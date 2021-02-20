Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits new low at $335, latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras and accessories from $10, and much more…
If you’re rocking an older iPhone, maybe it’s time to upgrade. Well, the iPhone XS is a fantastic option if so. Today only, it’s down to $335, which is a fantastic deal. Originally retailing for $999, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Picking up the iPhone XS nets you a 5.8-inch OLED HDR display, dual cameras, Face ID, wireless charging, and more. So, if you’re still using an older device, now’s a great time to upgrade.
Speaking of upgrades, if your iPad is starting to get a little long in the tooth, be sure to check out Apple’s latest iPad Air. It’s currently down to $699, which shaves $50 off its normal going rate. Currently at a match for the Amazon low that we’ve tracked, you’re scoring Touch ID here alongside a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and more. This is a fantastic purchase if you’re looking for something to handle most tasks you throw at it throughout the day.
Need to secure your home? Well, Anker’s latest deal extravaganza has you covered. You’ll find HomeKit-enabled security cameras on sale here, including eufyCam 2 Security System, which is down to $240 right now. This is $49 in savings from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked in the past few months. There’s plenty more on sale here with both other camera systems and more accessories priced from just $10, so be sure to check out our coverage for everything included.
New Products, Guides, more |
Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]
- Blackmagic’s new Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K uses URSA Mini Pro 12 color science, more
- New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powered design, Bluetooth, more
- Allen Edmonds updates your spring kicks with dress sneakers designed for comfort
- Tested: Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro enters as a true AirPods Pro competitor
- IK unveils new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface for content creators at under $50
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on witch March 19
- Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games
- COACH x Champion collaboration is here with trendy bands, apparel, more
- Satechi launches new Siri-enabled multimedia and presentation remotes [Deal]
- Fall Guys now slated for Xbox release this summer alongside Nintendo Switch
- Take your new companion everywhere you go in the latest No Man’s Sky update, available now
- Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation starts now! Super Smash Bros., new games, more
- Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-backed products, more on the way
- Levi’s celebrates Pokémon 25th anniversary with a new collection of vintage gear
- LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets
- Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20
- All-new Xbox Wireless Headset debuts at $99 with auto-muting mic, ear-cup dials, more
- LEGO showcases six upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits due out next month
- At 1,100-lumens, the all-new Wyze Bulb Color outshines the competition
- Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today: Smash Bros., new games, more
- The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9 with a “considerable visual upgrade”
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more
- Best new cologne to pick up in 2021: Ralph Lauren, Armani Code, more
- First look at Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D motion detection, 1536p recording, more
- FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more
Top Deals |
New customers can sign-up for 6-months of Apple News+ for FREE ($60 value)
- The North Face outerwear, apparel, accessories, more from $17 during Dillard’s Flash Sale
- Bass Pro Bargain Cave takes up to 65% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and more
- This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)
- Dell President’s Day sale takes up to $730 off Alienware UltraWides, gaming PC, more
- Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password, Fantastical, more ($780+ value)
- Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members
- Construct your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom kits priced from $51
- This 2-pack of solar outdoor LED lights provides up to 1,600-lumens at $13.50 each
- UGG Closet is live with up to 70% off popular boots, slippers, sneakers, more
- Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up to $120 off tool bundles
- Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini falls to new all-time low at $600 (Save $99)
- Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $69 off at Amazon
- Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 40% off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, more
- Canon’s AirPrint-enabled wireless laser printer is a work-from-home must at $89
- Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33% off from $199
- Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more
- Fiskars new soil block maker helps you grow your garden at a low of $17 (Reg. $25)
- iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition
- Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals fall as low as $13 Prime shipped (28% off)
- elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first price cuts from $21 (Save 22%)
- LG 2020 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs up to $2,500 off today with $400+ Visa gift cards
- Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor electric tools, landscaping gear, more
- Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to new all-time lows from $67 (Save $25)
- Upgrade your desk with Dell’s 8-core i7 desktop, Alienware RTX 2070 laptop, more from $599
- Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off at Amazon
- Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16
- Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero film bundle sale, more from $1
- Type-C and USB-A ports adorn APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector at $26 (Reg. $35)
