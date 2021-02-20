Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits new low at $335, latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras and accessories from $10, and much more…

If you’re rocking an older iPhone, maybe it’s time to upgrade. Well, the iPhone XS is a fantastic option if so. Today only, it’s down to $335, which is a fantastic deal. Originally retailing for $999, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Picking up the iPhone XS nets you a 5.8-inch OLED HDR display, dual cameras, Face ID, wireless charging, and more. So, if you’re still using an older device, now’s a great time to upgrade.

Speaking of upgrades, if your iPad is starting to get a little long in the tooth, be sure to check out Apple’s latest iPad Air. It’s currently down to $699, which shaves $50 off its normal going rate. Currently at a match for the Amazon low that we’ve tracked, you’re scoring Touch ID here alongside a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and more. This is a fantastic purchase if you’re looking for something to handle most tasks you throw at it throughout the day.

Need to secure your home? Well, Anker’s latest deal extravaganza has you covered. You’ll find HomeKit-enabled security cameras on sale here, including eufyCam 2 Security System, which is down to $240 right now. This is $49 in savings from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked in the past few months. There’s plenty more on sale here with both other camera systems and more accessories priced from just $10, so be sure to check out our coverage for everything included.

Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]

