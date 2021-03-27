Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 lineup BOGO FREE + $250 gift card, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger hits $16, much more…

If you’re still rocking an older phone, it’s time to upgrade. Verizon customers can take advantage of its latest promotion, which put the iPhone 12 lineup buy-one-get-one-FREE right now. Not only that, but you’ll also score a $250 gift card with your purchase, further increasing your savings. It’s rare we see both promotions stacked, so be sure to cash in now before the price goes back up.

The iPad Air boasts some great features for its price and size. Utilizing USB-C, it can essentially be used as a laptop with the proper dock. This week, we saw new lows ushered in with a $70 discount from its normal going rate. That’s right, Apple’s latest iPad Air with its 10.9-inch display and Apple Pencil support is now down to $679. Not yet convinced you should pick it up? Head on over to our deal coverage to see all the reasons why this should be your next tablet.

Do you already own an iPhone 12? Or are you considering picking one up thanks to our mention above? Well, either way, you’ll want to grab some MagSafe accessories. Having recently upgraded from an 11 Pro to a 12 mini myself, I can speak to how great MagSafe is. When I first got the phone, I wasn’t sure how good it would be, but I absolutely love it right now. Anker has a slew of accessories on sale right now, but the biggest mention there is the MagSafe charger for just $16, which is a fraction of what Apple normally charges.

