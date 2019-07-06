Best of 9to5Toys: $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Best Buy 4th of July sale, Pixel 3a for $200, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Target takes $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale ends today, the Pixel 3a is at its lowest price ever, more…

For those who have held out so far on buying the Apple Watch Series 4, Target is currently taking $100 off various models. This is the second lowest pricing we’ve ever seen in direct cash discounts and is a must-buy deal ahead of Prime Day 2019. I absolutely love my Series 4, and if you’ve still got an older Apple Watch, this is a great time to upgrade.

For other Apple deals and more, Best Buy’s 4th of July sale ends today. Whether you’re wanting a 12-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, Chromebook, smart plugs, or something else, it’s likely on sale at America’s largest electronics retailer. This is a can’t-miss sale if you’ve been waiting for some of the year’s greatest pricing on technology.

Sprint customers can currently get Google’s latest Pixel 3a for just $200, which is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. All you have to do is buy the unlocked model through Best Buy’s website and activate it on Sprint today to lock in the savings. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate, giving you the amazing Google Pixel camera with Night Sight in a budget-friendly package.

Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]

Get $50 (or more) worth of Prime Day credits by following these steps

