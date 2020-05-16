Best of 9to5Toys: Every 2020 iPad Pro on sale from $749, Home Depot Ryobi Spring Sale, Anker deals from $11, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Every 2020 iPad Pro model goes on sale with prices from $749, Home Depot’s Ryobi Spring Sales is here, Anker discount roundup starts at $11, and more…

Apple’s recently-released 2020 iPad Pro is seeing some great discounts across the board. You’ll find every model at a great price in our latest sale, which has prices starting at $749. Whether you’re wanting the 11- or the 12.9-inch version, Wi-Fi or cellular, we’ve got it all for you. I absolutely love my 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 2020 release is even more powerful and has extra features that I don’t have. You’ll get an Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, alongside the A12Z Bionic processor, Face ID, and more with Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Home Depot is here with some pretty big spring sales, leading the way with wide-ranging Ryobi discounts. You’ll find up to 40% off in this sale, giving you lawn equipment, DIY tools, and more at fantastic prices. Ryobi’s One+ lineup of tools is one of the largest-ranging kits around, offering 100s of options that all work of the same battery. Whether you need a new lawnmower, chop saw, drill, or something entirely different, there’s likely a battery-powered model in Ryobi’s lineup. So, be sure to swing by our roundup to get a look at some of our favorites and learn more about how you can save big this spring.

Anker is also kicking off its spring sale with a plethora of discounts starting at just $11. From the Powerhouse 200 to Qi chargers, security cameras, and more, Anker’s spring sale has it all. One of the best deals here is the eufyCam 2C bundle which works with HomeKit. You’ll get two cameras that each sport 180-day battery life here, plus, they natively tie into Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform, making it super easy to monitor what the cameras see if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

