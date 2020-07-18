Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE up to $240 off, AirPods Pro return to $215, eufy HomeKit camera gets first discount, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE is up to $240 off with pre-paid deals at Amazon, AirPods Pro return to second-best price of $215, Anker’s new eufy HomeKit camera gets first discount, and much more…
If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest iPhone SE, now might be your chance to get one at a killer price. Amazon is taking up to $240 off iPhone SE with select pre-paid plans on Cricket Wireless. The phone drops to effectively $159 when you consider the promotion on a 24-month agreement. The deals don’t stop there though, as Verizon is offering the iPhone SE FREE with select plans, though your monthly costs might be slightly higher there.
Apple’s AirPods Pro are my go-to headphones for just about everything. Right now, you can score a pair for $215, which is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Down from $249, it’s rare that we see AirPods Pro fall this low. You’ll find water-resistance here alongside active noise cancellation, 24-hours of battery, and much more. If you’re in the market for new headphones, AirPods Pro is absolutely worthy of your consideration.
Anker’s latest HomeKit camera from eufy is getting its first discount and is actually pretty affordable. On sale for $34 at Amazon, this camera ties in natively with HomeKit and offers an experience that used to be garnered exclusively by expensive home security systems. You’ll find 2K video quality here, which ensures that you can see everything perfectly even when not at home. Anker’s deals don’t stop there, however, so be sure to swing by our roundup for everything on sale.
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer Huntsman Mini Review: Smaller layout with top-notch features [Video]
- Best gaming computers to build or buy for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Lockly Vision Review: A versatile smart lock and video doorbell in one [Video]
- Flurry of Xbox news shows Kinect games + some current consoles the door, more
- Tested: Satechi wireless AirPods charger wins with an ultra-portable design
- Backcountry’s new biking line partners with Specialized, prices starting at $5
- Review: LEGO Droid Commander set proves Star Wars and STEAM are a perfect fit
- Get a closer look at the PlayStation 5 controller in today’s gameplay stream
- Blackmagic’s new URSA Mini Pro shoots 12K RAW that can be…edited on a laptop?
- New Airstream Basecamp 20 beckons campers with spacious floor plan, more
- Leica M10-R arrives with massive 40MP sensor, available soon
- Best women’s running shorts under $30: Lululemon lookalikes, Nike, more
- CASETiFY launches new collection of NASA iPhone Cases and Apple accessories
- IK launches its more affordable AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface today
- Acer’s latest monitor packs a 165Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 400, more
- LEGO is reportedly releasing a UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set this fall
- PlayStation 5 production reportedly rises by millions, boosting pre-order odds
- Steph Curry x Under Armour golf collection is here with prices from $13
- Plugable debuts two USB-C docking stations with dual 4K monitor support, more
- Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release
- Rakuten expands E-reader offerings with new $100 Nia
- AMD + Lenovo launch ‘world’s first’ 64-core/128-thread PRO Workstation
- Kano continues Microsoft partnership with new second-generation coding PC
- Tested: Aukey Omnia USB-C GaN Charger delivers 100W to your MacBook, more
- Organize your fridge and pantry with The Home Edit’s new Container Store line
- New OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock kicks external power to the curb
- Mysterious new hand-painted Creaks game will launch next week on PC/console
- LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
- HyperX launches new DDR4 memory kits up to 256GB 4800MHz, priced from $77
- Sony unveils PS5 game box design with look that embraces its upcoming console
- The Koto Work Cabin puts a carbon-neutral office space in your yard
- Best cologne for men this summer: Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, more
- LEGO teases latest Nintendo collaboration with upcoming NES set
- Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more
Top Deals |
Score Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles at up to $530 off
- Apple’s double-feature movie sale offers 2-for-$10, plus 4K deals, more
- Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series and seasons from $5
- Home Depot DEWALT tool sale offers deals from under $10
- Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale features thrillers, action films, much more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clearance has deals from $10: Nike, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, more
- Victrola’s cast iron press is a cooking must at a 2020 low of $13 (Reg. $25)
- Home Depot’s smart home sale discounts accessories for every ecosystem
- Anker’s latest desktop chargers power up all your gear from $33
- Nike-style Apple Watch Bands on sale from $6 in various sizes and colors
- Microsoft’s Office 365 delivers a 12-month subscription for $35 Prime shipped
- This carbon fiber minimal wallet trims down your EDC at a slim price of $7
- Save big on Anker’s Soundcore and Roav speakers, headphones, and more from $20
- Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more
- Logitech’s Multi-Device Slim Wireless Keyboard drops to all-time low at $41
- The North Face, Marmot, more from $12 at Steep and Cheap’s Christmas in July Sale
- PlayStation Plus memberships now 50% off: 1-yr. at $30 + free digital delivery
- Save $200 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Audio Receiver
- Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $200
- Converse Flash Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance with deals from just $19
- Mac mini with 512GB of storage offers expansive I/O at $999 ($100 off)
- DJI Osmo Pocket hits new Amazon all-time low, now $250 (Up to $150 off)
- Latest iPad mini gets $50 discount across the board including cellular models
