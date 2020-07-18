Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE up to $240 off, AirPods Pro return to $215, eufy HomeKit camera gets first discount, more

- Jul. 18th 2020 11:00 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE is up to $240 off with pre-paid deals at Amazon, AirPods Pro return to second-best price of $215, Anker’s new eufy HomeKit camera gets first discount, and much more…

If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest iPhone SE, now might be your chance to get one at a killer price. Amazon is taking up to $240 off iPhone SE with select pre-paid plans on Cricket Wireless. The phone drops to effectively $159 when you consider the promotion on a 24-month agreement. The deals don’t stop there though, as Verizon is offering the iPhone SE FREE with select plans, though your monthly costs might be slightly higher there.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are my go-to headphones for just about everything. Right now, you can score a pair for $215, which is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Down from $249, it’s rare that we see AirPods Pro fall this low. You’ll find water-resistance here alongside active noise cancellation, 24-hours of battery, and much more. If you’re in the market for new headphones, AirPods Pro is absolutely worthy of your consideration.

Anker’s latest HomeKit camera from eufy is getting its first discount and is actually pretty affordable. On sale for $34 at Amazon, this camera ties in natively with HomeKit and offers an experience that used to be garnered exclusively by expensive home security systems. You’ll find 2K video quality here, which ensures that you can see everything perfectly even when not at home. Anker’s deals don’t stop there, however, so be sure to swing by our roundup for everything on sale.

