Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 $129 off, Anker’s new Lightning cable + more from $10, CarPlay/Android Auto at $330, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 sees a $129 price drop, Anker’s new Lightning cables match your iPhone with more from $10, Kenwood’s CarPlay/Android Audio radio is down to $330, more…

Nomad Base Station

Though the Apple Watch Series 5 is currently the latest-and-greatest, unless you need an always-on-display, the Series 4 is a great option. Right now, Amazon is offering up discounts of up to $129 off of Apple’s previous-generation smartwatch, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. My personal wrist companion is a Series 4 Stainless Steel, and I absolutely love it. Both cellular and GPS-only models are on sale right now, so be sure to swing by this landing page to learn more.

If you picked up Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro in Midnight Green (we all know it’s the best color), than Anker’s latest sale is for you. Headlining the discounted products is the color-matched Midnight Green USB-C to Lightning cable at $16, from its normal $20 going rate. Since Apple has finally switched the iPhone to a bundled USB-C charger from its older USB-A counterpart, this is the perfect addition to any iPhone 11 or 11 Pro. Plus, there are tons of other discounts available in Anker’s latest sale, so be sure to check it out.

iOS 13 brought many changes and improvements to the iPhone. One such major improvement was CarPlay, which is much better now. Sporting a new overview page, updates apps all around, and the ability to use third-party navigation like Waze and Google Maps in a more in-depth experience, it’s a must for any vehicle. However, if your car didn’t come with it, Kenwood’s $330 replacement radio will remedy that. It’s currently $100 off, and even sports Android Auto for when you let a friend borrow your car.

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Apple’s 2019 27-inch 5K iMac with 2TB HDD returns to Amazon all-time low

