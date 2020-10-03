Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest and previous-generation iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, and much more…
Whether you’re looking to pick up the latest generation or the 2018 model iPad Pro, this week’s sale is perfect for you. We’re tracking discounts on the latest-generation of iPad Pro with up to $59 off, depending on which model you score. However, the real savings come when you pick up a 2018 version of Apple’s high-end iPad Pro. Personally, I still rock a 2018 11-inch and absolutely love it. You’ll find up to $500 off here, giving you ample savings on a powerful tablet.
In need of tools to finish up some DIY projects before it gets too cold? Home Depot’s latest fall tool sale offers up to 40% off DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and much more. Personally, I’m an RYOBI fan and have quite a few tools from the brand. This sale includes a cordless rotary kit for $109, which saves you around $90 from its regular going rate. Essentially, this is a Dremel that runs off of an RYOBI 18V ONE+ battery, making it super simple to take with you anywhere.
Google released its Pixel 5 this week to much fanfare, thanks to some killer new features. You’ll find an ultrawide camera in tow, as well as a 6-inch OLED display, 5G connectivity, and much more. We’ve gathered all of the best deals from around the web and brought them into a single post so it’s easy for you to browse. Whether you’re on Verizon, T-Mobile, or want to pick it up unlocked, we’ve got it all right here, so be sure to take a look.
New Products, Guides, more |
HyperX QuadCast S Review: Add more color to your content creation [Video]
- Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”
- Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]
- LEGO debuts new collection of holiday sets: Christmas Carol, BrickHeadz, more
- New HP Spectre laptops arrive with 5G, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio, more
- Amazon Prime Day perks for card holders: Up to 25% back and $125 gift cards
- Tested: elago ice cream cone case for AirPods Pro brings fun protection
- Best new book releases this October: Thrillers, sci-fi, love stories, more
- Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game
- Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?
- CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB keyboard offers 44-zone RGB, iCUE control wheel, more
- Marshall debuts Major IV headphones with 80-hour battery, Qi charging, more
- Microsoft’s all-new Surface Laptop Go launches from $549, Pro X upgraded, more
- Anker fall lineup revealed today with new USB-C hubs, Mac accessories, more
- LEGO debuts new limited-edition Nebulon-B Frigate set from Empire Strikes Back
- Roland intros new portable TR-6S drum machine with USB/MIDI + more
- HP’s new Reverb G2 Omnicept VR headset offers eye- and face-tracking, more
- Kohl’s new Toy Shop details this year’s must-have gifts ahead of the holidays
- Western Digital’s new SanDisk Extreme USB-C SSD lineup has 2,000MB/s speeds
- Prime Day 2020: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?
- LEGO announces a brick-built globe and Fender Stratocaster as next Ideas kits
- Teenage Engineering unveils new time-bending OB-4 magic radio contraption
- Satechi brings GaN tech to its lineup with new 100W USB-C PD Charger [Deal]
- ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro mouse sports optical switches, new glides, more
- Bandai’s upcoming Unicorn Gundam PG Phenex model kit goes up for pre-order
- HomeKit-ready Yale Smart Delivery Box debuts alongside Cabinet Lock, more
- Tested: Grado Hemp Headphones offer a warm sound stage that hits high and low
- Amazon’s $5 personal shopping subscription now offers men’s fashion
- NETGEAR debuts new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System with built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem
- Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion hits next month with classic Legendaries
- Target Deal Days primed for October 13-14, holiday shopping season starts early
- Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop offers new angles on an age-old design
- Walmart announces its ‘Big Save’ event coming October 11
- TCL debuts five new sound bars with AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and more
- New Dell XPS 13 unveiled with Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Thunderbolt 4, more
- Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2020 with these simple tricks and tips
- Sherpa fashion is back again this fall! Here are our favorite styles from $25
- Roku unveils new 4K Streambar alongside refreshed Ultra with Dolby Vision
- Be ready for tomorrow’s big Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion presentation
- Prime Day 2020 officially announced following delays with rotating deals, more
Top Deals |
Save up to $350 on Apple’s i9 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon all-time lows
- Star Wars films hit all-time lows in latest Apple movie sale, more from $1
- Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Pride Edition, more
- Here’s how to use Apple Pay with Amex to get a $10 statement credit
- Apple Watch Series 5 inventory cleared out with various models nearly $100 off
- James Bond bundles highlight new Apple weekend movie sale, more from $5
- Apple starts October with huge $3 Halloween movie sale with iconic films, more
- Apple’s new TV show sale starts at $5: Southland, Big Bang Theory, many more
- Fresh Anker deals from $11: Smart Lock Touch $160, USB-C/Lightning cables, more
- Switch digital game deals from $2: Witcher 3, Transistor, Saints Row IV, more
- Get three Nike-style Apple Watch bands from $10 Prime shipped (Various colors)
- LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars return to all-time lows + more kits from $16
- Bundle Google’s all-new Chromecast with Google TV + 6-months of Netflix at $90
- Columbia’s new fall sale takes up to 60% off jackets, more from $18
- Kindle Unlimited is 50% off as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals
- This solar-powered 1080p security camera is entirely wireless: $69.50 shipped
- Snag two Google Home Minis for $40 and upgrade your Assistant setup (48% off)
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases
- Fossil takes extra 30% off smartwatches: Gen 4 HR hits $99, more from $54
- Over 300 digital PS4 titles now on sale via PSN starting from just $2
- Save up to 33% on TP-Link smart power strips, dimmer switches, more from $20
- Save $1,300 on LG’s CX 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV and get a $300 gift card
- Amazon has the Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Drain Board at $15 today (25% off)
- Crocs takes 50% off select styles of clogs, sandals, more from just $14
