Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

If you’re still rocking an older phone, it’s time to upgrade. Verizon customers can take advantage of its latest promotion, which put the iPhone 12 lineup buy-one-get-one-FREE right now. Not only that, but you’ll also score a $250 gift card with your purchase, further increasing your savings. It’s rare we see both promotions stacked, so be sure to cash in now before the price goes back up.
The iPad Air boasts some great features for its price and size. Utilizing USB-C, it can essentially be used as a laptop with the proper dock. This week, we saw new lows ushered in with a $70 discount from its normal going rate. That’s right, Apple’s latest iPad Air with its 10.9-inch display and Apple Pencil support is now down to $679. Not yet convinced you should pick it up? Head on over to our deal coverage to see all the reasons why this should be your next tablet.
Do you already own an iPhone 12? Or are you considering picking one up thanks to our mention above? Well, either way, you’ll want to grab some MagSafe accessories. Having recently upgraded from an 11 Pro to a 12 mini myself, I can speak to how great MagSafe is. When I first got the phone, I wasn’t sure how good it would be, but I absolutely love it right now. Anker has a slew of accessories on sale right now, but the biggest mention there is the MagSafe charger for just $16, which is a fraction of what Apple normally charges.
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Review: My favorite 60% keyboard so far [Video]
- Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free
- Redesigned Alexa Voice Remote surfaces with dedicated guide button, more
- LEGO expands buildable helmet collection with new 410-piece Batman Cowl
- Best spring wreaths to spruce up your front door and more from Amazon
- Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, compact 20W USB-C charger, more
- Razer’s RGB rechargeable N95 smart face mask concept is actually going into production
- GameStop Spring sale starts this weekend, here’s the flyer and details you need to know
- LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th
- Sigma launches its highest-resolution camera yet with 61MP Beyar sensor
- Tested: 50-hour battery life makes Tribit FlyBuds C1 a notable AirPods alternative
- Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for peak camping season; pre-order now
- adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collection, prices under $100: Here are our favorites
- Razer Kraken V3 X Headset debuts with 7.1-Ch. audio, Chroma RGB lighting, more
- Adorable Sonic The Hedgehog TUBBZ collectible PVC figures now up for pre-order + more
- Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build
- Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo
- Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more
- Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors have 240Hz refresh rates, up to 4,000-lumen lamps, more
- Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Baby just launched clothing with organic fabric
- Supreme’s new spring and summer collection features film cameras, NERF blasters, more
- Here’s the official gameplay trailer for the new PS5/Xbox Series X Sherlock Holmes game
- Amazfit’s new T-Rex Pro smartwatch delivers up to 18-day battery life, built-in GPS, more at $180
- All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’
- Nordstrom Package-Free Line offers everyday essentials with less waste + free shipping
- PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
- Review: ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ delivers full vacuuming autonomy with a dirt disposal unit
- New Nintendo Switch reportedly still on track for holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
- LEGO launches new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets alongside Probe Droid set
- Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
- New Hori Split Pad Pro receives Monster Hunter Rise treatment, overhauls your Nintendo Switch
- Gap’s new eco-friendly line “For Good” has everyday basics from $10
- Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Yuffie episode
- LEGO debuts 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery with Hubble telescope payload
All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more
- New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $80 off
- Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (All-time low, Save $20)
- HOKA running shoes flash sale offers up to 50% off spring styles + free shipping
- Lululemon offers new spring deals up to 65% off: Leggings, shorts, more + free shipping
- Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been hard to find in-stock, let alone on sale for $94
- Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale takes up to 30% off tools, combo kits, more
- Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to best prices of the year at up to $232 off
- PlayStation Plus and Now deals: FREE $15 PSN credit + more from under $30
- DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a Smart Controller for $1,061 ($2,148 value)
- Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13 (Save 35%)
- Philips Hue outdoor lights see rare discounts: Pathway lamps, lightstrips, more from $80
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)
- Anker’s latest sale ends the week with up to 33% off ANC earbuds, Lightning cables, more from $9
- Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest prices yet
- Apple launches new $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale: Blade Runner, Arrival, more from $1
- You don’t need MagSafe with Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Wallet: $10 (Save 33%)
- Don’t pay the Apple tax, this leather loop Apple Watch band is just $8.50 (Save 28%)
- Stock up on scented Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Bags: 80-count for $10 (Reg. $16+)
- AirPods Pro fall to $160 in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $249), more from $100
