Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $929, Verizon up to $800 off iPhone 13, Herman Miller 20% off gaming chairs, more

Apple’s M1 processor was revolutionary when it was announced as it delivers plenty of power without having the same cooling requirements of previous-generation Intel processors. The M1 allowed Apple to create a fanless computer that could still be used for video editing, photo manipulation, and more with fantastic battery life with the latest MacBook Air. Right now, this compact, yet powerful computer is available for $70 off, dropping to $929 at Amazon in a rare sale. So, if you’ve been holding off on picking up a MacBook Air, now could be your chance.
Meanwhile, if you’re still rocking an older phone, it’s time to upgrade. Verizon is currently running a promotion that delivers up to $800 off when you buy an iPhone 13 series device. The only caveat is you have to trade-in an old phone and add a new line in order to cash in on the maximum amount of savings. Depending on what device you choose, ranging from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you could get a phone for as little as nothing.
Switching gears, if you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s time to consider investing in some ergonomic office upgrades. Herman Miller is arguably among the best options for ergonomic seating in an office environment, and right now they’re running a rare sale offering 20% off its gaming lineup. For instance, the premium Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody is on sale for $359 off, which is a fantastic deal for the conforms to the shape of your spine.
Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]
- Hands-on: eBay’s refreshed refurbished program offers the best iPhone 12 value on the market
- Tested: Satechi’s new Pro Hub Max delivers ample I/O in a made-for-M1 Pro MacBook design
Sennheiser announces SPORT True Wireless Earbuds — pre-order now for May shipping
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
- Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life
- This $2,400 Atmos sound bar with AirPlay 2 has a rotatable center channel Orb speaker
- Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more
- eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
Nintendo officially unveils Splatoon 3 release date alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
- Godzilla vs Kong comes to Call of Duty in Operation Monarch + Season 3 updates
- Alienware and Dell launch new AMD-based gaming laptops, refreshes Aurora desktop
- Razer launches new Leviathan V2 gaming sound bar with THX Spatial Audio
- Teenage Engineering intros magical new Mac/iOS TX-6 audio interface synth combo
- CASETiFY journeys to a galaxy far, far away for its first-ever Star Wars iPhone 13 case collection
- Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
- Anicorn X Staple creates Artemis Time, a limited-edition watch based on space exploration
- Next big Nintendo Switch RPG: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 now coming in July + new trailer
- Twelve South refreshes SurfacePad iPhone 13 leather folio case with two new spring colors
- All-new Wyze Lock Bolt packs anti-peep keypad with fingerprint sensor for $80
- Logitech launches new and more affordable Lift ergonomic vertical mouse in three colors
- New leaks suggest Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles might still be on the way
- Microsoft reportedly bringing ads to free-to-play titles with in-game billboards
- Square Enix’s new Final Fantasy VII Buster Sword collectible alarm clock now up for pre-order
LEGO officially reveals new 1,890-piece UCS Landspeeder with exclusive minifigs
- LEGO BrickLink Designer Program confirms pricing of nine upcoming fan-made creations
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 1,890-piece Star Wars UCS Landspeeder
- LEGO Lars Family Homestead Kitchen promo set revealed ahead of May the 4th
- LEGO’s upcoming AT-TE slated to include four 212th troopers and maybe even Command Cody
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your iPhone 13 at 7.5W, sees rare discount to $90
- Apple heads into weekend with $5 Nicolas Cage movie sale alongside family-friendly flicks
- HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in recently-released yellow colorway
- Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB returns to Amazon all-time low following $149 discount
- iPad Air 4 now up to $149 off following Amazon all-time low clearance sale from $470
- Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Cellular falls to Amazon low at $59 off, now $590 at Amazon
- Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $150 off in multiple colorways via Amazon
- Apple launches new $8 or less movie sale with sci-fi classics, comedies, more + $1 HD rental
- Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros now down to best prices of the year from $700 (Save $199)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases drop to $42 each (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro comes within $1 of the Amazon low at $249 off
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is now even more affordable at $290 (Reg. $329)
Our exclusive discount takes $200 off Bird’s V-frame e-bike with 50-mile range for the first time
- LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor sees rare $367 discount to 2022 low
- Anker’s latest weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, much more from $11
- Bring MagSafe to any case with Anker’s $8 magnetic ring (Save 20%)
- This hobby RC truck brings a ton of fun to your backyard with 30 MPH speeds at $78 (40% off)
- Gerber’s Pry Multi-tool with lifetime warranty hits its best price ever on Amazon at $34.50
