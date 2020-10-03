Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest and previous-generation iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, and much more…

Whether you’re looking to pick up the latest generation or the 2018 model iPad Pro, this week’s sale is perfect for you. We’re tracking discounts on the latest-generation of iPad Pro with up to $59 off, depending on which model you score. However, the real savings come when you pick up a 2018 version of Apple’s high-end iPad Pro. Personally, I still rock a 2018 11-inch and absolutely love it. You’ll find up to $500 off here, giving you ample savings on a powerful tablet.

In need of tools to finish up some DIY projects before it gets too cold? Home Depot’s latest fall tool sale offers up to 40% off DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and much more. Personally, I’m an RYOBI fan and have quite a few tools from the brand. This sale includes a cordless rotary kit for $109, which saves you around $90 from its regular going rate. Essentially, this is a Dremel that runs off of an RYOBI 18V ONE+ battery, making it super simple to take with you anywhere.

Google released its Pixel 5 this week to much fanfare, thanks to some killer new features. You’ll find an ultrawide camera in tow, as well as a 6-inch OLED display, 5G connectivity, and much more. We’ve gathered all of the best deals from around the web and brought them into a single post so it’s easy for you to browse. Whether you’re on Verizon, T-Mobile, or want to pick it up unlocked, we’ve got it all right here, so be sure to take a look.

New Products, Guides, more |

HyperX QuadCast S Review: Add more color to your content creation [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!