Best of 9to5Toys: Every 2020 iPad Pro on sale from $749, Home Depot Ryobi Spring Sale, Anker deals from $11, more

Apple’s recently-released 2020 iPad Pro is seeing some great discounts across the board. You’ll find every model at a great price in our latest sale, which has prices starting at $749. Whether you’re wanting the 11- or the 12.9-inch version, Wi-Fi or cellular, we’ve got it all for you. I absolutely love my 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 2020 release is even more powerful and has extra features that I don’t have. You’ll get an Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, alongside the A12Z Bionic processor, Face ID, and more with Apple’s latest iPad Pro.
Home Depot is here with some pretty big spring sales, leading the way with wide-ranging Ryobi discounts. You’ll find up to 40% off in this sale, giving you lawn equipment, DIY tools, and more at fantastic prices. Ryobi’s One+ lineup of tools is one of the largest-ranging kits around, offering 100s of options that all work of the same battery. Whether you need a new lawnmower, chop saw, drill, or something entirely different, there’s likely a battery-powered model in Ryobi’s lineup. So, be sure to swing by our roundup to get a look at some of our favorites and learn more about how you can save big this spring.
Anker is also kicking off its spring sale with a plethora of discounts starting at just $11. From the Powerhouse 200 to Qi chargers, security cameras, and more, Anker’s spring sale has it all. One of the best deals here is the eufyCam 2C bundle which works with HomeKit. You’ll get two cameras that each sport 180-day battery life here, plus, they natively tie into Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform, making it super easy to monitor what the cameras see if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Wyze Band Review: Track your heart rate and control Alexa for just $25 [Video]
- Best credit cards for rebuilding your credit May 2020
- Konami’s delayed TurboGrafx-16 Mini will finally be released later this month
- LEGO unveils new Monkie Kid theme with eight kits inspired by a Chinese legend
- Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more
- Nike SB collabs with Ben & Jerry’s for a limited edition run of new kicks
- 1MORE launches new Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones at $150
- New iOS-compatible Safe Spacer social distancing wearable now up for pre-order
- New Fossil BIG TIC Watch debuts with retro and colorful design
- Dell unveils refreshed XPS 15 laptop alongside all-new 17-inch model
- Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July
- Bang & Olufsen refreshes its popular A1 Bluetooth speaker with Alexa
- Moment’s Rugged Camera Sling is perfect for the on-the-go photographer
- Disney face masks arrive with styles inspired by Star Wars, Marvel, more
- Mafia series gets remaster treatment with new trilogy for PS4, Xbox, and PC
- LEGO unveils new 3,200-piece Haunted House as latest Creator Expert set
- Amazon intros new Fire HD 8 lineup with upgraded internals, new ‘Plus’ model
- Kangaroo undercuts Ring with an affordable Smart Doorbell priced at just $20
- Nikon Z 50 Creator’s Kit is an all-in-one videography solution
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI Review: Does this robot vac do it all? [Video]
- WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month with Party mode, more
- Spark Precision Charcoal Grill arrives with sleek design and tech integration
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September
- Das Keyboard refreshes its popular 4C keyboard with Cherry MX keys and more
- Your next generation summer game reveal event schedule: Microsoft, CDPR, more
- Loba steals the show in Apex Legends Season 5, launching tomorrow with quests
- Pad & Quill intros beautiful new linen iPad Pro cases today at nearly 25% off
- New Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar debuts alongside three USB-C Bluetooth speakers
- Louis Vuitton foosball table is beautiful, costs as much as a house
- Uniqlo brings Pokémon and Mario to your wardrobe with two new collections
- Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39: Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, more
Mac mini sees up to $200 discount as upgraded prev-gen. models go on sale
- Apple launches award-winning movie bundle sale, $5 4K films, and more from $1
- New BundleHunt Mac app sale starts at just $2 on 44 top-rated titles
- Apple hits the weekend with new $5 action movie sale, bundles, more
- Arcade1Up’s amazing new Star Wars arcade machine with bench seat now $84 off
- Apple’s entire 2018 iPad Pro lineup discounted by up to $217, iPad mini 5 $50 off
- The “world’s smallest” USB-C adapter is just $8 Prime shipped, more from $3
- Upgrade your EDC with this affordable folding knife, now $18 (Reg. $30)
- Sony offers up to 50% off another massive collection of digital PS4 games
- This 1,200-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight is nearly 50% off at $15.50
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $99 off, deals from $250
- Save $150 on Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire Smartwatch at a new low, more from $75
- DJI Osmo packs a 4K camera and 3-axis gimbal at $199 (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Apple’s high-end 27-inch Retina iMac chops $400 off
- New Amazon lows hit Apple USB-C and Lightning accessories, priced from $13
- PlayStation Plus just hit one of its best prices ever at under $31 (Reg. $60)
- Microsoft takes up to $930 off Surface Laptop 3, Razer Blade Pro, and more
- At under $50, every car should have this 1500A portable jump starter (38% off)
- If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch
- Slash $250 off LG’s 34-inch Thunderbolt 3 UltraWide Monitor at a new 2020 low
- Upgrade your ride with Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at $300 (Save $100)
- Cuisinart’s copper 11-piece cookware set falls to $199 shipped (Reg. $430)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 drops to new all-time low following a $400 discount
- Save up to $700 at Verizon: OnePlus 8 5G and Pixel 4/XL from $100, more
- VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $600 (Save $150)
- Dive into Raspberry Pi 4 builds with this starter kit for $47 (Reg. $60)
