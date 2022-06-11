Best of 9to5Toys: Mac Studio $1,988, Unlocked Galaxy S22 Android smartphones from $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest Mac Studio falls to $1,899 with $100 discount, Samsung Galaxy S22 Android smartphones from $700, 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $499 off, and much more…
Have you been wanting to pick up the Mac Studio, but wanted to get one at a discount? Well, now’s your chance. Just yesterday, we found the latest base Mac Studio available for $100 off, coming in at $1,899. It ships with 32GB of RAM, a 10-core M1 Max processor, and 512GB of SSD storage. All of this combines with one of the most expansive I/O that Apple has ever put on a computer, with six USB-C ports (and four of them being Thunderbolt 4), 4K HDMI, 10G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and finally native SD support. Plus, there’s 24 GPU cores and dual video as well as ProRes encode and decode engines.
For those rocking an older smartphone, it’s time to update. This week we also uncovered Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 lineup at its second-best price so far, with deals starting at $700. All three main models are on sale right now, including the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. You’ll find that each device is factory unlocked and up to $250 in savings. These smartphones are great for replacing your aging device, delivering the latest features and hardware at a great price.
Speaking of portable devices, did you see the discounts that we found on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro? While the $900 model is sold out, we are still seeing up to $449 off the higher-spec versions with cellular connectivity. With an XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 support, Apple Pencil compatibility, and more. Not only that, but it also packs Face ID, 5G connectivity, and an edge-to-edge screen.
Battlefield 2042 Zero Hour: Is Season 1 content enough to bring players back? [Video]
The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
- Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching charging stand
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
Summer Game Fest showcase starts now: COD MW2, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights, more
- IKEA partners with Swedish House Media to launch first record player and more
- Nintendo Switch Online members can now play special versions of 3 classic SNES Kirby games
- Dell takes on iPad Pro with XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS Folio launching this summer
- Xbox Game Pass lands on Samsung TVs later this month with no additional hardware required
- Latest ASUS ROG Chakram X gaming mouse has hot-swappable switches and Qi charging
- Love Hultén unsheathes wild new must-see vintage DOODLESTATION music desk
- Hot Wheels Unleashed car list injected with new Looney Tunes expansion, TMNT, more
- Wyze refreshing smart scale with Baby, Pet, and Luggage modes plus longer battery life
- Legendary recording brand Neve brings Abbey Road to the home studio with new 88M interface
- Minecraft’s The Wild Update introduces two all-new biomes, additional blocks, and more
- DODOcase unveils its first luxury leather and suede Noblessa iPad case
- Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game launching with PvP and PvE experiences
LEGO’s upcoming 400-piece Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader set revealed ahead of summer launch
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2022 Star Wars Advent Calendar with festive minifigs
- LEGO reveals new 3,700-piece Creator Expert Loop Coaster with double loop track
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pack ANC, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe case at $175 (Reg. $249)
- Apple heads into the weekend with $8 or less movie sale, plus sports flicks at $5
- AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more from $115 (Reg. $179)
- Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini has returned to Amazon low of $570 (Save $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7 now up to $119 off starting at $300 (All-time lows)
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards for latest iPads see refurb discounts from $155 (Orig. $299+)
- Apple Magic Trackpad sees first discount of the year down to $117 at Amazon
- Apple’s WWDC week iTunes sale discounts sci-fi hits to $10 or less, plus latest $1 HD rental
- Apple’s new iPad Air 5 delivers M1 performance at second-best price of $559 (Up to $70 off)
- Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 discount for WWDC down to $1,150
Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows: Outdoor Cam $129 (Save $51), more from $80
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to best price in several months at $60 (Save $40), more
- Chromecast with Google TV sees 20% price cut down to 2022 low of $40
- Google’s latest Nest thermostats see spring discounts from $100 (Save $30+)
- Score only the second discount of the year on Google Pixel Buds A-Series at $89
- Google Pixel 6 Pro sees unlocked Amazon discount to new low of $799 (Save $100)
- Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official folio cover at $450 ($610 value)
- Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones hit Amazon lows from $200 ($50 off)
- TCL’s unlocked 256GB 10L Android smartphone falls to new low at $212.50 (Reg. $250)
Spigen’s MagSafe ArcHybrid power bank snaps to your iPhone 12/13 at $24 (56% off)
- Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool for $99 ($179 value)
- adidas End of Season Sale is live with up to 50% off UltraBoosts, slides, more
- Amazon’s USB-C hub carries 4K 60Hz HDMI and 100W Power Delivery ports for $14 Prime shipped
- Amazon offers Hanes Short-Sleeve T-Shirt 4-pack for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- First deal on Mario Strikers Battle League now live at $49 ahead of this week’s launch (Reg. $60)
