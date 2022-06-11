Best of 9to5Toys: Mac Studio $1,988, Unlocked Galaxy S22 Android smartphones from $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest Mac Studio falls to $1,899 with $100 discount, Samsung Galaxy S22 Android smartphones from $700, 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $499 off, and much more…

Have you been wanting to pick up the Mac Studio, but wanted to get one at a discount? Well, now’s your chance. Just yesterday, we found the latest base Mac Studio available for $100 off, coming in at $1,899. It ships with 32GB of RAM, a 10-core M1 Max processor, and 512GB of SSD storage. All of this combines with one of the most expansive I/O that Apple has ever put on a computer, with six USB-C ports (and four of them being Thunderbolt 4), 4K HDMI, 10G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and finally native SD support. Plus, there’s 24 GPU cores and dual video as well as ProRes encode and decode engines.

For those rocking an older smartphone, it’s time to update. This week we also uncovered Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 lineup at its second-best price so far, with deals starting at $700. All three main models are on sale right now, including the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. You’ll find that each device is factory unlocked and up to $250 in savings. These smartphones are great for replacing your aging device, delivering the latest features and hardware at a great price.

Speaking of portable devices, did you see the discounts that we found on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro? While the $900 model is sold out, we are still seeing up to $449 off the higher-spec versions with cellular connectivity. With an XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 support, Apple Pencil compatibility, and more. Not only that, but it also packs Face ID, 5G connectivity, and an edge-to-edge screen.

Battlefield 2042 Zero Hour: Is Season 1 content enough to bring players back? [Video]

The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now

Summer Game Fest showcase starts now: COD MW2, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights, more

LEGO’s upcoming 400-piece Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader set revealed ahead of summer launch

Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows: Outdoor Cam $129 (Save $51), more from $80

