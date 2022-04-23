Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $929, Verizon up to $800 off iPhone 13, Herman Miller 20% off gaming chairs, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air is $70 off, Verizon offers $800 off iPhone 13 series with trade-in, Herman Miller offers rare savings on ergonomic gaming chairs, and much more…

Apple’s M1 processor was revolutionary when it was announced as it delivers plenty of power without having the same cooling requirements of previous-generation Intel processors. The M1 allowed Apple to create a fanless computer that could still be used for video editing, photo manipulation, and more with fantastic battery life with the latest MacBook Air. Right now, this compact, yet powerful computer is available for $70 off, dropping to $929 at Amazon in a rare sale. So, if you’ve been holding off on picking up a MacBook Air, now could be your chance.

Meanwhile, if you’re still rocking an older phone, it’s time to upgrade. Verizon is currently running a promotion that delivers up to $800 off when you buy an iPhone 13 series device. The only caveat is you have to trade-in an old phone and add a new line in order to cash in on the maximum amount of savings. Depending on what device you choose, ranging from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you could get a phone for as little as nothing.

Switching gears, if you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s time to consider investing in some ergonomic office upgrades. Herman Miller is arguably among the best options for ergonomic seating in an office environment, and right now they’re running a rare sale offering 20% off its gaming lineup. For instance, the premium Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody is on sale for $359 off, which is a fantastic deal for the conforms to the shape of your spine.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

Sennheiser announces SPORT True Wireless Earbuds — pre-order now for May shipping

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO officially reveals new 1,890-piece UCS Landspeeder with exclusive minifigs

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your iPhone 13 at 7.5W, sees rare discount to $90

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!