cash discounts and is a must-buy deal ahead of Prime Day 2019. I absolutely love my Series 4, and if you’ve still got an older Apple Watch, this is a great time to upgrade.
For other Apple deals and more, Best Buy’s 4th of July sale ends today. Whether you’re wanting a 12-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, Chromebook, smart plugs, or something else, it’s likely on sale at America’s largest electronics retailer. This is a can’t-miss sale if you’ve been waiting for some of the year’s greatest pricing on technology.
Sprint customers can currently get Google’s latest Pixel 3a for just $200, which is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. All you have to do is buy the unlocked model through Best Buy’s website and activate it on Sprint today to lock in the savings. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate, giving you the amazing Google Pixel camera with Night Sight in a budget-friendly package.
New Products, Guides, more |
Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]
- Take your videos up a notch with SANDMARC’s Film Rig for iPhone
- A Regal Cinemas subscription appears to be in the works and nearing release
- Komplete Audio 2 Interface Review: NI’s portable Mac recording at under $140
- LEGO New York City Skyline Review: An authentic yet miniature recreation
- Get your beach bags ready with these new books hitting shelves in July
- GameShell is a portable and modular DIY retro game console
- Canon IVY REC is a new outdoor camera with clip-on design + vibrant colors
- Anker launches 60W PowerPort Atom MacBook charger as a Prime Day-exclusive
- Levi’s x Stranger Things collection launches just in time for show premiere
- New PreSonus Eris XT studio speakers with waveguide tech out now
- Our five favorite coding kits for the summer from Sphero, Kano and more
- Elago W6 stand reimagines the iPod as an Apple Watch dock, available now
- Audio-Technica announces new gaming headsets w/ immersive studio-quality sound
- GE unveils HomeKit Air Conditioner lineup with geolocation capabilities
- New Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Wireless Charger channels AirPower’s ghost
- LEGO travels to Tatooine with the debut of two new Star Wars Comic-Con sets
- Focusrite launches some of the best and most affordable audio interfaces
- TOMS launches a new Star Wars collection that’s stellar for summer
- CASETiFY brings all 151 Kanto Pokémon to your iPhone and more with new cases
- Amazon celebrity collaborations highlight Prime Day 2019 with exclusives, more
- MEATER Block is the all-in-one smart grilling thermometer you’ve been wanting
- Free Red Dead Online and GTAO content for Twitch Prime members
- iOttie launches Easy One Touch Connect Car Mount with built-in Alexa, buy now
- Vera Bradley partners with Crocs for a summer collection that’s bold and fun
- LEGO Tower free-to-play game now available on iOS and Android
- Early Prime Day deals announced with discounts on Amazon devices, free credits
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teams up with Under Armour for new training collection
Top Deals |
Get $50 (or more) worth of Prime Day credits by following these steps
- GameStop summer sale includes hundreds of games from $5, $50 gift cards, more
- Mac mini up to $200 off as part of B&H’s Independence Day sale
- Tesla’s official iPhone cases are on sale for the first time from $26
- iTunes July 4th movie sale has $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, more
- Apple’s unlocked 128GB iPhone SE is on sale for $242.50 (Reg. $299+)
- Apple’s latest AirPods from $145, with wireless case $180
- Apple Retina iMacs up to $670 off, save on both models from $949
- Entire Google Home lineup on sale from $25 for July 4th
- Apple’s new $5 movie sale discounts various genres, West Wing Series $30, more
- This OTA antenna reaches up to 90 miles for $17 Prime shipped
- Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver packs AirPlay & Dolby Atmos at $199 ($50 off)
- Twelve South’s Tent Sale takes up to 60% off rarely-discounted Apple gear
- SanDisk’s ultra slim 256GB Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $32
- This video doorbell lets you know who’s there for just $40 (50% off)
- Charge up on the lake with this 100W Complete Solar Kit for $89 (Reg. $125+)
- VIZIO’s latest 4K TVs will get AirPlay 2 starting at $498, more from $300
- Track your blood pressure on your phone or tablet for just $28 w/ this monitor
- TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router drops to a new low at $60 (40% off), more
- Anker’s July 4th sale discounts accessories, new video doorbell, more from $10
- Easily upgrade your toilet with this Bio Bidet SlimEdge Attachment for $25
- Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver drops to a new low from $336
- Sidecar is coming to macOS, turn your iPad into a second Mac display for $20
